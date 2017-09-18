A simple, clean, credit card form for your website. Includes number formatting, validation and automatic card type detection.
bower install card-js --save
npm install card-js
You will need to include both
card-js.min.js and
card-js.min.css into your web page.
For working examples of using CardJs, see the examples folder of this project.
Any elements with the class
card-js will be automatically converted into a basic credit card input with the expiry date and CVC check.
The easiest way to get started with CardJs is to insert the snippet of code:
<div class="card-js"></div>
If you wish to manually alter the fields used by CardJs to add additional classes or set the input field name or id etc, you can pre-populate the form fields as show below.
<div class="card-js">
<input class="card-number my-custom-class" name="card-number">
<input class="name" id="the-card-name-id" name="card-holders-name" placeholder="Name on card">
<input class="expiry-month" name="expiry-month">
<input class="expiry-year" name="expiry-year">
<input class="cvc" name="cvc">
</div>
CardJs provides functionality allowing you to read the form field values directly with JavaScript. This can be useful if you wish to submit the values via Ajax.
Create a CardJs element and give it a unique id (in this example
my-card)
<div class="card-js" id="my-card" data-capture-name="true"></div>
The javascript below demonstrates how to read each value of the form into local variables.
var myCard = $('#my-card');
var cardNumber = myCard.CardJs('cardNumber');
var cardType = myCard.CardJs('cardType');
var name = myCard.CardJs('name');
var expiryMonth = myCard.CardJs('expiryMonth');
var expiryYear = myCard.CardJs('expiryYear');
var cvc = myCard.CardJs('cvc');
To call a function on a CardJs element, follow the pattern below. Replace the text 'function' with the name of the function you wish to call.
$('#my-card').CardJs('function')
The functions available are listed below:
|Function
|Description
|cardNumber
|Get the card number entered
|cardType
|Get the type of the card number entered
|name
|Get the name entered
|expiryMonth
|Get the expiry month entered
|expiryYear
|Get the expiry year entered
|cvc
|Get the CVC entered
The
cardType function will return one of the following strings based on the card number entered.
If the card type cannot be determined an empty string will be given instead.
|Card Type
|AMEX
|Diners
|Diners - Carte Blanche
|Discover
|JCB
|Mastercard
|Visa
|Visa Electron
If you just want to perform simple operations without the CardJs form, there are a number of static functions provided by the CardJs library that are made available.
var cardNumber = '4242 4242 4242 4242'; // Spacing is not important
var cardType = CardJs.cardTypeFromNumber(cardNumber);
// var formatMask = 'XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX'; // You can manually define an input mask
// var formatMask = 'XX+X X XXXX XXXX XXXX'; // You can add characters other than spaces to the mask
var formatMask = CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_VISA_MASK; // Or use a standard mask.
var cardNumber = '424 2424242 42 42 42';
var cardNumberWithoutSpaces = CardJs.numbersOnlyString(cardNumber);
var formattedCardNumber = CardJs.applyFormatMask(cardNumberWithoutSpaces, formatMask);
|Variable Name
|Mask
|CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_DEFAULT_MASK
|XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX
|CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_VISA_MASK
|XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX
|CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_MASTERCARD_MASK
|XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX
|CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_DISCOVER_MASK
|XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX
|CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_JCB_MASK
|XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX
|CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_AMEX_MASK
|XXXX XXXXXX XXXXX
|CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_DINERS_MASK
|XXXX XXXX XXXX XX
The expiry month can be in the range: 1 = January to 12 = December
var month = 3;
var year = 2019;
var valid = CardJs.isExpiryValid(month, year);
The expiry month and year can be either and integer or a string.
var month = "3";
var year = "2019";
var valid = CardJs.isExpiryValid(month, year);
The expiry year can be either 4 digits or 2 digits long.
var month = "3";
var year = "19";
var valid = CardJs.isExpiryValid(month, year);
CardJs is released under the MIT license. View license