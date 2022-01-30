BinKing is a King banking card data fill-in form. BinKing allows you to get the bank logo, colors, phone number, brand logo and more by card number. BinKing also helps in the validation of these forms. Use BinKing to create a smart and responsive card acceptance form. Increase conversion, increase user loyalty, reduce the workload of the support department.
To use the plugin, you need an API key or data from the archive. The key and archive can be obtained in your personal account on the BinKing website. See the list of available banks and countries on this page.
Plugin demonstration is available here: JSFiddle. This demonstration is a part of Creating a payment form comprehensive guide. We talk about show how to apply in the plugin, how to set an automatic cursor move, how to provide a form validation, etc. Article contains full code samples, you can just copy and use it. You can easily modify it according to your needs
The example given below will help you immediately understand what is special here and how the main function of the plugin works. The example is designed for users who are going to use the plugin in conjunction with the API. See below for other ways to customize the plugin.
import binking from "binking";
binking.setDefaultOptions({
strategy: "api",
apiKey: "YOUR_API_KEY",
});
var $form = document.querySelector(".form");
var $bankLogo = document.querySelector(".bank-logo");
var $brandLogo = document.querySelector(".brand-logo");
var $cardNumberField = document.querySelector(".number-field");
var $codeField = document.querySelector(".code-field");
var $fields = document.querySelectorAll(".field");
$cardNumberField.onkeyup = () => {
var cardNumber = $cardNumberField.value;
binking(cardNumber, function(result) {
$form.style.background = result.formBackgroundGradient;
$form.style.color = result.formTextColor;
$fields.forEach($field => (field.style.borderColor = result.formBorderColor));
$codeField.placeholder = result.codeName || "";
if (result.formBankLogoBigSvg) $bankLogo.src = result.formBankLogoBigSvg;
$bankLogo.style.display = result.formBankLogoBigSvg ? "block" : "none";
if (result.formBrandLogoSvg) $brandLogo.src = result.formBrandLogoSvg;
$brandLogo.style.display = result.formBrandLogoSvg ? "block" : "none";
});
};
If you need more “lively” sample, suitable for a real project, again, we recommend to check out Creating a payment form comprehensive guide.
You can apply the plugin with
$ yarn add binking or
$ npm i binking --save and then import it in your code
import binking from "binking";
You can apply the link CDN
https://unpkg.com/binking
<script src="https://unpkg.com/binking"></script>
After this,
binking function will be available for global vision.
You can change default setting or transmit them at every call. To change default settings, call:
binking.setDefaultOptions({
// New settings object
});
brandsLogosPath default
"https://static.binking.io/brands-logos/"
brand-logos repository.
brandLogoPolicy default
"auto"
"original",
"inverted",
"auto".
"original"
"inverted"
"auto"
formLogoScheme) is colored (
"original")
Logo is white, if a bank’s logo (
formLogoScheme) is white (
"inverted")
Logo is colored, if bank is unable to recognize
maskDigitSymbol default is
"0"
cardNumberMask.
maskDelimiterSymbol default
" "
cardNumberMask.
gradientDegrees default
135
formBackgroundGradient.
You can read more about how the API works in the Datasheet. The plugin helps to minimize API requests. Just one request per paying user is enough. The API request occurs once and only when the user has entered a sufficient number of characters to identify the bank to which his card belongs.
apiKey required field
You API key that you obtained on your acount
sandbox default
false
true, then the request will be free. When using the
binking function, the bank will be determined only if the cardNumber is passed the card number starting with these digits:
402333 (Sberbank),
546918 (Sberbank),
400812 (Rosbank),
677721 (Rosbank). When using
binking.getBank and
binking.getBanks, banks will be found only if the aliases
"ru-sberbank" and
"ru-rosbank" are passed.
If you purchased an archive and decided to use it on the client side, you need to set the following settings:
strategy default
"api"
"archive"
banksLogosPath default
""
sync default
false
If set to
true then
binking,
binking.getBank and
binking.getBanks functions can be used synchronously.
