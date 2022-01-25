Card will take any credit card form and make it the best part of the checkout process (without you changing anything). Everything is created with pure CSS, HTML, and Javascript — no images required.
To use, you'll need to include the Card JavaScript files into your HTML, no CSS link is necessary as the JavaScript file does this for you. You can find the necessary file at
/dist/card.js and include it in your HTML like so.
<!-- at the end of BODY -->
<!-- CSS is included via this JavaScript file -->
<script src="/path/to/card.js"></script>
Once you've included those files, you can initialize Card.
var card = new Card({
// a selector or DOM element for the form where users will
// be entering their information
form: 'form', // *required*
// a selector or DOM element for the container
// where you want the card to appear
container: '.card-wrapper', // *required*
formSelectors: {
numberInput: 'input#number', // optional — default input[name="number"]
expiryInput: 'input#expiry', // optional — default input[name="expiry"]
cvcInput: 'input#cvc', // optional — default input[name="cvc"]
nameInput: 'input#name' // optional - defaults input[name="name"]
},
width: 200, // optional — default 350px
formatting: true, // optional - default true
// Strings for translation - optional
messages: {
validDate: 'valid\ndate', // optional - default 'valid\nthru'
monthYear: 'mm/yyyy', // optional - default 'month/year'
},
// Default placeholders for rendered fields - optional
placeholders: {
number: '•••• •••• •••• ••••',
name: 'Full Name',
expiry: '••/••',
cvc: '•••'
},
masks: {
cardNumber: '•' // optional - mask card number
},
// if true, will log helpful messages for setting up Card
debug: false // optional - default false
});
If you're using bower, you can install card.js with:
bower install card --save
If you're using npm, you can install card.js with:
npm install --save card
var $ = require("jquery");
// The current card.js code does not explictly require jQuery, but instead uses the global, so this line is needed.
window.jQuery = $;
var card = require("card");
Card can be used in forms where you have multiple inputs that render to a single field (i.e. you have a first and last name input). To use Card with this functionality, just pass in a selector that selects the fields in the correct order. For example,
<html>
<body>
<div class='card-wrapper'></div>
<!-- CSS is included via this JavaScript file -->
<script src="/path/to/card.js"></script>
<form id="cc-form">
<input type="text" name="number">
<input type="text" name="first-name"/>
<input type="text" name="last-name"/>
<input type="text" name="expiry"/>
<input type="text" name="cvc"/>
</form>
<script>
var card = new Card({
form: 'cc-form',
container: '.card-wrapper',
formSelectors: {
nameInput: 'input[name="first-name"], input[name="last-name"]'
}
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
Card renders with default placeholders for card
name,
number,
expiry, and
cvc. To override these placeholders, you can pass in a
placeholders object.
<html>
<body>
<div class='card-wrapper'></div>
<!-- CSS is included via this JavaScript file -->
<script src="/path/to/card.js"></script>
<form id="cc-form">
<input type="text" name="number">
<input type="text" name="name"/>
<input type="text" name="expiry"/>
<input type="text" name="cvc"/>
</form>
<script>
var card = new Card({
form: 'cc-form',
container: '.card-wrapper',
placeholders: {
number: '**** **** **** ****',
name: 'Arya Stark',
expiry: '**/****',
cvc: '***'
}
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
To render the card with the strings in a different language, you can pass in a
messages object.
<html>
<body>
<div class='card-wrapper'></div>
<!-- CSS is included via this JavaScript file -->
<script src="/path/to/card.js"></script>
<form id="cc-form">
<input type="text" name="number">
<input type="text" name="name"/>
<input type="text" name="expiry"/>
<input type="text" name="cvc"/>
</form>
<script>
var card = new Card({
form: 'cc-form',
container: '.card-wrapper',
messages: {
validDate: 'expire\ndate',
monthYear: 'mm/yy'
}
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
To use with jQuery, you'll need to include the
jquery.card.js file into your HTML. You can find the necessary file at
/dist/jquery.card.js and include it in your HTML like so.
<!-- at the end of BODY -->
<!-- CSS is included via this JavaScript file -->
<script src="/path/to/jquery.card.js"></script>
Once you've included those files, you can initialize Card with jQuery.
$('form').card({
// a selector or DOM element for the container
// where you want the card to appear
container: '.card-wrapper', // *required*
// all of the other options from above
});
Card has wrappers that make it easy to use with other javascript libraries:
For use with VueJs, install card.js from npm:
npm install card --save
Add in your component an Div with class 'card-wrapper', just pass in a selector that selects the fields in the correct order. Import the component card.js and add the object in instance mounted like this example:
<div class='card-wrapper'></div>
<form>
<input type="text" name="number">
<input type="text" name="first-name"/>
<input type="text" name="last-name"/>
<input type="text" name="expiry"/>
<input type="text" name="cvc"/>
</form>
<script>
import * as Card from "card";
export default {
name: "Form CreditCard",
mounted() {
new Card({
form: "form#cc-form",
container: ".card-wrapper",
formSelectors: {
numberInput: "input#cc-number",
expiryInput: "input#cc-expiration",
cvcInput: "input#cc-cvv",
nameInput: "input#cc-name"
},
width: 270,
formatting: true,
placeholders: {
number: "•••• •••• •••• ••••",
name: "Nome Completo",
expiry: "••/••",
cvc: "•••"
}
});
},
}
</script>
To contribute, follow this steps:
$ git clone --recursive https://github.com/jessepollak/card.git
$ cd card
$ git submodule init && git submodule update
$ npm install
$ npm run development
Now, if you go to localhost:8080/example in your browser, you should see the demo page.
Card is used in the wild in these places:
Are you using Card in production? If so, we'd love to link to you from this page. Open a PR or drop @jessepollak a line on Twitter and we'll add you right away!
The project scope is to improve the capture of payment cards on websites. Issues and fixes related to the user interface and validating of payment cards are in scope.
For questions on how to use Card in your particular project, please ask on Stack Overflow or similar forum.
If you'd like to donate to help support development of Card, send Bitcoin directly to
17NUKd3v7GWben18kGhmFafa4ZpWrXpQSC or through Coinbase here.