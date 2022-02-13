Carbon Design System SVG pictograms as Svelte components.
This zero dependency library builds Carbon Design System pictograms as Svelte components. Although best paired with carbon-components-svelte, this library can be consumed standalone.
Try it in the Svelte REPL.
Install
carbon-pictograms-svelte as a development dependency.
Yarn
yarn add -D carbon-pictograms-svelte
NPM
npm i -D carbon-pictograms-svelte
pnpm
pnpm i -D carbon-pictograms-svelte
<script>
import { Airplane } from "carbon-pictograms-svelte";
</script>
<Airplane />
Import pictograms directly for faster compiling.
import Airplane from "carbon-pictograms-svelte/lib/Airplane.svelte";
Note: Even if using the base import method, an application bundler like Rollup or webpack should tree shake unused imports.
import Pictogram from "carbon-pictograms-svelte/lib/<ModuleName>.svelte";
Refer to PICTOGRAM_INDEX.md for a list of available pictograms.
$$restProps are forwarded to the
svg element.
|Name
|Value
|tabindex
string (default:
undefined)
|fill
string (default:
currentColor
Customize the fill color using the
fill prop or by defining a global class.
fill prop
<Airplane fill="blue" />
<style>
:global(svg.custom-class) {
fill: blue;
}
</style>
<Airplane class="custom-class" />
<Airplane aria-label="Airplane" />
<Airplane aria-label="Airplane" tabindex="0" />
<label id="transportation">Transportation</label>
<Airplane aria-labelledby="transportation" />
Svelte version 3.31 or greater is required to use this library with TypeScript.
The pictogram preview is deployed to Render as a Static Site. See render.yaml for details.