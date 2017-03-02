openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

card.io.cordova.mobilesdk

by card-io
2.1.0 (see all)

card.io Cordova Plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

517

GitHub Stars

171

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

card.io plug-in for Cordova

This plug-in exposes card.io credit card scanning.

Note: If you would like to actually process a credit card charge, you might be interested in the PayPal Cordova Plug-in.

Maintenance of this repository

If you discover a problem here, please submit an Issue or Pull Request. (Unless, of course, the problem is actually in the underlying card.io SDK for either iOS or Android. We're always interested in discovering and fixing bugs in our SDKs!)

Supported configurations

The card.io Cordova plugin provides different configurations that could be set according to your requirements. Here are the list of supported configurations.

ConfigurationTypeDescription
requireExpiryBooleanExpiry information will not be required.
requireCVVBooleanThe user will be prompted for the card CVV
requirePostalCodeBooleanThe user will be prompted for the card billing postal code.
suppressManualBooleanRemoves the keyboard button from the scan screen.
restrictPostalCodeToNumericOnlyBooleanThe postal code will only collect numeric input. Set this if you know the expected country's postal code has only numeric postal codes.
keepApplicationThemeBooleanThe theme for the card.io Activity's will be set to the theme of the application.
requireCardholderNameBooleanThe user will be prompted for the cardholder name
scanInstructionsStringUsed to display instructions to the user while they are scanning their card.
noCameraBooleanIf set, the card will not be scanned with the camera.
scanExpiryBooleanIf scanExpiry is true, an attempt to extract the expiry from the card image will be made.
languageOrLocaleStringThe preferred language for all strings appearing in the user interface. If not set, or if set to null, defaults to the device's current language setting.
guideColorStringChanges the color of the guide overlay on the camera. The color is provided in hexadecimal format (e.g. "#FFFFFF")
suppressConfirmationBooleanThe user will not be prompted to confirm their card number after processing.
hideCardIOLogoBooleanThe card.io logo will not be shown overlaid on the camera.
useCardIOLogoBooleanThe card.io logo will be shown instead of the PayPal logo.
suppressScanBooleanOnce a card image has been captured but before it has been processed, this value will determine whether to continue processing as usual.

Integration instructions

The card.io Cordova Plugin adds support for the CardIO iOS and android platform. It uses the native CardIO library. Cordova plugin management will set up all the required capabilities/frameworks for the project. The only bit left for you to do is to add necessary files, as described below.

  1. Follow the official Cordova documentation to install command line tools.
  2. Create project, add plugin and platforms:

   $ cordova create ScanCard com.mycompany.scancard "ScanCard"
   $ cd ScanCard
   $ cordova platform add ios
   $ cordova platform add android
   $ cordova plugin add https://github.com/card-io/card.io-Cordova-Plugin
  1. Follow Your app integration section below.
  2. Run cordova run ios or cordova run android to build and the project.

Note: For use with iOS 10 + When building your app with the iOS 10 SDK +, you have to add some info to the info.plist file. This is due to increased security in iOS 10. Go to your app directory and search for the <your app name>Info.plist file. Add the following lines in the main <dict> element.

      <key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key>
      <string>To scan credit cards.</string>

If you have a different way to edit .plist files - plugins etc. - you can do that.

Sample HTML + JS

  1. In ScanCard/www/index.html add the following to lines after <p class="event received">Device is Ready</p>:
      <button id="scanBtn"> Scan Now!</button>
  1. Replace ScanCard/www/js/index.js with the following code:

    /*
     * Licensed to the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) under one
     * or more contributor license agreements.  See the NOTICE file
     * distributed with this work for additional information
     * regarding copyright ownership.  The ASF licenses this file
     * to you under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the
     * "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance
     * with the License.  You may obtain a copy of the License at
     *
     * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
     *
     * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing,
     * software distributed under the License is distributed on an
     * "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY
     * KIND, either express or implied.  See the License for the
     * specific language governing permissions and limitations
     * under the License.
     */
    var app = {
        // Application Constructor
        initialize: function() {
            this.bindEvents();
        },
        // Bind Event Listeners
        //
        // Bind any events that are required on startup. Common events are:
        // 'load', 'deviceready', 'offline', and 'online'.
        bindEvents: function() {
            document.addEventListener('deviceready', this.onDeviceReady, false);
        },
        // deviceready Event Handler
        //
        // The scope of 'this' is the event. In order to call the 'receivedEvent'
        // function, we must explicitly call 'app.receivedEvent(...);'
        onDeviceReady: function() {
            app.receivedEvent('deviceready');
        },
        // Update DOM on a Received Event
        receivedEvent: function(id) {
            var parentElement = document.getElementById(id);
            var listeningElement = parentElement.querySelector('.listening');
            var receivedElement = parentElement.querySelector('.received');

            listeningElement.setAttribute('style', 'display:none;');
            receivedElement.setAttribute('style', 'display:block;');

            console.log('Received Event: ' + id);

            app.example();
        },

        example : function () {
          var cardIOResponseFields = [
            "cardType",
            "redactedCardNumber",
            "cardNumber",
            "expiryMonth",
            "expiryYear",
            "cvv",
            "postalCode"
          ];

          var onCardIOComplete = function(response) {
            console.log("card.io scan complete");
            for (var i = 0, len = cardIOResponseFields.length; i < len; i++) {
              var field = cardIOResponseFields[i];
              console.log(field + ": " + response[field]);
            }
          };

          var onCardIOCancel = function() {
            console.log("card.io scan cancelled");
          };

          var onCardIOCheck = function (canScan) {
            console.log("card.io canScan? " + canScan);
            var scanBtn = document.getElementById("scanBtn");
            if (!canScan) {
              scanBtn.innerHTML = "Manual entry";
            }
            scanBtn.onclick = function (e) {
              CardIO.scan({
                  "requireExpiry": true,
                  "requireCVV": false,
                  "requirePostalCode": false,
                  "restrictPostalCodeToNumericOnly": true
                },
                onCardIOComplete,
                onCardIOCancel
              );
            }
          };

          CardIO.canScan(onCardIOCheck);
        }
    };

    app.initialize();

Another javascript implementation example.

      document.addEventListener('deviceready', scanCreditCard, false);

      function scanCreditCard(){
        CardIO.canScan(onCardIOCheck);

        function onCardIOComplete(response) {
          var cardIOResponseFields = [
            "cardType",
            "redactedCardNumber",
            "cardNumber",
            "expiryMonth",
            "expiryYear",
            "cvv",
            "postalCode"
          ];

          var len = cardIOResponseFields.length;
          alert("card.io scan complete");
          for (var i = 0; i < len; i++) {
            var field = cardIOResponseFields[i];
            alert(field + ": " + response[field]);
          }
        }

        function onCardIOCancel() {
          alert("card.io scan cancelled");
        }

        function onCardIOCheck(canScan) {
          alert("card.io canScan? " + canScan);
          var scanBtn = document.getElementById("scanBtn");
          if (!canScan) {
            scanBtn.innerHTML = "Manual entry";
          }

          scanBtn.addEventListener("click", function(e) {      
            CardIO.scan({
              "requireExpiry": true,
              "scanExpiry": true,
              "requirePostalCode": true,
              "restrictPostalCodeToNumericOnly": true,
              "hideCardIOLogo": true,
              "suppressScan": false,
              "keepApplicationTheme": true
            } , onCardIOComplete, onCardIOCancel);
          });
        }
      }

Contributing

Please read our contributing guidelines prior to submitting a Pull Request.

License

Please refer to this repo's license file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial