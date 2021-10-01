A set of UI components for building React Native apps
yarn add carbon-native
import {
Badge,
} from 'carbon-native';
<Badge
color="primary"
text="4"
/>
import {
Button,
} from 'carbon-native';
<Button
color="stable"
text="Regular Button"
/>
<Button
color="primary"
text="Outline Button"
outline
/>
<Button
color="secondary"
text="Clear Button"
clear
/>
import {
Card,
H4,
} from 'carbon-native';
<Card>
<H4>Header</H4>
<Text>
Just some text rambling on.
</Text>
</Card>
npm install react-native-vector-icons --save
rnpm link
import Icon 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome';
<Icon
name="volume-down"
size={24}
/>
import {
List,
Item,
ItemIcon,
ItemContent,
ItemText,
Note,
} from 'carbon-native';
<List>
<Item>
<ItemIcon>
<Icon name="bolt" size={24} />
</ItemIcon>
<ItemContent>
<ItemText>Harry</ItemText>
<Note>The boy who lived</Note>
</ItemContent>
</Item>
</List>
import {
Range,
} from 'carbon-native';
<Range
value={this.state.value}
onValueChange={(value) => this.setState({ value })}
/>
import {
Toggle,
} from 'carbon-native';
<Toggle
color="primary"
onValueChange={(value) => this.setState({ toggleState: value })}
value={this.state.toggleState}
/>
import {
Toolbar,
ToolbarTitle,
} from 'carbon-native';
<Toolbar color="primary">
<ToolbarTitle color="light">Primary</ToolbarTitle>
</Toolbar>
import {
H1,
H2,
H3,
H4,
H5,
H6,
P,
BR,
Em,
Small,
Strong,
S,
U,
} from 'carbon-native';
<H1>I'm an H1!</H1>
<H2>I'm an H2!</H2>
<H3>I'm an H3!</H3>
<H4>I'm an H4!</H4>
<H5>I'm an H5!</H5>
<H6>I'm an H6!</H6>
<P>I'm a paragraph with some text!</P>
<BR />
<P>This line is preceeded by a break</P>
<P>
This line has a break<BR />
before the end of the line.
</P>
<P>
<Small>This line is small and is a great size for fine print.</Small>
</P>
<P>
<Strong>This line is bold to indicate importance.</Strong>
</P>
<P>
<Em>This line is italicized to indicate emphasis.</Em>
</P>
<P>
<S>This line has a strikethrough, or a line through it.</S>
</P>
<P>
<U>This line has an underline.</U>
</P>
<P>
Use the Mark component to <Mark>highlight</Mark> text
</P>
Contribution guidelines for this project