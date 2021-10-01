openbase logo
carbon-native

by carbon-native
1.3.2 (see all)

A set of UI components for building React Native apps

Readme

Carbon Native

A set of UI components for building React Native apps

CircleCI npm version code style: prettier PRs Welcome License

Demo App

Get Started

yarn add carbon-native

Components

Badge

Badge 
import {
  Badge,
} from 'carbon-native';

<Badge
  color="primary"
  text="4"
/>

⬆ back to top

Buttons

Buttons 
import {
  Button,
} from 'carbon-native';

<Button
  color="stable"
  text="Regular Button"
/>

<Button
  color="primary"
  text="Outline Button"
  outline
/>

<Button
  color="secondary"
  text="Clear Button"
  clear
/>

⬆ back to top

Card

Card 
import {
  Card,
  H4,
} from 'carbon-native';

<Card>
  <H4>Header</H4>
  <Text>
    Just some text rambling on.
  </Text>
</Card>

⬆ back to top

Icons

Icons 
npm install react-native-vector-icons --save
rnpm link

import Icon 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome';

<Icon
  name="volume-down"
  size={24}
/>

⬆ back to top

List

List 
import {
  List,
  Item,
  ItemIcon,
  ItemContent,
  ItemText,
  Note,
} from 'carbon-native';

<List>
  <Item>
    <ItemIcon>
      <Icon name="bolt" size={24} />
    </ItemIcon>
    <ItemContent>
      <ItemText>Harry</ItemText>
      <Note>The boy who lived</Note>
    </ItemContent>
  </Item>
</List>

⬆ back to top

Range

Range 
import {
  Range,
} from 'carbon-native';

<Range
  value={this.state.value}
  onValueChange={(value) => this.setState({ value })}
/>

⬆ back to top

Toggle

Toggle 
import {
  Toggle,
} from 'carbon-native';

<Toggle
  color="primary"
  onValueChange={(value) => this.setState({ toggleState: value })}
  value={this.state.toggleState}
/>

⬆ back to top

Toolbar

Toolbar 
import {
  Toolbar,
  ToolbarTitle,
} from 'carbon-native';

<Toolbar color="primary">
  <ToolbarTitle color="light">Primary</ToolbarTitle>
</Toolbar>

⬆ back to top

Typography

Typography 
import {
  H1,
  H2,
  H3,
  H4,
  H5,
  H6,
  P,
  BR,
  Em,
  Small,
  Strong,
  S,
  U,
} from 'carbon-native';

<H1>I'm an H1!</H1>
<H2>I'm an H2!</H2>
<H3>I'm an H3!</H3>
<H4>I'm an H4!</H4>
<H5>I'm an H5!</H5>
<H6>I'm an H6!</H6>
<P>I'm a paragraph with some text!</P>
<BR />
<P>This line is preceeded by a break</P>
<P>
  This line has a break<BR />
  before the end of the line.
</P>
<P>
  <Small>This line is small and is a great size for fine print.</Small>
</P>
<P>
  <Strong>This line is bold to indicate importance.</Strong>
</P>
<P>
  <Em>This line is italicized to indicate emphasis.</Em>
</P>
<P>
  <S>This line has a strikethrough, or a line through it.</S>
</P>
<P>
  <U>This line has an underline.</U>
</P>
<P>
  Use the Mark component to <Mark>highlight</Mark> text
</P>

⬆ back to top

Contribute

Contribution guidelines for this project

License

MIT License

