Carbon.io is an application framework based on Node.js and MongoDB for building command line programs, microservices, and APIs.

With Carbon.io you can create simple, database-centric microservices with virtually no code. At the same time Carbon.io is designed to let you under the hood and allows you to write highly customized APIs much like you would with lower-level libraries such as Express.js.

Quickstart

To install:

npm install carbon-io

Copy the following code into service.js :

var carbon = require ( 'carbon-io' ) var o = carbon.atom.o( module ).main var __ = carbon.fibers.__( module ) __( function ( ) { module .exports = o({ _type : carbon.carbond.Service, port : 8888 , endpoints : { hello : o({ _type : carbon.carbond.Endpoint, get : function ( req ) { return { msg : "Hello world!" } } }) } }) })

This will create a Carbon.io service which will respond with "Hello world!" on the /hello endpoint. Run the service with:

node service

And test it using:

curl localhost:8888/hello

Documentation

Interested in getting started with Carbon.io? Check out our detailed documentation on the Carbon.io website.

Contributing

Interested in contributing to Carbon.io? We love to receive new contributions! There are many ways to contribute, from writing tutorials or blog posts, improving the documentation, submitting bug reports and feature requests or writing code which can be incorporated into Carbon.io itself.

Check out our CONTRIBUTING.md for tips on how to get started!

License

MIT License