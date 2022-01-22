Carbon Design System SVG icons as Svelte components.

This zero dependency icon library builds Carbon Design System icons as Svelte components. Although best paired with carbon-components-svelte, these icons can be consumed standalone.

Try it in the Svelte REPL.

Installation

Yarn

yarn add -D carbon-icons-svelte

NPM

npm i -D carbon-icons-svelte

pnpm

pnpm i -D carbon-icons-svelte

Usage

Supported icon sizes include 16 , 20 , 24 , and 32 . See the Icon Index for a list of supported icons.

Base Import

<script> import { Add16 } from "carbon-icons-svelte"; </script> <Add16 />

Direct Import (recommended)

Import icons directly for faster compiling.

import Add16 from "carbon-icons-svelte/lib/Add16" ; import Add16 from "carbon-icons-svelte/lib/Add16/Add16.svelte" ;

Note: Even if using the base import method, application bundlers like Rollup or webpack should tree shake unused imports.

Import Path Pattern

import Icon from "carbon-icons-svelte/lib/<ModuleName>" ;

Refer to the Icon Index for a list of all icons by module name.

API

Props

All props are optional.

Name Value id string aria-label string aria-labelledby string tabindex string title string focusable boolean (default: false ) class string style string

title as a Slot

title can be passed as a prop or through the slot as an element.

<Add16 title="Add" /> <!-- OR --> <Add16> <title>Add</title> </Add16>

Forwarded Events

Event directives are forwarded directly to the SVG element.

<Add16 on:click="{() => {}}" on:mouseenter="{() => {}}" on:mouseover="{() => {}}" on:mouseleave="{() => {}}" on:keyup="{() => {}}" on:keydown="{() => {}}" />

data-carbon-icon selector

Each icon embeds its module name in the data-carbon-icon selector for easier querying. This may be useful for automated testing in a headless browser.

< svg data-carbon-icon = "Add16" > ... </ svg >

document .querySelectorAll( "[data-carbon-icon]" ); document .querySelectorAll( '[data-carbon-icon="Add16"]' );

Recipes

Custom Fill Color

Using class

<style> :global(svg.custom-class) { fill: blue; } </style> <Add16 class="custom-class" />

Using style

<Add16 style="fill: blue" />

Labelled

<Add16 aria-label="Add" />

Labelled with Focus

<Add16 aria-label="Add" tabindex="0" />

Labelled by

<label id="addFile">Add file</label> <Add16 aria-labelledby="addFile" />

TypeScript support

Svelte version 3.31 or greater is required to use this library with TypeScript.

Deploying

The icon preview is deployed to Render as a Static Site. See render.yaml for details.

License

Apache 2.0