carbon-icons-svelte

by carbon-design-system
10.44.0 (see all)

Carbon Design System SVG icons as Svelte components

5.4K

GitHub Stars

232

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

carbon-icons-svelte

NPM GitHub npm downloads to date

Carbon Design System SVG icons as Svelte components.

This zero dependency icon library builds Carbon Design System icons as Svelte components. Although best paired with carbon-components-svelte, these icons can be consumed standalone.

Try it in the Svelte REPL.

Preview · Icon Index

Installation

Yarn

yarn add -D carbon-icons-svelte

NPM

npm i -D carbon-icons-svelte

pnpm

pnpm i -D carbon-icons-svelte

Usage

Supported icon sizes include 16, 20, 24, and 32. See the Icon Index for a list of supported icons.

Base Import

<script>
  import { Add16 } from "carbon-icons-svelte";
</script>

<Add16 />

Import icons directly for faster compiling.

import Add16 from "carbon-icons-svelte/lib/Add16";
// OR
import Add16 from "carbon-icons-svelte/lib/Add16/Add16.svelte";

Note: Even if using the base import method, application bundlers like Rollup or webpack should tree shake unused imports.

Import Path Pattern

import Icon from "carbon-icons-svelte/lib/<ModuleName>";

Refer to the Icon Index for a list of all icons by module name.

API

Props

All props are optional.

NameValue
idstring
aria-labelstring
aria-labelledbystring
tabindexstring
titlestring
focusableboolean (default: false)
classstring
stylestring

title as a Slot

title can be passed as a prop or through the slot as an element.

<Add16 title="Add" />
<!-- OR -->
<Add16>
  <title>Add</title>
</Add16>

Forwarded Events

Event directives are forwarded directly to the SVG element.

<Add16
  on:click="{() => {}}"
  on:mouseenter="{() => {}}"
  on:mouseover="{() => {}}"
  on:mouseleave="{() => {}}"
  on:keyup="{() => {}}"
  on:keydown="{() => {}}"
/>

data-carbon-icon selector

Each icon embeds its module name in the data-carbon-icon selector for easier querying. This may be useful for automated testing in a headless browser.

<svg data-carbon-icon="Add16">...</svg>

// selects all carbon icons
document.querySelectorAll("[data-carbon-icon]");

// selects all `Add16` icons
document.querySelectorAll('[data-carbon-icon="Add16"]');

Recipes

Custom Fill Color

Using class

<style>
  :global(svg.custom-class) {
    fill: blue;
  }
</style>

<Add16 class="custom-class" />

Using style

<Add16 style="fill: blue" />

Labelled

<Add16 aria-label="Add" />

Labelled with Focus

<Add16 aria-label="Add" tabindex="0" />

Labelled by

<label id="addFile">Add file</label>

<Add16 aria-labelledby="addFile" />

TypeScript support

Svelte version 3.31 or greater is required to use this library with TypeScript.

Changelog

Contributing

Deploying

The icon preview is deployed to Render as a Static Site. See render.yaml for details.

Deploy to Render

License

Apache 2.0