You also need to transfer bank and bin data to the plugin.
binking.addBanks(banks);
binking.addBins(bins);
The variable
banks should contain an object from a JSON file with banks. The bins variable should contain an object from a JSON file with bins. In order to transfer an object from a JSON file, you can customize your javascript collector, or simply copy the entire contents of the file, like this:
binking.addBanks(/* file contents banks-all.json */);
binking.addBins(/* file contents bins-all.json */);
To learn more about file contents and archives read Datasheet.
If you purchased the archive and decided to make your own API for yourself, specify your endpoints in the settings. An example of implementing your own API is described in Datasheet.
apiFormUrl default
"http://api.binking.io/form"
apiBankUrl default
"http://api.binking.io/bank"
apiBanksUrl default
"http://api.binking.io/banks"
Use one of the following options to get an object with data for form layout.
binking(cardNumber, function(result) { /* ... */ });
binking(cardNumber, options, function(result) { /* ... */ });
binking(cardNumber).then(function(result) { /* ... */ });
binking(cardNumber, options).then(function(result) { /* ... */ });
// The options below work only if the settings specify {strategy: "archive", sync: true}
var result = binking(cardNumber);
var result = binking(cardNumber, options);
Pass the card number as
cardNumber. It can be either a number or a string, spaces are allowed in the string. Pass the card number whenever the value that the user enters into the card number field changes. To determine the brand of the card and all the properties associated with it, 1 character may be enough, the bank can be determined after transmitting 6 characters or more.
The variable
result will store an object with all the necessary data for the layout of the form.
bankAlias default
null
bankName default
null
bankLocalName default
null
bankCountry default
null
Country code in which this bank operates.
"ru" - Russia.
bankSite default
null
Link to the bank's website.
bankPhone default
null
Bank phone.
bankLogoBigOriginalSvg default
null
bankLogoBigOriginalPng default
null
Link to the large color bank logo
bankLogoBigInvertedSvg default
null
bankLogoBigInvertedPng default
null
Large white bank logo.
bankLogoSmallOriginalSvg default
null
bankLogoSmallOriginalPng default
null
Small, square-shaped, colored bank logo.
bankLogoSmallInvertedSvg default
null
bankLogoSmallInvertedPng default
null
Small white bank logo.
bankColor default
null
The main color of the bank.
bankColors default
null
An array with all the colors of the bank.
formBackgroundColor default
"#eeeeee"
The color for the background of the form.
formBackgroundColors default
["#eeeeee", "#dddddd"]
Array of colors for the gradient background of the shape.
formBackgroundGradient default
["#eeeeee", "#dddddd"]
Contains a line with the CSS background property value, by setting which you get a gradient from the colors specified in the
formBackgroundColors field. The angle can be specified in the
gradientDegrees property of the settings.
formBackgroundLightness default
"light"
formTextColor default
"#000000"
The color of the text that will look good against the background of the form.
formBorderColor default
"#333333"
Border color for form fields.
formBankLogoBigSvg default
null
formBankLogoBigPng default
null
Link to a large bank logo that will look good against the background of the form.
formBankLogoSmallSvg default
null
formBankLogoSmallPng default
null
Link to a small bank logo that will look good against the background of the form.
formLogoScheme default
null
Color scheme of the logo for the "original" or "inverted" form.
formBrandLogoSvg default
null
formBrandLogoPng default
null
Link to a brand logo that will look good against the background of the form.-
brandLogoOriginalSvg default
null
brandLogoOriginalPng default
null
brandLogoInvertedSvg default
null
brandLogoInvertedPng default
null
brandAlias default
null
Short name of the type in English, all letters are small, no spaces.
brandName default
null
The full name of the type.
codeName default
null
Code name on the back of the card (CVC / CID / CVV / CVN / CVP2).
codeMinLength default
3
The minimum number of characters in the security code. Always 3.
codeMaxLength default
4
The maximum number of characters in the security code. Usually 3, but for American Express cards 4.
cardNumberMask default
0000 0000 0000 0000000
Mask for the card number of this type. Usually the mask is 0000 0000 0000 0000, but some types of cards have a length of the card number other than 16 characters, and spaces are placed in other places. For example, for American Express cards the mask will be 0000000000 00000. The symbols in the mask can be changed by changing the settings for
maskDigitSymbol and
maskDelimiterSymbol. Use the
cardNumberMask property to mask the card number input field.
