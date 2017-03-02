This plug-in exposes card.io credit card scanning.
Note: If you would like to actually process a credit card charge, you might be interested in the PayPal Cordova Plug-in.
If you discover a problem here, please submit an Issue or Pull Request. (Unless, of course, the problem is actually in the underlying card.io SDK for either iOS or Android. We're always interested in discovering and fixing bugs in our SDKs!)
The card.io Cordova plugin provides different configurations that could be set according to your requirements. Here are the list of supported configurations.
|Configuration
|Type
|Description
|requireExpiry
|Boolean
|Expiry information will not be required.
|requireCVV
|Boolean
|The user will be prompted for the card CVV
|requirePostalCode
|Boolean
|The user will be prompted for the card billing postal code.
|suppressManual
|Boolean
|Removes the keyboard button from the scan screen.
|restrictPostalCodeToNumericOnly
|Boolean
|The postal code will only collect numeric input. Set this if you know the expected country's postal code has only numeric postal codes.
|keepApplicationTheme
|Boolean
|The theme for the card.io Activity's will be set to the theme of the application.
|requireCardholderName
|Boolean
|The user will be prompted for the cardholder name
|scanInstructions
|String
|Used to display instructions to the user while they are scanning their card.
|noCamera
|Boolean
|If set, the card will not be scanned with the camera.
|scanExpiry
|Boolean
|If scanExpiry is true, an attempt to extract the expiry from the card image will be made.
|languageOrLocale
|String
|The preferred language for all strings appearing in the user interface. If not set, or if set to null, defaults to the device's current language setting.
|guideColor
|String
|Changes the color of the guide overlay on the camera. The color is provided in hexadecimal format (e.g. "#FFFFFF")
|suppressConfirmation
|Boolean
|The user will not be prompted to confirm their card number after processing.
|hideCardIOLogo
|Boolean
|The card.io logo will not be shown overlaid on the camera.
|useCardIOLogo
|Boolean
|The card.io logo will be shown instead of the PayPal logo.
|suppressScan
|Boolean
|Once a card image has been captured but before it has been processed, this value will determine whether to continue processing as usual.
The card.io Cordova Plugin adds support for the CardIO iOS and android platform. It uses the native CardIO library. Cordova plugin management will set up all the required capabilities/frameworks for the project. The only bit left for you to do is to add necessary files, as described below.
$ cordova create ScanCard com.mycompany.scancard "ScanCard"
$ cd ScanCard
$ cordova platform add ios
$ cordova platform add android
$ cordova plugin add https://github.com/card-io/card.io-Cordova-Plugin
cordova run ios or
cordova run android to build and the project.
Note: For use with iOS 10 + When building your app with the iOS 10 SDK +, you have to add some info to the info.plist file. This is due to increased security in iOS 10. Go to your app directory and search for the <your app name>Info.plist file. Add the following lines in the main <dict> element.
<key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key>
<string>To scan credit cards.</string>
If you have a different way to edit .plist files - plugins etc. - you can do that.
ScanCard/www/index.html add the following to lines after
<p class="event received">Device is Ready</p>:
<button id="scanBtn"> Scan Now!</button>
ScanCard/www/js/index.js with the following code:
/*
* Licensed to the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) under one
* or more contributor license agreements. See the NOTICE file
* distributed with this work for additional information
* regarding copyright ownership. The ASF licenses this file
* to you under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the
* "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance
* with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing,
* software distributed under the License is distributed on an
* "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY
* KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the
* specific language governing permissions and limitations
* under the License.
*/
var app = {
// Application Constructor
initialize: function() {
this.bindEvents();
},
// Bind Event Listeners
//
// Bind any events that are required on startup. Common events are:
// 'load', 'deviceready', 'offline', and 'online'.
bindEvents: function() {
document.addEventListener('deviceready', this.onDeviceReady, false);
},
// deviceready Event Handler
//
// The scope of 'this' is the event. In order to call the 'receivedEvent'
// function, we must explicitly call 'app.receivedEvent(...);'
onDeviceReady: function() {
app.receivedEvent('deviceready');
},
// Update DOM on a Received Event
receivedEvent: function(id) {
var parentElement = document.getElementById(id);
var listeningElement = parentElement.querySelector('.listening');
var receivedElement = parentElement.querySelector('.received');
listeningElement.setAttribute('style', 'display:none;');
receivedElement.setAttribute('style', 'display:block;');
console.log('Received Event: ' + id);
app.example();
},
example : function () {
var cardIOResponseFields = [
"cardType",
"redactedCardNumber",
"cardNumber",
"expiryMonth",
"expiryYear",
"cvv",
"postalCode"
];
var onCardIOComplete = function(response) {
console.log("card.io scan complete");
for (var i = 0, len = cardIOResponseFields.length; i < len; i++) {
var field = cardIOResponseFields[i];
console.log(field + ": " + response[field]);
}
};
var onCardIOCancel = function() {
console.log("card.io scan cancelled");
};
var onCardIOCheck = function (canScan) {
console.log("card.io canScan? " + canScan);
var scanBtn = document.getElementById("scanBtn");
if (!canScan) {
scanBtn.innerHTML = "Manual entry";
}
scanBtn.onclick = function (e) {
CardIO.scan({
"requireExpiry": true,
"requireCVV": false,
"requirePostalCode": false,
"restrictPostalCodeToNumericOnly": true
},
onCardIOComplete,
onCardIOCancel
);
}
};
CardIO.canScan(onCardIOCheck);
}
};
app.initialize();
Another javascript implementation example.
document.addEventListener('deviceready', scanCreditCard, false);
function scanCreditCard(){
CardIO.canScan(onCardIOCheck);
function onCardIOComplete(response) {
var cardIOResponseFields = [
"cardType",
"redactedCardNumber",
"cardNumber",
"expiryMonth",
"expiryYear",
"cvv",
"postalCode"
];
var len = cardIOResponseFields.length;
alert("card.io scan complete");
for (var i = 0; i < len; i++) {
var field = cardIOResponseFields[i];
alert(field + ": " + response[field]);
}
}
function onCardIOCancel() {
alert("card.io scan cancelled");
}
function onCardIOCheck(canScan) {
alert("card.io canScan? " + canScan);
var scanBtn = document.getElementById("scanBtn");
if (!canScan) {
scanBtn.innerHTML = "Manual entry";
}
scanBtn.addEventListener("click", function(e) {
CardIO.scan({
"requireExpiry": true,
"scanExpiry": true,
"requirePostalCode": true,
"restrictPostalCodeToNumericOnly": true,
"hideCardIOLogo": true,
"suppressScan": false,
"keepApplicationTheme": true
} , onCardIOComplete, onCardIOCancel);
});
}
}
Please read our contributing guidelines prior to submitting a Pull Request.
Please refer to this repo's license file.