BinKing

BinKing is a King banking card data fill-in form. BinKing allows you to get the bank logo, colors, phone number, brand logo and more by card number. BinKing also helps in the validation of these forms. Use BinKing to create a smart and responsive card acceptance form. Increase conversion, increase user loyalty, reduce the workload of the support department.

To use the plugin, you need an API key or data from the archive. The key and archive can be obtained in your personal account on the BinKing website. See the list of available banks and countries on this page.

Plugin demonstration is available here: JSFiddle. This demonstration is a part of Creating a payment form comprehensive guide. We talk about show how to apply in the plugin, how to set an automatic cursor move, how to provide a form validation, etc. Article contains full code samples, you can just copy and use it. You can easily modify it according to your needs

Quick start

The example given below will help you immediately understand what is special here and how the main function of the plugin works. The example is designed for users who are going to use the plugin in conjunction with the API. See below for other ways to customize the plugin.

import binking from "binking" ; binking.setDefaultOptions({ strategy : "api" , apiKey : "YOUR_API_KEY" , }); var $form = document .querySelector( ".form" ); var $bankLogo = document .querySelector( ".bank-logo" ); var $brandLogo = document .querySelector( ".brand-logo" ); var $cardNumberField = document .querySelector( ".number-field" ); var $codeField = document .querySelector( ".code-field" ); var $fields = document .querySelectorAll( ".field" ); $cardNumberField.onkeyup = () => { var cardNumber = $cardNumberField.value; binking(cardNumber, function ( result ) { $form.style.background = result.formBackgroundGradient; $form.style.color = result.formTextColor; $fields.forEach( $field => (field.style.borderColor = result.formBorderColor)); $codeField.placeholder = result.codeName || "" ; if (result.formBankLogoBigSvg) $bankLogo.src = result.formBankLogoBigSvg; $bankLogo.style.display = result.formBankLogoBigSvg ? "block" : "none" ; if (result.formBrandLogoSvg) $brandLogo.src = result.formBrandLogoSvg; $brandLogo.style.display = result.formBrandLogoSvg ? "block" : "none" ; }); };

If you need more “lively” sample, suitable for a real project, again, we recommend to check out Creating a payment form comprehensive guide.

Plugin apply

You can apply the plugin with $ yarn add binking or $ npm i binking --save and then import it in your code

import binking from "binking" ;

You can apply the link CDN https://unpkg.com/binking

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/binking" > </ script >

After this, binking function will be available for global vision.

Settings

You can change default setting or transmit them at every call. To change default settings, call:

binking.setDefaultOptions({ });

General setting:

brandsLogosPath default "https://static.binking.io/brands-logos/"

Path to files with brand logos. If you have uploaded brand logos to your server, change this path, otherwise brand logos will be distributed from our server. The brands folder is included in the files of this brand-logos repository.

default Path to files with brand logos. If you have uploaded brand logos to your server, change this path, otherwise brand logos will be distributed from our server. The brands folder is included in the files of this repository. brandLogoPolicy default "auto"

This parameter defines the brand logo’s style. Available options: "original" , "inverted" , "auto" . "original"

Colorized logo "inverted"

White logo "auto"

Logo is colored, if a bank’s brand logo ( formLogoScheme ) is colored ( "original" ) Logo is white, if a bank’s logo ( formLogoScheme ) is white ( "inverted" ) Logo is colored, if bank is unable to recognize

default This parameter defines the brand logo’s style. Available options: , , . maskDigitSymbol default is "0"

Symbol denoting the digit in the mask of the card number specified in the instance property cardNumberMask .

default is Symbol denoting the digit in the mask of the card number specified in the instance property . maskDelimiterSymbol default " "

A symbol denoting a separator in the mask of the card number specified in the instance property cardNumberMask .

default A symbol denoting a separator in the mask of the card number specified in the instance property . gradientDegrees default 135

Degree under which the gradient is specified in the instance property formBackgroundGradient .

Settings when using API

You can read more about how the API works in the Datasheet. The plugin helps to minimize API requests. Just one request per paying user is enough. The API request occurs once and only when the user has entered a sufficient number of characters to identify the bank to which his card belongs.

apiKey required field You API key that you obtained on your acount

required field You API key that you obtained on your acount sandbox default false

f set to true , then the request will be free. When using the binking function, the bank will be determined only if the cardNumber is passed the card number starting with these digits: 402333 (Sberbank), 546918 (Sberbank), 400812 (Rosbank), 677721 (Rosbank). When using binking.getBank and binking.getBanks , banks will be found only if the aliases "ru-sberbank" and "ru-rosbank" are passed.

Settings when using the archive

If you purchased an archive and decided to use it on the client side, you need to set the following settings:

strategy default "api"

Set "archive"

default Set banksLogosPath default ""

Path to files with bank logos. Upload bank logos to your server and specify the path to them in this property.

default Path to files with bank logos. Upload bank logos to your server and specify the path to them in this property. sync default false If set to true then binking , binking.getBank and binking.getBanks functions can be used synchronously.

You also need to transfer bank and bin data to the plugin.

binking.addBanks(banks); binking.addBins(bins);

The variable banks should contain an object from a JSON file with banks. The bins variable should contain an object from a JSON file with bins. In order to transfer an object from a JSON file, you can customize your javascript collector, or simply copy the entire contents of the file, like this:

binking.addBanks( ); binking.addBins( );

To learn more about file contents and archives read Datasheet.

Settings when using your API

If you purchased the archive and decided to make your own API for yourself, specify your endpoints in the settings. An example of implementing your own API is described in Datasheet.

apiFormUrl default "http://api.binking.io/form"

default apiBankUrl default "http://api.binking.io/bank"

default apiBanksUrl default "http://api.binking.io/banks"

Usage

Making a form

Use one of the following options to get an object with data for form layout.

binking(cardNumber, function ( result ) { }); binking(cardNumber, options, function ( result ) { }); binking(cardNumber).then( function ( result ) { }); binking(cardNumber, options).then( function ( result ) { }); var result = binking(cardNumber); var result = binking(cardNumber, options);

Pass the card number as cardNumber . It can be either a number or a string, spaces are allowed in the string. Pass the card number whenever the value that the user enters into the card number field changes. To determine the brand of the card and all the properties associated with it, 1 character may be enough, the bank can be determined after transmitting 6 characters or more.

The variable result will store an object with all the necessary data for the layout of the form.

bankAlias default null

The short name of the bank in English, all letters are small, no spaces, at the beginning the country prefix. For example: "ru-sberbank".

default The short name of the bank in English, all letters are small, no spaces, at the beginning the country prefix. For example: "ru-sberbank". bankName default null

Bank’s name in English.

default Bank’s name in English. bankLocalName default null

The name of the bank in the language of the country in which the bank operates.

default The name of the bank in the language of the country in which the bank operates. bankCountry default null Country code in which this bank operates. "ru" - Russia.

default Country code in which this bank operates. - Russia. bankSite default null Link to the bank's website.

default Link to the bank's website. bankPhone default null Bank phone.

default Bank phone. bankLogoBigOriginalSvg default null

default bankLogoBigOriginalPng default null Link to the large color bank logo

default Link to the large color bank logo bankLogoBigInvertedSvg default null

default bankLogoBigInvertedPng default null Large white bank logo.

default Large white bank logo. bankLogoSmallOriginalSvg default null

default bankLogoSmallOriginalPng default null Small, square-shaped, colored bank logo.

default Small, square-shaped, colored bank logo. bankLogoSmallInvertedSvg default null

default bankLogoSmallInvertedPng default null Small white bank logo.

default Small white bank logo. bankColor default null The main color of the bank.

default The main color of the bank. bankColors default null An array with all the colors of the bank.

default An array with all the colors of the bank. formBackgroundColor default "#eeeeee" The color for the background of the form.

default The color for the background of the form. formBackgroundColors default ["#eeeeee", "#dddddd"] Array of colors for the gradient background of the shape.

default Array of colors for the gradient background of the shape. formBackgroundGradient default ["#eeeeee", "#dddddd"] Contains a line with the CSS background property value, by setting which you get a gradient from the colors specified in the formBackgroundColors field. The angle can be specified in the gradientDegrees property of the settings.

