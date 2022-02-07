A Carbon Design System variant that's as easy to use as native HTML elements, with no framework tax, no framework silo.

Carbon is an open-source design system built by IBM. With the IBM Design Language as its foundation, the system consists of working code, design tools and resources, human interface guidelines, and a vibrant community of contributors.

carbon-web-components is a variant of Carbon Design System with Custom Elements v1 and Shadow DOM v1 specs.

The effort stems from https://github.com/carbon-design-system/issue-tracking/issues/121. If you are interested in this project, adding 👍 to the description of that GH issue, or even contributing, will be greatly appreciated!

Getting started

Using CDN

How to install

All components are available via CDN. This means that they can be added to your application without the need of any bundler configuration. Each component is available by the latest tag, or referencing a specific version (starting at version v1.16.0 ):

< script type = "module" src = "https://1.www.s81c.com/common/carbon/web-components/tag/latest/accordion.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "module" src = "https://1.www.s81c.com/common/carbon/web-components/version/v1.16.0/accordion.min.js" > </ script >

These are the list of available components via CDN:

accordion.min.js

breadcrumb.min.js

button.min.js

checkbox.min.js

code-snippet.min.js

combo-box.min.js

content-switcher.min.js

copy-button.min.js

data-table.min.js

date-picker.min.js

dropdown.min.js

file-uploader.min.js

floating-menu.min.js

form.min.js

inline-loading.min.js

input.min.js

link.min.js

list.min.js

loading.min.js

modal.min.js

multi-select.min.js

notification.min.js

number-input.min.js

overflow-menu.min.js

pagination.min.js

progress-indicator.min.js

radio-button.min.js

search.min.js

select.min.js

skeleton-placeholder.min.js

skeleton-text.min.js

skip-to-content.min.js

slider.min.js

structured-list.min.js

tabs.min.js

tag.min.js

textarea.min.js

tile.min.js

toggle.min.js

tooltip.min.js

ui-shell.min.js

To use the right-to-left (RTL) version of the artifacts, change the file extention from .min.js to .rtl.min.js . For example:

< script type = "module" src = "https://1.www.s81c.com/common/carbon/web-components/tag/latest/accordion.rtl.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "module" src = "https://1.www.s81c.com/common/carbon/web-components/version/v1.16.0/accordion.rtl.min.js" > </ script >

Basic usage

The CDN artifacts define the custom elements for the browser, so they can be directly used once the script tag has been added to the page. For example:

< html > < head > < script type = "module" src = "https://1.www.s81c.com/common/carbon/web-components/tag/latest/dropdown.min.js" > </ script > < style type = "text/css" > // Suppresses the custom element until it has been defined bx-dropdown:not(:defined), bx-dropdown-item:not(:defined) { visibility: hidden; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > < bx-dropdown trigger-content = "Select an item" > < bx-dropdown-item value = "all" > Option 1 </ bx-dropdown-item > < bx-dropdown-item value = "cloudFoundry" > Option 2 </ bx-dropdown-item > < bx-dropdown-item value = "staging" > Option 3 </ bx-dropdown-item > < bx-dropdown-item value = "dea" > Option 4 </ bx-dropdown-item > < bx-dropdown-item value = "router" > Option 5 </ bx-dropdown-item > </ bx-dropdown > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Our example at CodeSandbox shows usage with only CDN artifacts:

Using ES imports

How to install

To install carbon-web-components in your project, you will need to run the following command using npm:

npm install --save carbon-web-components

If you prefer Yarn, use the following command instead:

yarn add carbon-web-components

NOTE: Carbon and Lit dependencies will be managed by Carbon Web Components starting in v1.19.0 . For earlier versions, these dependencies will have to be installed separately: npm: npm install --save carbon-components lit-html lit-element Yarn: yarn add carbon-components lit-html lit-element

Basic usage

Our example at CodeSandbox shows the most basic usage:

The first thing you need is setting up a module bundler to resolve ECMAScript import s. The above example uses Webpack, but you can use other bundlers like Rollup too.

Once you set up a module bundler, you can start importing our component modules, for example:

import 'carbon-web-components/es/components/dropdown/dropdown.js' ; import 'carbon-web-components/es/components/dropdown/dropdown-item.js' ;

Once you've imported the component modules, you can use our components in the same manner as native HTML tags, for example:

< bx-dropdown trigger-content = "Select an item" > < bx-dropdown-item value = "all" > Option 1 </ bx-dropdown-item > < bx-dropdown-item value = "cloudFoundry" > Option 2 </ bx-dropdown-item > < bx-dropdown-item value = "staging" > Option 3 </ bx-dropdown-item > < bx-dropdown-item value = "dea" > Option 4 </ bx-dropdown-item > < bx-dropdown-item value = "router" > Option 5 </ bx-dropdown-item > </ bx-dropdown >

Other usage guides

JavaScript framework support

In addition to the available Web Component versions of Carbon components, this library also supports usage with JavaScript frameworks like Angular, React, and Vue if the desire is to use instead of the pure framework versions of Carbon components. Specifically for React, this library comes with a wrapper implementation around the Carbon Web Components for more seamless integration with your React application.

