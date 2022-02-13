Carbon Design System SVG pictograms as Svelte components.

This zero dependency library builds Carbon Design System pictograms as Svelte components. Although best paired with carbon-components-svelte, this library can be consumed standalone.

Try it in the Svelte REPL.

Installation

Install carbon-pictograms-svelte as a development dependency.

Yarn

yarn add -D carbon-pictograms-svelte

NPM

npm i -D carbon-pictograms-svelte

pnpm

pnpm i -D carbon-pictograms-svelte

Usage

Base Import

<script> import { Airplane } from "carbon-pictograms-svelte"; </script> <Airplane />

Direct Import (recommended)

Import pictograms directly for faster compiling.

import Airplane from "carbon-pictograms-svelte/lib/Airplane.svelte" ;

Note: Even if using the base import method, an application bundler like Rollup or webpack should tree shake unused imports.

Import Path Pattern

import Pictogram from "carbon-pictograms-svelte/lib/<ModuleName>.svelte" ;

Refer to PICTOGRAM_INDEX.md for a list of available pictograms.

API

Props

$$restProps are forwarded to the svg element.

Name Value tabindex string (default: undefined ) fill string (default: currentColor

Recipes

Custom Fill Color

Customize the fill color using the fill prop or by defining a global class.

fill prop

<Airplane fill="blue" />

Global class

<style> :global(svg.custom-class) { fill: blue; } </style> <Airplane class="custom-class" />

Labelled

< Airplane aria-label = "Airplane" />

Labelled with Focus

< Airplane aria-label = "Airplane" tabindex = "0" />

Labelled by

< label id = "transportation" > Transportation </ label > < Airplane aria-labelledby = "transportation" />

TypeScript support

Svelte version 3.31 or greater is required to use this library with TypeScript.

Deploying

The pictogram preview is deployed to Render as a Static Site. See render.yaml for details.

License

Apache-2.0