default Contains a line with the CSS background property value, by setting which you get a gradient from the colors specified in the field. The angle can be specified in the property of the settings. formBackgroundLightness default "light"

The background is rather dark "dark" or light "light".

default The background is rather dark "dark" or light "light". formTextColor default "#000000" The color of the text that will look good against the background of the form.

default The color of the text that will look good against the background of the form. formBorderColor default "#333333" Border color for form fields.

default Border color for form fields. formBankLogoBigSvg default null

default formBankLogoBigPng default null Link to a large bank logo that will look good against the background of the form.

default Link to a large bank logo that will look good against the background of the form. formBankLogoSmallSvg default null

default formBankLogoSmallPng default null Link to a small bank logo that will look good against the background of the form.

default Link to a small bank logo that will look good against the background of the form. formLogoScheme default null Color scheme of the logo for the "original" or "inverted" form.

default Color scheme of the logo for the "original" or "inverted" form. formBrandLogoSvg default null

default formBrandLogoPng default null Link to a brand logo that will look good against the background of the form.- brandLogoOriginalSvg default null

default Link to a brand logo that will look good against the background of the form.- default brandLogoOriginalPng default null

Link to the brand's color logo.

default Link to the brand's color logo. brandLogoInvertedSvg default null

default brandLogoInvertedPng default null

Link to the white brand logo.

default Link to the white brand logo. brandAlias default null Short name of the type in English, all letters are small, no spaces.

default Short name of the type in English, all letters are small, no spaces. brandName default null The full name of the type.

default The full name of the type. codeName default null Code name on the back of the card (CVC / CID / CVV / CVN / CVP2).

default Code name on the back of the card (CVC / CID / CVV / CVN / CVP2). codeMinLength default 3 The minimum number of characters in the security code. Always 3.

default The minimum number of characters in the security code. Always 3. codeMaxLength default 4 The maximum number of characters in the security code. Usually 3, but for American Express cards 4.

default The maximum number of characters in the security code. Usually 3, but for American Express cards 4. cardNumberMask default 0000 0000 0000 0000000 Mask for the card number of this type. Usually the mask is 0000 0000 0000 0000, but some types of cards have a length of the card number other than 16 characters, and spaces are placed in other places. For example, for American Express cards the mask will be 0000000000 00000. The symbols in the mask can be changed by changing the settings for maskDigitSymbol and maskDelimiterSymbol . Use the cardNumberMask property to mask the card number input field.

default Mask for the card number of this type. Usually the mask is 0000 0000 0000 0000, but some types of cards have a length of the card number other than 16 characters, and spaces are placed in other places. For example, for American Express cards the mask will be 0000000000 00000. The symbols in the mask can be changed by changing the settings for and . Use the property to mask the card number input field. cardNumberGaps default [4, 8, 12]

An array with numbers defining the position of the spaces when creating the mask.

default An array with numbers defining the position of the spaces when creating the mask. cardNumberBlocks default [4, 4, 4, 7] An array with numbers defining the number of digits in each mask block. Determined based on the cardNumberGaps property and the maximum number in cardNumberLengths .

default An array with numbers defining the number of digits in each mask block. Determined based on the property and the maximum number in . cardNumberLengths default [12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19] An array with numbers defining the allowed number of characters in the card number.

default An array with numbers defining the allowed number of characters in the card number. cardNumberMinLength default 12 The minimum allowed number of symbols in the card number.

default The minimum allowed number of symbols in the card number. cardNumberMaxLength default 19 The maximum number of symbols allowed in the card number.

default The maximum number of symbols allowed in the card number. cardNumberValidByLuhn default true Is the card number valid according to the Luna algorithm. (Algorithm that checks the card number for typos).

default Is the card number valid according to the Luna algorithm. (Algorithm that checks the card number for typos). cardNumberNice Nice-looking card number. The mask is defined by the cardNumberMask property. Example: 4377730000000000 → 4377 7300 0000 0000, 437773 → 4377 73.

Nice-looking card number. The mask is defined by the property. Example: 4377730000000000 → 4377 7300 0000 0000, 437773 → 4377 73. cardNumberNormalized Card number as a string with spaces removed. If the transmitted card number contained any characters other than numbers and spaces, there will be an empty string.

