jessepollak's Card make credit card forms look awesome. card-react is a React component that aims to do the same for React.
npm install card-react
card.css file to your project's stylesheets. You can find it at
lib/ folder.
Include card-react in your code:
import CardReactFormContainer from 'card-react';
Once included, you can initialize the component. you'll need to make the component the container of your form:
<CardReactFormContainer
// the id of the container element where you want to render the card element.
// the card component can be rendered anywhere (doesn't have to be in ReactCardFormContainer).
container="card-wrapper" // required
// an object contain the form inputs names.
// every input must have a unique name prop.
formInputsNames={
{
number: 'CCnumber', // optional — default "number"
expiry: 'CCexpiry',// optional — default "expiry"
cvc: 'CCcvc', // optional — default "cvc"
name: 'CCname' // optional - default "name"
}
}
// initial values to render in the card element
initialValues= {
{
number: '4242424242424242', // optional — default •••• •••• •••• ••••
cvc: '123', // optional — default •••
expiry: '16/12', // optional — default ••/••
name: 'Random Name' // optional — default FULL NAME
}
}
// the class name attribute to add to the input field and the corresponding part of the card element,
// when the input is valid/invalid.
classes={
{
valid: 'valid-input', // optional — default 'jp-card-valid'
invalid: 'invalid-input' // optional — default 'jp-card-invalid'
}
}
// specify whether you want to format the form inputs or not
formatting={true} // optional - default true
>
<form>
<input placeholder="Full name" type="text" name="CCname" />
<input placeholder="Card number" type="text" name="CCnumber" />
<input placeholder="MM/YY" type="text" name="CCexpiry" />
<input placeholder="CVC" type="text" name="CCcvc" />
</form>
</CardReactFormContainer>
// the container in which the card component will be rendered - can be anywhere in the DOM
<div id="card-wrapper"></div>
You are more than welcome to contribute. Enjoy!