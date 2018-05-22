cardinal

car·di·nal (kärdn-l, kärdnl) - crested thick-billed North American finch having bright red plumage in the male.

Features

highlights JavaScript code with ANSI colors to improve terminal output

theming support, see custom color themes

optionally print line numbers

API and command line interface ( cdl )

) .cardinalrc config to customize settings

supports UNIX pipes

Installation

As library

npm install cardinal

As Commandline Tool

[sudo] npm install -g cardinal

Note:

When installed globally, cardinal exposes itself as the cdl command.

Commandline

Highlight a file

cdl < file .js > [options]

options:

--nonum : turns off line number printing (relevant if it is turned on inside ~/.cardinalrc

As part of a UNIX pipe

cat file.js | grep console | cdl

Note:

Not all code lines may be parsable JavaScript. In these cases the line is printed to the terminal without highlighting it.

Theme

The default theme will be used for highlighting.

To use a different theme, include a .cardinalrc file in your HOME directory.

This is a JSON file of the following form:

{ "theme" : "hide-semicolons" , "linenos" : true | false }

theme can be the name of any of the built-in themes or the full path to a custom theme anywhere on your computer.

can be the name of any of the built-in themes or the full path to a custom theme anywhere on your computer. linenos toggles line number printing

API

returns the highlighted version of the passed code ({String}) or throws an error if it was not able to parse it

opts (see below)

returns the highlighted version of the file whose fullPath ({String}) was passed or throws an error if it was not able to parse it

opts (see below)

calls back with the highlighted version of the file whose fullPath ({String}) was passed or with an error if it was not able to parse it

opts (see below)

callback ({Function}) has the following signature: function (err, highlighted) { .. }

opts

opts is an {Object} with the following properties:

theme {Object} is used to optionally override the theme used to highlight

{Object} is used to optionally override the theme used to highlight linenos {Boolean} if true line numbers are included in the highlighted code

{Boolean} if line numbers are included in the highlighted code firstline {Integer} sets line number of the first line when line numbers are printed

{Integer} sets line number of the first line when line numbers are printed jsx {Boolean} if true JSX syntax is supported, otherwise cardinal will raise an error when encountering JSX (default: false )