card-react

by Shay Stern
1.2.7 (see all)

React component for card https://github.com/jessepollak/card

Readme

card-react

React credit card component

jessepollak's Card make credit card forms look awesome. card-react is a React component that aims to do the same for React.

card

From version 1.1.20 card-react supports React 0.14.7 and up

Features

  • Validate inputs
  • Format form inputs
  • Identify card type
  • Initialize the card element with user details
  • The card element itself don't have to be a child of the form - it can be rendered anywhere

How to install

  • npm install card-react
  • Add card.css file to your project's stylesheets. You can find it at lib/ folder.

Usage

Include card-react in your code:

import CardReactFormContainer from 'card-react';

Once included, you can initialize the component. you'll need to make the component the container of your form:

<CardReactFormContainer

  // the id of the container element where you want to render the card element.
  // the card component can be rendered anywhere (doesn't have to be in ReactCardFormContainer).
  container="card-wrapper" // required

  // an object contain the form inputs names.
  // every input must have a unique name prop.
  formInputsNames={
    {
      number: 'CCnumber', // optional — default "number"
      expiry: 'CCexpiry',// optional — default "expiry"
      cvc: 'CCcvc', // optional — default "cvc"
      name: 'CCname' // optional - default "name"
    }
  }

  // initial values to render in the card element
  initialValues= {
    {
      number: '4242424242424242', // optional — default •••• •••• •••• ••••
      cvc: '123', // optional — default •••
      expiry: '16/12', // optional — default ••/••
      name: 'Random Name' // optional — default FULL NAME
    }
  }

  // the class name attribute to add to the input field and the corresponding part of the card element,
  // when the input is valid/invalid.
  classes={
    {
      valid: 'valid-input', // optional — default 'jp-card-valid'
      invalid: 'invalid-input' // optional — default 'jp-card-invalid'
    }
  }

  // specify whether you want to format the form inputs or not
  formatting={true} // optional - default true
>

  <form>
    <input placeholder="Full name" type="text" name="CCname" />
    <input placeholder="Card number" type="text" name="CCnumber" />
    <input placeholder="MM/YY" type="text" name="CCexpiry" />
    <input placeholder="CVC" type="text" name="CCcvc" />
  </form>

</CardReactFormContainer>

// the container in which the card component will be rendered - can be anywhere in the DOM
<div id="card-wrapper"></div>

To run the example:

  • npm install
  • npm start

Development

  • npm start
  • Open http://localhost:8000/
  • npm run build after you make the changes

Future Plans

  • move to webpack
  • add tests

You are more than welcome to contribute. Enjoy!

