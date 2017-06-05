React credit card component

jessepollak's Card make credit card forms look awesome. card-react is a React component that aims to do the same for React.

From version 1.1.20 card-react supports React 0.14.7 and up

Features

Validate inputs

Format form inputs

Identify card type

Initialize the card element with user details

The card element itself don't have to be a child of the form - it can be rendered anywhere

How to install

npm install card-react

Add card.css file to your project's stylesheets. You can find it at lib/ folder.

Usage

Include card-react in your code:

import CardReactFormContainer from 'card-react';

Once included, you can initialize the component. you'll need to make the component the container of your form:

<CardReactFormContainer container= "card-wrapper" formInputsNames={ { number : 'CCnumber' , expiry : 'CCexpiry' , cvc : 'CCcvc' , name : 'CCname' } } initialValues= { { number : '4242424242424242' , cvc : '123' , expiry : '16/12' , name : 'Random Name' } } classes={ { valid : 'valid-input' , invalid : 'invalid-input' } } formatting={ true } > <form> <input placeholder="Full name" type="text" name="CCname" /> <input placeholder="Card number" type="text" name="CCnumber" /> <input placeholder="MM/YY" type="text" name="CCexpiry" /> <input placeholder="CVC" type="text" name="CCcvc" /> </form> </CardReactFormContainer> // the container in which the card component will be rendered - can be anywhere in the DOM <div id="card-wrapper"></div>

To run the example:

npm install

npm start

Development

npm start

Open http://localhost:8000/

npm run build after you make the changes

Future Plans

move to webpack

add tests

You are more than welcome to contribute. Enjoy!