This is achievable since Web Components is the modern browser standard, and works well with other front-end frameworks that exist in the application. In turn, this also comes with the benefits of encapsulation within the Shadow DOM:

Angular

Angular users can use our components in the same manner as native HTML tags, too, once you add CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA schema to your Angular module, for example:

import { CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA, NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; @NgModule({ schemas : [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA], declarations : [AppComponent], imports : [BrowserModule], bootstrap : [AppComponent], }) export class AppModule {}

The .d.ts files in carbon-web-components package are compiled with TypeScript 3.7. You can use TypeScript 3.7 in your Angular application with upcoming Angular 9.0 release, or with the following instructions, so your application can use those .d.ts files:

Set true to angularCompilerOptions.disableTypeScriptVersionCheck in tsconfig.json

to in In polyfills.ts , change __importDefault TypeScript helper as follows: window.__importDefault = mod => (mod?.__esModule ? mod : { default: mod })

React

You can use wrapper React components in carbon-web-components/es/components-react generated automatically from the custom elements which allows you to use our components seamlessly in your React code. Here's an example:

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import BXDropdown from 'carbon-web-components/es/components-react/dropdown/dropdown.js' ; import BXDropdownItem from 'carbon-web-components/es/components-react/dropdown/dropdown-item.js' ; const App = () => ( < BXDropdown triggerContent = "Select an item" > < BXDropdownItem value = "all" > Option 1 </ BXDropdownItem > < BXDropdownItem value = "cloudFoundry" > Option 2 </ BXDropdownItem > < BXDropdownItem value = "staging" > Option 3 </ BXDropdownItem > < BXDropdownItem value = "dea" > Option 4 </ BXDropdownItem > < BXDropdownItem value = "router" > Option 5 </ BXDropdownItem > </ BXDropdown > ); render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Note: Using the React wrapper requires an additional dependency, prop-types .

To run the wrapper React components in SSR environment requires Node 12.16.3 or above that supports "conditional mapping" feature:

Same Node version requirement applies to Next.js:

Vue

Vue users can use our components in the same manner as native HTML tags, without any additional steps!

Getting started with development

Fork this repository and clone it yarn install yarn wca && yarn storybook

Running React/Angular/Vue Storybook demo

List of available components

View available web components at: https://web-components.carbondesignsystem.com/. You can see usage information in several ways:

Going to Docs tab, where it shows the usage and available attributes, properties and custom events. Clicking the KNOBS tab at the bottom and changing values there. Most knobs are shown as something like Button kind (kind) , where kind is the attribute name Clicking the ACTION LOGGER tab at the bottom and interacting with the selected component. You may see something like bx-modal-closed which typically indicates that an event with such event type is fired. You can also expand the twistie to see the details of the event

Browser support

Latest Chrome/Safari/FF ESR

IE/Edge support is bast-effort basis Some components may not be supported



To support IE, you need a couple additional setups:

Toolstack to re-transpile our code to ES5 (e.g. by specifying IE11 in @babel/preset-env configuration)

configuration) Polyfills, listed here

Here's an example code that shows such setup:

Coding conventions

Can be found at here.

Creating build

yarn clean yarn build

You'll see the build artifacts in /path/to/carbon-web-components/es directory.

Running unit test

You can run unit test by:

gulp test :unit

You can run specific test spec by:

gulp test :unit -s tests/spec/dropdown_spec.ts

You can choose a browser (instead of Headless Chrome) by:

gulp test :unit -b Firefox

You can keep the browser after the test (and re-run the test when files change) by:

gulp test :unit -b Chrome -k

You can prevent code coverate instrumentation code from being generated by:

gulp test :unit -d

You can update snapshots by:

gulp test :unit --update-snapshot

Above options can be used together. This is useful to debug your code as you test:

gulp test :unit -s tests/spec/dropdown_spec.ts -b Chrome -d -k

Running build integration test

You can run build integration test by:

> yarn test :integration :build

You can run a specific set of UI test steps (e.g. running tests/integration/build/form-angular_steps.js only) by:

> yarn test :integration :build form-angular_steps

By default Chrome runs in headless mode. You can show Chrome UI by:

CI= false yarn test :integration:build

Running UI integration test

You can run UI integration test by:

> yarn test :integration :ui

You can run a specific set of UI test steps (e.g. running tests/integration/ui/dropdown_steps.js only) by:

> yarn test :integration :ui dropdown_steps

By default Chrome runs in headless mode. You can show Chrome UI by: