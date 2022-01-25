Card - check out the demo

A better credit card form in one line of code

Card will take any credit card form and make it the best part of the checkout process (without you changing anything). Everything is created with pure CSS, HTML, and Javascript — no images required.

Usage (without jQuery)

To use, you'll need to include the Card JavaScript files into your HTML, no CSS link is necessary as the JavaScript file does this for you. You can find the necessary file at /dist/card.js and include it in your HTML like so.

< script src = "/path/to/card.js" > </ script >

Once you've included those files, you can initialize Card.

var card = new Card({ form : 'form' , container : '.card-wrapper' , formSelectors : { numberInput : 'input#number' , expiryInput : 'input#expiry' , cvcInput : 'input#cvc' , nameInput : 'input#name' }, width : 200 , formatting : true , messages : { validDate : 'valid

date' , monthYear : 'mm/yyyy' , }, placeholders : { number : '•••• •••• •••• ••••' , name : 'Full Name' , expiry : '••/••' , cvc : '•••' }, masks : { cardNumber : '•' }, debug : false });

Installing card from bower

If you're using bower, you can install card.js with:

bower install card --save

Installing card from npm

If you're using npm, you can install card.js with:

npm install --save card var $ = require ( "jquery" ); window .jQuery = $; var card = require ( "card" );

Using multiple inputs for one field

Card can be used in forms where you have multiple inputs that render to a single field (i.e. you have a first and last name input). To use Card with this functionality, just pass in a selector that selects the fields in the correct order. For example,

< html > < body > < div class = 'card-wrapper' > </ div > < script src = "/path/to/card.js" > </ script > < form id = "cc-form" > < input type = "text" name = "number" > < input type = "text" name = "first-name" /> < input type = "text" name = "last-name" /> < input type = "text" name = "expiry" /> < input type = "text" name = "cvc" /> </ form > < script > var card = new Card({ form: 'cc-form' , container: '.card-wrapper' , formSelectors: { nameInput: 'input[name="first-name"], input[name="last-name"]' } }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Rendering with different initial card placeholders

Card renders with default placeholders for card name , number , expiry , and cvc . To override these placeholders, you can pass in a placeholders object.

< html > < body > < div class = 'card-wrapper' > </ div > < script src = "/path/to/card.js" > </ script > < form id = "cc-form" > < input type = "text" name = "number" > < input type = "text" name = "name" /> < input type = "text" name = "expiry" /> < input type = "text" name = "cvc" /> </ form > < script > var card = new Card({ form: 'cc-form' , container: '.card-wrapper' , placeholders: { number: '**** **** **** ****' , name: 'Arya Stark' , expiry: '**/****' , cvc: '***' } }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Translation

To render the card with the strings in a different language, you can pass in a messages object.

< html > < body > < div class = 'card-wrapper' > </ div > < script src = "/path/to/card.js" > </ script > < form id = "cc-form" > < input type = "text" name = "number" > < input type = "text" name = "name" /> < input type = "text" name = "expiry" /> < input type = "text" name = "cvc" /> </ form > < script > var card = new Card({ form: 'cc-form' , container: '.card-wrapper' , messages: { validDate: 'expire

date' , monthYear: 'mm/yy' } }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Using with jQuery

To use with jQuery, you'll need to include the jquery.card.js file into your HTML. You can find the necessary file at /dist/jquery.card.js and include it in your HTML like so.

< script src = "/path/to/jquery.card.js" > </ script >

Once you've included those files, you can initialize Card with jQuery.

$( 'form' ).card({ container : '.card-wrapper' , });

Using with other javascript libraries

Card has wrappers that make it easy to use with other javascript libraries:

Angular 1.x

Angular 2+

Ember

React

Vue

For use with VueJs, install card.js from npm:

npm install card --save

Add in your component an Div with class 'card-wrapper', just pass in a selector that selects the fields in the correct order. Import the component card.js and add the object in instance mounted like this example:

< div class = 'card-wrapper' > </ div > < form > < input type = "text" name = "number" > < input type = "text" name = "first-name" /> < input type = "text" name = "last-name" /> < input type = "text" name = "expiry" /> < input type = "text" name = "cvc" /> </ form > < script > import * as Card from "card" ; export default { name : "Form CreditCard" , mounted() { new Card({ form : "form#cc-form" , container : ".card-wrapper" , formSelectors : { numberInput : "input#cc-number" , expiryInput : "input#cc-expiration" , cvcInput : "input#cc-cvv" , nameInput : "input#cc-name" }, width : 270 , formatting : true , placeholders : { number : "•••• •••• •••• ••••" , name : "Nome Completo" , expiry : "••/••" , cvc : "•••" } }); }, } </ script >

Development

To contribute, follow this steps:

$ git clone --recursive https://github.com/jessepollak/card.git $ cd card $ git submodule init && git submodule update $ npm install $ npm run development

Now, if you go to localhost:8080/example in your browser, you should see the demo page.

Places using Card

Card is used in the wild in these places:

Are you using Card in production? If so, we'd love to link to you from this page. Open a PR or drop @jessepollak a line on Twitter and we'll add you right away!

Project scope

The project scope is to improve the capture of payment cards on websites. Issues and fixes related to the user interface and validating of payment cards are in scope.

For questions on how to use Card in your particular project, please ask on Stack Overflow or similar forum.

Donations