Badge

import { Badge, } from 'carbon-native' ; < Badge color = "primary" text = "4" />

Buttons

import { Button, } from 'carbon-native' ; <Button color="stable" text="Regular Button" /> <Button color="primary" text="Outline Button" outline /> <Button color="secondary" text="Clear Button" clear />

Card

import { Card, H4, } from 'carbon-native' ; < Card > < H4 > Header </ H4 > < Text > Just some text rambling on. </ Text > </ Card >

Icons

npm install react-native-vector-icons --save rnpm link

import Icon 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome' ; < Icon name = "volume-down" size = {24} />

List

import { List, Item, ItemIcon, ItemContent, ItemText, Note, } from 'carbon-native' ; < List > < Item > < ItemIcon > < Icon name = "bolt" size = {24} /> </ ItemIcon > < ItemContent > < ItemText > Harry </ ItemText > < Note > The boy who lived </ Note > </ ItemContent > </ Item > </ List >

Range

import { Range, } from 'carbon-native' ; < Range value = {this.state.value} onValueChange = {(value) => this.setState({ value })} />

Toggle

import { Toggle, } from 'carbon-native' ; < Toggle color = "primary" onValueChange = {(value) => this.setState({ toggleState: value })} value={this.state.toggleState} />

Toolbar

import { Toolbar, ToolbarTitle, } from 'carbon-native' ; < Toolbar color = "primary" > < ToolbarTitle color = "light" > Primary </ ToolbarTitle > </ Toolbar >

Typography

import { H1, H2, H3, H4, H5, H6, P, BR, Em, Small, Strong, S, U, } from 'carbon-native' ; < H1 > I'm an H1! </ H1 > < H2 > I'm an H2! </ H2 > < H3 > I'm an H3! </ H3 > < H4 > I'm an H4! </ H4 > < H5 > I'm an H5! </ H5 > < H6 > I'm an H6! </ H6 > < P > I'm a paragraph with some text! </ P > < BR /> < P > This line is preceeded by a break </ P > < P > This line has a break < BR /> before the end of the line. </ P > < P > < Small > This line is small and is a great size for fine print. </ Small > </ P > < P > < Strong > This line is bold to indicate importance. </ Strong > </ P > < P > < Em > This line is italicized to indicate emphasis. </ Em > </ P > < P > < S > This line has a strikethrough, or a line through it. </ S > </ P > < P > < U > This line has an underline. </ U > </ P > < P > Use the Mark component to < Mark > highlight </ Mark > text </ P >

