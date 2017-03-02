card.io plug-in for Cordova

This plug-in exposes card.io credit card scanning.

Note: If you would like to actually process a credit card charge, you might be interested in the PayPal Cordova Plug-in.

Maintenance of this repository

If you discover a problem here, please submit an Issue or Pull Request. (Unless, of course, the problem is actually in the underlying card.io SDK for either iOS or Android. We're always interested in discovering and fixing bugs in our SDKs!)

Supported configurations

The card.io Cordova plugin provides different configurations that could be set according to your requirements. Here are the list of supported configurations.

Configuration Type Description requireExpiry Boolean Expiry information will not be required. requireCVV Boolean The user will be prompted for the card CVV requirePostalCode Boolean The user will be prompted for the card billing postal code. suppressManual Boolean Removes the keyboard button from the scan screen. restrictPostalCodeToNumericOnly Boolean The postal code will only collect numeric input. Set this if you know the expected country's postal code has only numeric postal codes. keepApplicationTheme Boolean The theme for the card.io Activity's will be set to the theme of the application. requireCardholderName Boolean The user will be prompted for the cardholder name scanInstructions String Used to display instructions to the user while they are scanning their card. noCamera Boolean If set, the card will not be scanned with the camera. scanExpiry Boolean If scanExpiry is true, an attempt to extract the expiry from the card image will be made. languageOrLocale String The preferred language for all strings appearing in the user interface. If not set, or if set to null, defaults to the device's current language setting. guideColor String Changes the color of the guide overlay on the camera. The color is provided in hexadecimal format (e.g. "#FFFFFF") suppressConfirmation Boolean The user will not be prompted to confirm their card number after processing. hideCardIOLogo Boolean The card.io logo will not be shown overlaid on the camera. useCardIOLogo Boolean The card.io logo will be shown instead of the PayPal logo. suppressScan Boolean Once a card image has been captured but before it has been processed, this value will determine whether to continue processing as usual.

Integration instructions

The card.io Cordova Plugin adds support for the CardIO iOS and android platform. It uses the native CardIO library. Cordova plugin management will set up all the required capabilities/frameworks for the project. The only bit left for you to do is to add necessary files, as described below.

Follow the official Cordova documentation to install command line tools. Create project, add plugin and platforms:

$ cordova create ScanCard com.mycompany.scancard "ScanCard" $ cd ScanCard $ cordova platform add ios $ cordova platform add android $ cordova plugin add https://github.com/card-io/card.io-Cordova-Plugin

Follow Your app integration section below. Run cordova run ios or cordova run android to build and the project.

Note: For use with iOS 10 + When building your app with the iOS 10 SDK +, you have to add some info to the info.plist file. This is due to increased security in iOS 10. Go to your app directory and search for the <your app name>Info.plist file. Add the following lines in the main <dict> element.

< key > NSCameraUsageDescription </ key > < string > To scan credit cards. </ string >

If you have a different way to edit .plist files - plugins etc. - you can do that.

Sample HTML + JS

In ScanCard/www/index.html add the following to lines after <p class="event received">Device is Ready</p> :

<button id= "scanBtn" > Scan Now! </ button >

Replace ScanCard/www/js/index.js with the following code:

var app = { initialize : function ( ) { this .bindEvents(); }, bindEvents : function ( ) { document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , this .onDeviceReady, false ); }, onDeviceReady : function ( ) { app.receivedEvent( 'deviceready' ); }, receivedEvent : function ( id ) { var parentElement = document .getElementById(id); var listeningElement = parentElement.querySelector( '.listening' ); var receivedElement = parentElement.querySelector( '.received' ); listeningElement.setAttribute( 'style' , 'display:none;' ); receivedElement.setAttribute( 'style' , 'display:block;' ); console .log( 'Received Event: ' + id); app.example(); }, example : function ( ) { var cardIOResponseFields = [ "cardType" , "redactedCardNumber" , "cardNumber" , "expiryMonth" , "expiryYear" , "cvv" , "postalCode" ]; var onCardIOComplete = function ( response ) { console .log( "card.io scan complete" ); for ( var i = 0 , len = cardIOResponseFields.length; i < len; i++) { var field = cardIOResponseFields[i]; console .log(field + ": " + response[field]); } }; var onCardIOCancel = function ( ) { console .log( "card.io scan cancelled" ); }; var onCardIOCheck = function ( canScan ) { console .log( "card.io canScan? " + canScan); var scanBtn = document .getElementById( "scanBtn" ); if (!canScan) { scanBtn.innerHTML = "Manual entry" ; } scanBtn.onclick = function ( e ) { CardIO.scan({ "requireExpiry" : true , "requireCVV" : false , "requirePostalCode" : false , "restrictPostalCodeToNumericOnly" : true }, onCardIOComplete, onCardIOCancel ); } }; CardIO.canScan(onCardIOCheck); } }; app.initialize();

Another javascript implementation example.

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , scanCreditCard, false ); function scanCreditCard ( ) { CardIO.canScan(onCardIOCheck); function onCardIOComplete ( response ) { var cardIOResponseFields = [ "cardType" , "redactedCardNumber" , "cardNumber" , "expiryMonth" , "expiryYear" , "cvv" , "postalCode" ]; var len = cardIOResponseFields.length; alert( "card.io scan complete" ); for ( var i = 0 ; i < len; i++) { var field = cardIOResponseFields[i]; alert(field + ": " + response[field]); } } function onCardIOCancel ( ) { alert( "card.io scan cancelled" ); } function onCardIOCheck ( canScan ) { alert( "card.io canScan? " + canScan); var scanBtn = document .getElementById( "scanBtn" ); if (!canScan) { scanBtn.innerHTML = "Manual entry" ; } scanBtn.addEventListener( "click" , function ( e ) { CardIO.scan({ "requireExpiry" : true , "scanExpiry" : true , "requirePostalCode" : true , "restrictPostalCodeToNumericOnly" : true , "hideCardIOLogo" : true , "suppressScan" : false , "keepApplicationTheme" : true } , onCardIOComplete, onCardIOCancel); }); } }

Contributing

Please read our contributing guidelines prior to submitting a Pull Request.

License

Please refer to this repo's license file.