Card number as a string with spaces removed. If the transmitted card number contained any characters other than numbers and spaces, there will be an empty string. cardNumberSource

Card number passed when calling the function.

If it was not possible to determine the bank data by the card number, the fields bankAlias , bankName , bankLocalName , bankCountry , bankSite , bankPhone , bankLogoBigOriginalSvg , bankLogoBigInvertedSvg , bankLogoSmallOriginalSvg , bankLogoSmallInvertedSvg , bankLogoBigOriginalPng , bankLogoBigInvertedPng , bankLogoSmallOriginalPng , bankLogoSmallInvertedPng , bankColor , bankColors , formBackgroundColor , formBackgroundColors , formBackgroundGradient , formBackgroundLightness , formTextColor , formBorderColor , formBankLogoBigSvg , formBankLogoSmallPng , formBankLogoBigPng , formBankLogoSmallPng will have the default value.

If it was not possible to determine the type data by the card number, the fields brandAlias , brandName , brandLogoOriginalSvg , brandLogoInvertedSvg , formBrandLogoSvg , brandLogoOriginalPng , brandLogoInvertedPng , formBrandLogoPng , codeName , codeMinLength , codeMaxLength , cardNumberMask , cardNumberGaps , cardNumberBlocks , cardNumberLengths will have the default value.

Retrieving data from a specific bank

This method can be useful for displaying information about the user's bank if he saved his bank card, and you recorded the bank alias (bankAlias) in your database when the user entered its data.

binking.getBank(bankAlias, function ( result ) { }); binking.getBank(bankAlias, options, function ( result ) { }); binking.getBank(bankAlias).then( function ( result ) { }); binking.getBank(bankAlias, options).then( function ( result ) { }); var result = binking.getBank(bankAlias); var result = binking.getBank(bankAlias, options);

Pass the previously saved bank alias as bankAlias . For example: "ru-sberbank"

The variable result will contain an object with all the data about the bank. The property names will be the same as when calling the binking function, but there will be no fields related to the brand and card number. List of returned fields: bankAlias , bankName , bankLocalName , bankCountry , bankSite , bankPhone , bankLogoBigOriginalSvg , bankLogoBigInvertedSvg , bankLogoSmallOriginalSvg , bankLogoSmallInvertedSvg , bankLogoBigOriginalPng , bankLogoBigInvertedPng , bankLogoSmallOriginalPng , bankLogoSmallInvertedPng , bankColor , bankColors , formBackgroundColor , formBackgroundColors , formBackgroundGradient , formBackgroundLightness , formTextColor , formBorderColor , formBankLogoBigSvg , formBankLogoSmallSvg , formBankLogoBigPng , formBankLogoSmallPng .

If the bank with the specified alias was not found, the value null will be returned.

Retrieving data on multiple banks

binking.getBanks(banksAliases, function ( result ) { }); binking.getBanks(banksAliases, options, function ( result ) { }); binking.getBanks(banksAliases).then( function ( result ) { }); binking.getBanks(banksAliases, options).then( function ( result ) { }); var result = binking.getBanks(banksAliases); var result = binking.getBanks(banksAliases, options);

For banksAliases , pass an array with bank aliases. For example: ["ru-sberbank", "ru-alias"]

The variable result will contain an array with objects, each of which will contain all the data about the requested bank.

If the bank was not found, then null will be in its place in the array.

Retrieving specific brand data

var result = binking.getBrand(brandAlias); var result = binking.getBrand(brandAlias, options);

Pass the brand alias as brandAlias . For example: "visa".

The variable result will contain an object with all the data about the brand.

logoOriginalSvg default null

default logoOriginalPng default null

Link to the brand's color logo.

default Link to the brand's color logo. logoInvertedSvg default null

default logoInvertedPng default null

Link to the white brand logo.

default Link to the white brand logo. name Brand name.

Brand name. alias Short name of the type in English, all letters are small, no spaces.

Short name of the type in English, all letters are small, no spaces. pattern Regular expression to determine whether the card number belongs to this brand.

Regular expression to determine whether the card number belongs to this brand. gaps An array with numbers defining the position of the spaces when creating the mask.

An array with numbers defining the position of the spaces when creating the mask. lengths An array with numbers defining the allowed number of characters in the card number.

An array with numbers defining the allowed number of characters in the card number. codeName Code name on the back of the card (CVC / CID / CVV / CVN / CVP2).

Code name on the back of the card (CVC / CID / CVV / CVN / CVP2). codeMinLength The minimum number of characters in the security code. Always 3.

The minimum number of characters in the security code. Always 3. codeMaxLength The maximum number of characters in the security code. Usually 3, but for American Express cards is 4.

The maximum number of characters in the security code. Usually 3, but for American Express cards is 4. bankAlias default null

The short name of the bank in English, all letters are small, no spaces, at the beginning the country prefix. For example: "ru-sberbank".

default The short name of the bank in English, all letters are small, no spaces, at the beginning the country prefix. For example: "ru-sberbank". bankName default null Bank name in English.

Getting a link to a brand logo

var result = binking.getBrandLogo(brandAlias); var result = binking.getBrandLogo(brandAlias, logoScheme); var result = binking.getBrandLogo(brandAlias, options); var result = binking.getBrandLogo(brandAlias, logoScheme, options);

Helper function for getting a link to a brand logo. If you do not specify logoScheme , it will be considered equal to original . Valid values for logoScheme are original or inverted .

Retrieving data from multiple brands

var result = binking.getBrands(); var result = binking.getBrands(options); var result = binking.getBrands(brandsAliases); var result = binking.getBrands(brandsAliases, options);

For brandsAliases , pass an array with brand aliases. For example: ["visa", "mastercard"] . If brandsAliases is not passed, you will get a list of all brands. If one of the specified bernds is not found, it will not be included in the array with the results.

The variable result will contain an array with objects with all the data about each brand.

Validation

Validation of all card data

var result = binking.validate(cardNumber, month, year, code);

The result of validation is an object of the form {hasErros: Boolean, errors: Object} .

If no errors were found in the map data, then hasErros will be false , the erros object will be {} .

If any errors are found in the map data, hasErros will be true . Each object key will correspond to the name of the field to which the error belongs. Each value will be a {field: String, code: String, message: String} object. The field property also contains the name of the field. The code property contains the error code. The message property contains a human-readable error message. If the field does not contain an error, then there will be no corresponding key in the errors object.

Example:

var result = binking.validate( "1234" , "13" , "2a" , "12345" ); console .log(result);

{ hasErros : true , errors : { cardNumber : { field : 'cardNumber' , code : 'CARD_NUMBER_INCOMPLETE' , message : 'The card number is not completely filled in' , }, month : { field : 'month' , code : 'MONTH_INVALID' , message : 'Card expiration month error' , }, year : { field : 'year' , code : 'YEAR_INVALID' , message : 'Card expiration year error' , }, code : { field : 'code' , code : 'CODE_INVALID' , message : 'Security code is incorrect' , }, } }

a complete list of errors corresponding to each of the fields is listed below.

Card number validation

var result = binking.validateCardNumber(cardNumber);

In response, it returns undefined if there are no errors in the card number. If there is any error, an object of the form {field: 'cardNumber', code: String, message: String} is returned.

Possible codes ( code ) and error messages ( message ):

CARD_NUMBER_REQUIRED : "Enter your bank card number"

: "Enter your bank card number" CARD_NUMBER_INVALID : "The card number contains invalid characters"

: "The card number contains invalid characters" CARD_NUMBER_INCOMPLETE : "The card number is not completely filled in"

: "The card number is not completely filled in" CARD_NUMBER_OVERCOMPLETE : "There are too many characters in the card number"

: "There are too many characters in the card number" CARD_NUMBER_LUHN : "There is a typo in the card number"

var result = binking.validateMonth(month);

In response, it returns undefined if there are no errors in the card expiration month. If there is any error, an object of the form {field: 'month', code: String, message: String} is returned.

