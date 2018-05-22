car·di·nal (kärdn-l, kärdnl) - crested thick-billed North American finch having bright red plumage in the male.

.cardinalrc config to customize settings
npm install cardinal
[sudo] npm install -g cardinal
Note:
When installed globally, cardinal exposes itself as the
cdl command.
cdl <file.js> [options]
options:
--nonum: turns off line number printing (relevant if it is turned on inside
~/.cardinalrc
cat file.js | grep console | cdl
Note:
Not all code lines may be parsable JavaScript. In these cases the line is printed to the terminal without highlighting it.
The default theme will be used for highlighting.
To use a different theme, include a
.cardinalrc file in your
HOME directory.
This is a JSON file of the following form:
{
"theme": "hide-semicolons",
"linenos": true|false
}
theme can be the name of any of the built-in themes or the
full path to a custom theme anywhere on your computer.
callback ({Function}) has the following signature:
function (err, highlighted) { .. }
opts is an {Object} with the following properties:
theme {Object} is used to optionally override the theme used to highlight
linenos {Boolean} if
true line numbers are included in the highlighted code
firstline {Integer} sets line number of the first line when line numbers are printed
jsx {Boolean} if
true JSX syntax is supported, otherwise cardinal will raise an error
when encountering JSX (default:
false)
Note The
json option is obsoleted and not necessary anymore as cardinal properly understands both JSON and JavaScript.