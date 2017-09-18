openbase logo
card-js

by CardJs
1.0.13 (see all)

Credit Card input form with validation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

CardJs

A simple, clean, credit card form for your website. Includes number formatting, validation and automatic card type detection.

View working example >

Example

By Zara 4 image compression service

Installation

  • Bower: bower install card-js --save
  • NPM: npm install card-js
  • Zip: Download

You will need to include both card-js.min.js and card-js.min.css into your web page.

Usage

For working examples of using CardJs, see the examples folder of this project.

Automatic Insertion

Any elements with the class card-js will be automatically converted into a basic credit card input with the expiry date and CVC check.

The easiest way to get started with CardJs is to insert the snippet of code:

<div class="card-js"></div>

Manual Insertion

If you wish to manually alter the fields used by CardJs to add additional classes or set the input field name or id etc, you can pre-populate the form fields as show below.

<div class="card-js">
  <input class="card-number my-custom-class" name="card-number">
  <input class="name" id="the-card-name-id" name="card-holders-name" placeholder="Name on card">
  <input class="expiry-month" name="expiry-month">
  <input class="expiry-year" name="expiry-year">
  <input class="cvc" name="cvc">
</div>

Reading Values

CardJs provides functionality allowing you to read the form field values directly with JavaScript. This can be useful if you wish to submit the values via Ajax.

Create a CardJs element and give it a unique id (in this example my-card)

<div class="card-js" id="my-card" data-capture-name="true"></div>

The javascript below demonstrates how to read each value of the form into local variables.

var myCard = $('#my-card');

var cardNumber = myCard.CardJs('cardNumber');
var cardType = myCard.CardJs('cardType');
var name = myCard.CardJs('name');
var expiryMonth = myCard.CardJs('expiryMonth');
var expiryYear = myCard.CardJs('expiryYear');
var cvc = myCard.CardJs('cvc');

Functions

To call a function on a CardJs element, follow the pattern below. Replace the text 'function' with the name of the function you wish to call.

$('#my-card').CardJs('function')

The functions available are listed below:

FunctionDescription
cardNumberGet the card number entered
cardTypeGet the type of the card number entered
nameGet the name entered
expiryMonthGet the expiry month entered
expiryYearGet the expiry year entered
cvcGet the CVC entered

CardType Function

The cardType function will return one of the following strings based on the card number entered. If the card type cannot be determined an empty string will be given instead.

Card Type
AMEX
Diners
Diners - Carte Blanche
Discover
JCB
Mastercard
Visa
Visa Electron

Static functions

If you just want to perform simple operations without the CardJs form, there are a number of static functions provided by the CardJs library that are made available.

Card Type from Card Number

var cardNumber = '4242 4242 4242 4242'; // Spacing is not important
var cardType = CardJs.cardTypeFromNumber(cardNumber);

Cleaning and Masking

// var formatMask = 'XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX'; // You can manually define an input mask
// var formatMask = 'XX+X X XXXX XXXX XXXX'; // You can add characters other than spaces to the mask
var formatMask = CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_VISA_MASK; // Or use a standard mask.
var cardNumber = '424 2424242 42   42 42';
var cardNumberWithoutSpaces = CardJs.numbersOnlyString(cardNumber);
var formattedCardNumber = CardJs.applyFormatMask(cardNumberWithoutSpaces, formatMask);

Masks

Variable NameMask
CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_DEFAULT_MASKXXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX
CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_VISA_MASKXXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX
CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_MASTERCARD_MASKXXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX
CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_DISCOVER_MASKXXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX
CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_JCB_MASKXXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX
CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_AMEX_MASKXXXX XXXXXX XXXXX
CardJs.CREDIT_CARD_NUMBER_DINERS_MASKXXXX XXXX XXXX XX

Card Expiry Validation

The expiry month can be in the range: 1 = January to 12 = December

var month = 3;
var year = 2019;
var valid = CardJs.isExpiryValid(month, year);

The expiry month and year can be either and integer or a string.

var month = "3";
var year = "2019";
var valid = CardJs.isExpiryValid(month, year);

The expiry year can be either 4 digits or 2 digits long.

var month = "3";
var year = "19";
var valid = CardJs.isExpiryValid(month, year);

License

CardJs is released under the MIT license. View license