Possible codes ( code ) and error messages ( message ):

MONTH_REQUIRED : "Specify card expiration month"

: "Specify card expiration month" MONTH_INVALID : "Error in card expiration month"

Validation of the year

var result = binking.validateYear (year);

In response, it returns undefined if there are no errors in the card expiration year. If there is any error, an object of the form {field: 'year', code: String, message: String} is returned.

Possible codes ( code ) and error messages ( message ):

YEAR_REQUIRED : "Specify the card expiration year"

: "Specify the card expiration year" YEAR_INVALID : "Error in the card expiration year"

var result = binking.validateYear(month, year);

Returns undefined if there are no errors in the card expiration date. If there is any error, an object of the form {field: 'year' | 'month', code: String, message: String} .

Possible codes ( code ) and error messages ( message ):

YEAR_IN_PAST : "The year is in the past tense"

: "The year is in the past tense" MONTH_IN_PAST : "Month is in the past tense"

Security Code Validation

var result = binking.validateCode (code);

In response, it returns undefined if there are no errors in the card's security code. If there is any error, an object of the form {field: 'code', code: String, message: String} is returned.

Possible codes ( code ) and error messages ( message ):

CODE_REQUIRED : "Please provide a security code"

: "Please provide a security code" CODE_INVALID : "The security code is incorrect"

Setting your own error messages

By default, error messages are displayed in English:

binking.setValidationErrors({ CARD_NUMBER_REQUIRED : 'Indicate your bank card number' , CARD_NUMBER_INVALID : 'Card number contains invalid symbols' , CARD_NUMBER_INCOMPLETE : 'Card number entry is incomplete' , CARD_NUMBER_OVERCOMPLETE : 'Card number input exceeds allowable number of symbols' , CARD_NUMBER_LUHN : 'Card number entry contains typo' , MONTH_REQUIRED : 'Indicate card expiry date' , MONTH_INVALID : 'Error in card expiry date' , YEAR_REQUIRED : 'Indicate year of card expiry' , YEAR_INVALID : 'Error in year of card expiry' , YEAR_IN_PAST : 'Year of card expiry can not be in the past' , MONTH_IN_PAST : 'Month of card expiry can not be in the past' , CODE_REQUIRED : 'Please indicate security code' , CODE_INVALID : 'Security code is invalid' });

But you can set your own messages in any language. For example, in Russian:

binking.setValidationErrors({ CARD_NUMBER_REQUIRED : "Укажите номер вашей банковской карты" , CARD_NUMBER_INVALID : "Номер карты содержит недопустимые символы" , CARD_NUMBER_INCOMPLETE : "Номер карты заполнен не до конца" , CARD_NUMBER_OVERCOMPLETE : "В номере карты слишком много символов" , CARD_NUMBER_LUHN : "В номере карты содержится опечатка" , MONTH_REQUIRED : "Укажите месяц истечения карты" , MONTH_INVALID : "Ошибка в месяце истечения карты" , YEAR_REQUIRED : "Укажите год истечения карты" , YEAR_INVALID : "Ошибка в годе истечения карты" , YEAR_IN_PAST : "Этот год прошёл" , MONTH_IN_PAST : "Этот месяц прошёл" , CODE_REQUIRED : "Укажите код безопасности" , CODE_INVALID : "Код безопасности указан неверно" });

Brands

The plugin files contain a folder with brand logos brands-logos . Each brand's logo is presented in 3 color schemes: color, black, white. Also all these logos are downloaded at: https://static.binking.io/brands-logos

You can download these logos to yourself and use them on your side, or you can display them directly from our server. The filenames on our server are identical to those in the brands-logos folder.

List of brands: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diners Club, Discover, JCB, UnionPay, Maestro, Mir.

List of brand aliases: visa , mastercard , american-express , diners-club , discover , jcb , unionpay , maestro , mir .

Development and testing

All source code is in the index.js file. To apply eslint, call the command $ npm run lint-fix . To build files for the dist folder, call the $ npm run build command.

To run the tests, call the command $ API_KEY=YOUR_API_KEY npm run test .

To run tests in a browser, open the file test.html in a browser, then add # YOUR_API_KEY in the browser line. For example: file:///Users/username/binking/test.html # YOUR_API_KEY .