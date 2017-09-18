CardJs

A simple, clean, credit card form for your website. Includes number formatting, validation and automatic card type detection.

View working example >

Installation

Bower: bower install card-js --save

NPM: npm install card-js

Zip: Download

You will need to include both card-js.min.js and card-js.min.css into your web page.

Usage

For working examples of using CardJs, see the examples folder of this project.

Automatic Insertion

Any elements with the class card-js will be automatically converted into a basic credit card input with the expiry date and CVC check.

The easiest way to get started with CardJs is to insert the snippet of code:

< div class = "card-js" > </ div >

Manual Insertion

If you wish to manually alter the fields used by CardJs to add additional classes or set the input field name or id etc, you can pre-populate the form fields as show below.

< div class = "card-js" > < input class = "card-number my-custom-class" name = "card-number" > < input class = "name" id = "the-card-name-id" name = "card-holders-name" placeholder = "Name on card" > < input class = "expiry-month" name = "expiry-month" > < input class = "expiry-year" name = "expiry-year" > < input class = "cvc" name = "cvc" > </ div >

Reading Values

CardJs provides functionality allowing you to read the form field values directly with JavaScript. This can be useful if you wish to submit the values via Ajax.

Create a CardJs element and give it a unique id (in this example my-card )

< div class = "card-js" id = "my-card" data-capture-name = "true" > </ div >

The javascript below demonstrates how to read each value of the form into local variables.

var myCard = $( '#my-card' ); var cardNumber = myCard.CardJs( 'cardNumber' ); var cardType = myCard.CardJs( 'cardType' ); var name = myCard.CardJs( 'name' ); var expiryMonth = myCard.CardJs( 'expiryMonth' ); var expiryYear = myCard.CardJs( 'expiryYear' ); var cvc = myCard.CardJs( 'cvc' );

Functions

To call a function on a CardJs element, follow the pattern below. Replace the text 'function' with the name of the function you wish to call.

$( '#my-card' ).CardJs( 'function' )

The functions available are listed below:

Function Description cardNumber Get the card number entered cardType Get the type of the card number entered name Get the name entered expiryMonth Get the expiry month entered expiryYear Get the expiry year entered cvc Get the CVC entered

CardType Function

The cardType function will return one of the following strings based on the card number entered. If the card type cannot be determined an empty string will be given instead.

Card Type AMEX Diners Diners - Carte Blanche Discover JCB Mastercard Visa Visa Electron

Static functions

If you just want to perform simple operations without the CardJs form, there are a number of static functions provided by the CardJs library that are made available.

Card Type from Card Number

var cardNumber = '4242 4242 4242 4242' ; var cardType = CardJs.cardTypeFromNumber(cardNumber);

Cleaning and Masking

var formatMask = CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_VISA_MASK; var cardNumber = '424 2424242 42 42 42' ; var cardNumberWithoutSpaces = CardJs.numbersOnlyString(cardNumber); var formattedCardNumber = CardJs.applyFormatMask(cardNumberWithoutSpaces, formatMask);

Masks

Variable Name Mask CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_DEFAULT_MASK XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_VISA_MASK XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_MASTERCARD_MASK XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_DISCOVER_MASK XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_JCB_MASK XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_AMEX_MASK XXXX XXXXXX XXXXX CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_DINERS_MASK XXXX XXXX XXXX XX

Card Expiry Validation

The expiry month can be in the range: 1 = January to 12 = December

var month = 3 ; var year = 2019 ; var valid = CardJs.isExpiryValid(month, year);

The expiry month and year can be either and integer or a string.

var month = "3" ; var year = "2019" ; var valid = CardJs.isExpiryValid(month, year);

The expiry year can be either 4 digits or 2 digits long.

var month = "3" ; var year = "19" ; var valid = CardJs.isExpiryValid(month, year);

License

CardJs is released under the MIT license. View license