cardNumberGaps default
[4, 8, 12]
cardNumberBlocks default
[4, 4, 4, 7]
An array with numbers defining the number of digits in each mask block. Determined based on the
cardNumberGaps property and the maximum number in
cardNumberLengths.
cardNumberLengths default
[12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19]
An array with numbers defining the allowed number of characters in the card number.
cardNumberMinLength default
12
The minimum allowed number of symbols in the card number.
cardNumberMaxLength default
19
The maximum number of symbols allowed in the card number.
cardNumberValidByLuhn default
true
Is the card number valid according to the Luna algorithm. (Algorithm that checks the card number for typos).
cardNumberNice
Nice-looking card number. The mask is defined by the
cardNumberMask property. Example: 4377730000000000 → 4377 7300 0000 0000, 437773 → 4377 73.
cardNumberNormalized
Card number as a string with spaces removed. If the transmitted card number contained any characters other than numbers and spaces, there will be an empty string.
cardNumberSource
Card number passed when calling the function.
If it was not possible to determine the bank data by the card number, the fields
bankAlias,
bankName,
bankLocalName,
bankCountry,
bankSite,
bankPhone,
bankLogoBigOriginalSvg,
bankLogoBigInvertedSvg,
bankLogoSmallOriginalSvg,
bankLogoSmallInvertedSvg,
bankLogoBigOriginalPng,
bankLogoBigInvertedPng,
bankLogoSmallOriginalPng,
bankLogoSmallInvertedPng,
bankColor,
bankColors,
formBackgroundColor,
formBackgroundColors,
formBackgroundGradient,
formBackgroundLightness,
formTextColor,
formBorderColor,
formBankLogoBigSvg,
formBankLogoSmallPng,
formBankLogoBigPng,
formBankLogoSmallPng will have the default value.
If it was not possible to determine the type data by the card number, the fields
brandAlias,
brandName,
brandLogoOriginalSvg,
brandLogoInvertedSvg,
formBrandLogoSvg,
brandLogoOriginalPng,
brandLogoInvertedPng,
formBrandLogoPng,
codeName,
codeMinLength,
codeMaxLength,
cardNumberMask,
cardNumberGaps,
cardNumberBlocks,
cardNumberLengths will have the default value.
This method can be useful for displaying information about the user's bank if he saved his bank card, and you recorded the bank alias (bankAlias) in your database when the user entered its data.
binking.getBank(bankAlias, function(result) { /* ... */ });
binking.getBank(bankAlias, options, function(result) { /* ... */ });
binking.getBank(bankAlias).then(function(result) { /* ... */ });
binking.getBank(bankAlias, options).then(function(result) { /* ... */ });
// The options below only work if the settings indicate { strategy: "archive", sync: true }
var result = binking.getBank(bankAlias);
var result = binking.getBank(bankAlias, options);
Pass the previously saved bank alias as
bankAlias. For example: "ru-sberbank"
The variable
result will contain an object with all the data about the bank. The property names will be the same as when calling the binking function, but there will be no fields related to the brand and card number. List of returned fields:
bankAlias,
bankName,
bankLocalName,
bankCountry,
bankSite,
bankPhone,
bankLogoBigOriginalSvg,
bankLogoBigInvertedSvg,
bankLogoSmallOriginalSvg,
bankLogoSmallInvertedSvg,
bankLogoBigOriginalPng,
bankLogoBigInvertedPng,
bankLogoSmallOriginalPng,
bankLogoSmallInvertedPng,
bankColor,
bankColors,
formBackgroundColor,
formBackgroundColors,
formBackgroundGradient,
formBackgroundLightness,
formTextColor,
formBorderColor,
formBankLogoBigSvg,
formBankLogoSmallSvg,
formBankLogoBigPng,
formBankLogoSmallPng.
If the bank with the specified alias was not found, the value
null will be returned.
binking.getBanks(banksAliases, function(result) { /* ... */ });
binking.getBanks(banksAliases, options, function(result) { /* ... */ });
binking.getBanks(banksAliases).then(function(result) { /* ... */ });
binking.getBanks(banksAliases, options).then(function(result) { /* ... */ });
// The options below only work if the settings indicate { strategy: "archive", sync: true }
var result = binking.getBanks(banksAliases);
var result = binking.getBanks(banksAliases, options);
For
banksAliases, pass an array with bank aliases. For example:
["ru-sberbank", "ru-alias"]
The variable
result will contain an array with objects, each of which will contain all the data about the requested bank.
If the bank was not found, then
null will be in its place in the array.
var result = binking.getBrand(brandAlias);
var result = binking.getBrand(brandAlias, options);
Pass the brand alias as
brandAlias. For example: "visa".
The variable
result will contain an object with all the data about the brand.
logoOriginalSvg default
null
logoOriginalPng default
null
logoInvertedSvg default
null
logoInvertedPng default
null
name
Brand name.
alias
Short name of the type in English, all letters are small, no spaces.
pattern
Regular expression to determine whether the card number belongs to this brand.
gaps
An array with numbers defining the position of the spaces when creating the mask.
lengths
An array with numbers defining the allowed number of characters in the card number.
codeName
Code name on the back of the card (CVC / CID / CVV / CVN / CVP2).
codeMinLength
The minimum number of characters in the security code. Always 3.
codeMaxLength
The maximum number of characters in the security code. Usually 3, but for American Express cards is 4.
bankAlias default
null
bankName default
null
Bank name in English.
var result = binking.getBrandLogo(brandAlias);
var result = binking.getBrandLogo(brandAlias, logoScheme);
var result = binking.getBrandLogo(brandAlias, options);
var result = binking.getBrandLogo(brandAlias, logoScheme, options);
Helper function for getting a link to a brand logo. If you do not specify
logoScheme, it will be considered equal to
original. Valid values for
logoScheme are
original or
inverted.
var result = binking.getBrands();
var result = binking.getBrands(options);
var result = binking.getBrands(brandsAliases);
var result = binking.getBrands(brandsAliases, options);
For
brandsAliases, pass an array with brand aliases. For example:
["visa", "mastercard"]. If brandsAliases is not passed, you will get a list of all brands. If one of the specified bernds is not found, it will not be included in the array with the results.
The variable
result will contain an array with objects with all the data about each brand.
var result = binking.validate(cardNumber, month, year, code);
The result of validation is an object of the form
{hasErros: Boolean, errors: Object}.
If no errors were found in the map data, then
hasErros will be
false, the
erros object will be
{}.
If any errors are found in the map data,
hasErros will be
true. Each object key will correspond to the name of the field to which the error belongs. Each value will be a
{field: String, code: String, message: String} object. The
field property also contains the name of the field. The
code property contains the error code. The
message property contains a human-readable error message. If the field does not contain an error, then there will be no corresponding key in the
errors object.
Example:
var result = binking.validate("1234", "13", "2a", "12345");
console.log(result);
{
hasErros: true,
errors: {
cardNumber: {
field: 'cardNumber',
code: 'CARD_NUMBER_INCOMPLETE',
message: 'The card number is not completely filled in',
},
month: {
field: 'month',
code: 'MONTH_INVALID',
message: 'Card expiration month error',
},
year: {
field: 'year',
code: 'YEAR_INVALID',
message: 'Card expiration year error',
},
code: {
field: 'code',
code: 'CODE_INVALID',
message: 'Security code is incorrect',
},
}
}
a complete list of errors corresponding to each of the fields is listed below.
var result = binking.validateCardNumber(cardNumber);
In response, it returns
undefined if there are no errors in the card number. If there is any error, an object of the form
{field: 'cardNumber', code: String, message: String} is returned.
Possible codes (
code) and error messages (
message):
CARD_NUMBER_REQUIRED: "Enter your bank card number"
CARD_NUMBER_INVALID: "The card number contains invalid characters"
CARD_NUMBER_INCOMPLETE: "The card number is not completely filled in"
CARD_NUMBER_OVERCOMPLETE: "There are too many characters in the card number"
CARD_NUMBER_LUHN: "There is a typo in the card number"
var result = binking.validateMonth(month);
In response, it returns
undefined if there are no errors in the card expiration month. If there is any error, an object of the form
{field: 'month', code: String, message: String} is returned.
