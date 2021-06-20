CardKit

A simple, powerful and fully configurable image editor for web browers and servers. Optional UI included.

CardKit has three main parts:

CardKit : The core library, that manages and maintains the configuration object which defines the structure and options of a card

: The core library, that manages and maintains the configuration object which defines the structure and options of a card CardKitDOM : A DOM renderer, that takes an instance of CardKit and renders either a standalone image, or a pre-packaged UI for editing the image

: A DOM renderer, that takes an instance of CardKit and renders either a standalone image, or a pre-packaged UI for editing the image CardKitServer : A server renderer, that allows you to take an instance of CardKit and render it into an image on a Node.js server

Additionally, a base class allows you to create your own renderers. See more in the Custom Renderers section.

Installation

$ npm install cardkit --save

Usage

CardKit requires a configuration object in order to render an image. Each renderer (CardKitDOM and CardKitServer) uses this configuration and converts it into an output. Below are simple implementations for CardKit depending on your use case.

In addition to these, you may also want to try the CardKit Yeoman Generator, which can help you scaffold an entire project in just a few moments. It brings with it the latest version of CardKit, a recommended directory structure, and a build process that helps you get your CardKit project deployed. There is also a JSFiddle that you can fork and edit for quick in-browser testing without touching the command line.

Previous versions

For version 1, see the v1-main branch.

For version 2, see the v2-main branch.

Yeoman generator

npm install -g yo generator-cardkit yo cardkit

Browser with Webpack / Browserify usage

const CardKit = require ( "cardkit" ); const CardKitDOM = require ( "cardkit/dom" ); var configuration = {}; var themes = {}; var layouts = {}; var cardkit = new CardKit(configuration, { themes : themes, layouts : layouts, }); var renderer = new CardKitDOM(cardkit); renderer.renderCard( "card" , { theme : "Alt" , layout : "Square" , }); renderer.renderUI( "card" );

Browser with <script> tag usage

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react/15.3.2/react.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react/15.3.2/react-dom.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/chrishutchinson/cardkit/v2.0.6/dist/cardkit.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/chrishutchinson/cardkit/v2.0.6/dist/dom.js" > </ script > < div id = "card" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > var configuration = {}; var themes = {}; var layouts = {}; var cardkit = new CardKit(configuration, { themes: themes, layouts: layouts, }); var renderer = new CardKitDOM(cardkit); renderer.renderCard( "card" , { theme: "Alt" , layout: "Square" , }); renderer.renderUI( "card" ); </ script >

Server usage

const CardKit = require ( "cardkit" ); const CardKitServer = require ( "cardkit/server" ); const configuration = {}; const cardkit = new CardKit(configuration); var renderer = new CardKitServer(cardkit); renderer .renderToImage( 2 ) .then( ( image ) => { console .log( '<img src="data:image/png;base64,' + image + '" />' ); process.exit(); }) .catch( ( e ) => { console .log( "[ERR]" , e); process.exit(); });

APIs

CardKit

new CardKit(configuration, options)

Initialisation. Pass in a required configuration object, and optional themes, templates and layouts

Updates the configuration in your instance of CardKit. Can optionally rerender with a flag if previously rendered (supported in CardKitDOM).

Computes a configuaration object, optionally accepting a named template, theme and layout. These get merged into the base configuration and returned.

CardKitDOM

new CardKitDOM(cardkit)

Accepts an instance of CardKit and initialises the renderer

Renders the include user interface to the specified DOM element

Renders just the card in it's SVG form to the specified DOM element

Will re-render the existing UI or card

Downloads the image to your local machine. Accepts a scale (default=2), and an element to grab from. If not provided it will fall back to the existing card being rendererd (if renderCard() was used).

CardKitServer

new CardKitDOM(cardkit)

Accepts an instance of CardKit and initialises the renderer

Renders the card to a HTML string (e.g. <svg...></svg> )

Renders the card to an image returning a Promise containing the image as a base64 string

Custom Renderers

A base class CardKitRenderer allows you to create your own renderer for CardKit. For example, CardKitDOM currently uses SVG to create the card, and React to render the UI. You may, however, wish to render your card using HTML canvas, or build a UI using Vue.js. Creating a custom renderer is a good way to achieve this. Below is a brief example of how you might achieve this:

class CardKitCanvas extends CardKitRenderer { renderCard() { } rerender() { } yourCustomMethod() { } } const cardkit = new CardKit(configuration); const renderer = new CardKitCanvas(cardkit); renderer.yourCustomMethod();

Custom Fonts

CardKit allows you to load in custom fonts for use on your cards, see the Wiki for details. These need to be encoded into base64 format.

If you wish to use a Google font, you can use the googlefontcss64 library to generate a base64 version of any Google font. You can use this Node.js script to get all the details you need.

Once you have the base64 encoded version of your font, you can register it in your configuration object, like so:

var configuration = { fonts : { MyCustomFontName : base64encodedFont, }, layers : { text : { fontFamily : "MyCustomFontName" , }, }, };

If you need to provide a specific format for your font, you can do the following:

var configuration = { fonts : { MyCustomFontName : { src : base64encodedFont, format : "woff" , }, }, layers : { text : { fontFamily : "MyCustomFontName" , }, }, };

Running locally

CardKit currently requires Node.js 14, which you can install using nvm and running:

$ nvm use

To run a sample UI locally, run: $ npm start

You can optionally pass a port like so: $ npm start -- --port=8080

Tests