Carmel
The DeDev Ecosystem
Upcoming Release: Carmel Alpha
Alpha Progress | Alpha Chapters
Fluid Stories
The Publishing Story
- Hero: Alice (The Publisher)
- Goal: Become the primary decision maker for her online community.
- Plot: Publishers subscribe to a plan to create and fully own customizable web3 sites that remain online forever and are blockchain secured.
- Offer:
- Publish Web3 Sites
- Full Ownership
- Online Forever
- Custom Development
- Blockchain Security
The Mentoring Story
- Hero: Bob (The Mentor)
- Goal: Build meaningful technology that generates income.
- Plot: Mentors open tech microbusinesses and get paid by taking on complex microjobs to build reusable web3 elements while building reputation and offering tech training.
- Offer:
- Write Web3 Elements
- Get Usage Royalties
- Open A Microbusiness
- Build Reputation
- Offer Tech Training
The Apprenticeship Story
- Hero: Chris (The Apprentice)
- Goal: Acquire tech skills while making a living.
- Plot: Apprentices gain tech skills then open tech microbusinesses and take on simple microjobs to tweak sites while getting paid and building reputation.
- Offer:
- Gain Tech Skills
- Apply To Microjobs
- Do Work And Get Paid
- Open A Microbusiness
- Build Reputation
Fluid Needs
The Publisher Needs
- Hero: Alice (The Publisher)
The Mentor Needs
The Apprentice Needs
- Hero: Chris (The Apprentice)
Fluid Chapters
Fluid Trends