Possible codes (
code) and error messages (
message):
MONTH_REQUIRED: "Specify card expiration month"
MONTH_INVALID: "Error in card expiration month"
var result = binking.validateYear (year);
In response, it returns
undefined if there are no errors in the card expiration year. If there is any error, an object of the form
{field: 'year', code: String, message: String} is returned.
Possible codes (
code) and error messages (
message):
YEAR_REQUIRED: "Specify the card expiration year"
YEAR_INVALID: "Error in the card expiration year"
var result = binking.validateYear(month, year);
Returns
undefined if there are no errors in the card expiration date. If there is any error, an object of the form
{field: 'year' | 'month', code: String, message: String} .
Possible codes (
code) and error messages (
message):
YEAR_IN_PAST: "The year is in the past tense"
MONTH_IN_PAST: "Month is in the past tense"
var result = binking.validateCode (code);
In response, it returns
undefined if there are no errors in the card's security code. If there is any error, an object of the form
{field: 'code', code: String, message: String} is returned.
Possible codes (
code) and error messages (
message):
CODE_REQUIRED: "Please provide a security code"
CODE_INVALID: "The security code is incorrect"
By default, error messages are displayed in English:
binking.setValidationErrors({
CARD_NUMBER_REQUIRED: 'Indicate your bank card number',
CARD_NUMBER_INVALID: 'Card number contains invalid symbols',
CARD_NUMBER_INCOMPLETE: 'Card number entry is incomplete',
CARD_NUMBER_OVERCOMPLETE: 'Card number input exceeds allowable number of symbols',
CARD_NUMBER_LUHN: 'Card number entry contains typo',
MONTH_REQUIRED: 'Indicate card expiry date',
MONTH_INVALID: 'Error in card expiry date',
YEAR_REQUIRED: 'Indicate year of card expiry',
YEAR_INVALID: 'Error in year of card expiry',
YEAR_IN_PAST: 'Year of card expiry can not be in the past',
MONTH_IN_PAST: 'Month of card expiry can not be in the past',
CODE_REQUIRED: 'Please indicate security code',
CODE_INVALID: 'Security code is invalid'
});
But you can set your own messages in any language. For example, in Russian:
binking.setValidationErrors({
CARD_NUMBER_REQUIRED: "Укажите номер вашей банковской карты",
CARD_NUMBER_INVALID: "Номер карты содержит недопустимые символы",
CARD_NUMBER_INCOMPLETE: "Номер карты заполнен не до конца",
CARD_NUMBER_OVERCOMPLETE: "В номере карты слишком много символов",
CARD_NUMBER_LUHN: "В номере карты содержится опечатка",
MONTH_REQUIRED: "Укажите месяц истечения карты",
MONTH_INVALID: "Ошибка в месяце истечения карты",
YEAR_REQUIRED: "Укажите год истечения карты",
YEAR_INVALID: "Ошибка в годе истечения карты",
YEAR_IN_PAST: "Этот год прошёл",
MONTH_IN_PAST: "Этот месяц прошёл",
CODE_REQUIRED: "Укажите код безопасности",
CODE_INVALID: "Код безопасности указан неверно"
});
The plugin files contain a folder with brand logos
brands-logos. Each brand's logo is presented in 3 color schemes: color, black, white. Also all these logos are downloaded at: https://static.binking.io/brands-logos
You can download these logos to yourself and use them on your side, or you can display them directly from our server. The filenames on our server are identical to those in the
brands-logos folder.
List of brands: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diners Club, Discover, JCB, UnionPay, Maestro, Mir.
List of brand aliases:
visa,
mastercard,
american-express,
diners-club,
discover,
jcb,
unionpay,
maestro,
mir.
All source code is in the
index.js file. To apply eslint, call the command
$ npm run lint-fix. To build files for the
dist folder, call the
$ npm run build command.
To run the tests, call the command
$ API_KEY=YOUR_API_KEY npm run test.
To run tests in a browser, open the file
test.html in a browser, then add
# YOUR_API_KEY in the browser line. For example:
file:///Users/username/binking/test.html # YOUR_API_KEY.
If you don't specify an API key, tests will fail. All API requests during the test go with the
sandbox = 1 flag, so these requests are completely free.