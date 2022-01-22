Carbon Design System SVG icons as Svelte components.
This zero dependency icon library builds Carbon Design System icons as Svelte components. Although best paired with carbon-components-svelte, these icons can be consumed standalone.
Try it in the Svelte REPL.
Yarn
yarn add -D carbon-icons-svelte
NPM
npm i -D carbon-icons-svelte
pnpm
pnpm i -D carbon-icons-svelte
Supported icon sizes include
16,
20,
24, and
32. See the Icon Index for a list of supported icons.
<script>
import { Add16 } from "carbon-icons-svelte";
</script>
<Add16 />
Import icons directly for faster compiling.
import Add16 from "carbon-icons-svelte/lib/Add16";
// OR
import Add16 from "carbon-icons-svelte/lib/Add16/Add16.svelte";
Note: Even if using the base import method, application bundlers like Rollup or webpack should tree shake unused imports.
import Icon from "carbon-icons-svelte/lib/<ModuleName>";
Refer to the Icon Index for a list of all icons by module name.
All props are optional.
|Name
|Value
|id
string
|aria-label
string
|aria-labelledby
string
|tabindex
string
|title
string
|focusable
boolean (default:
false)
|class
string
|style
string
title as a Slot
title can be passed as a prop or through the slot as an element.
<Add16 title="Add" />
<!-- OR -->
<Add16>
<title>Add</title>
</Add16>
Event directives are forwarded directly to the SVG element.
<Add16
on:click="{() => {}}"
on:mouseenter="{() => {}}"
on:mouseover="{() => {}}"
on:mouseleave="{() => {}}"
on:keyup="{() => {}}"
on:keydown="{() => {}}"
/>
data-carbon-icon selector
Each icon embeds its module name in the
data-carbon-icon selector for easier querying. This may be useful for automated testing in a headless browser.
<svg data-carbon-icon="Add16">...</svg>
// selects all carbon icons
document.querySelectorAll("[data-carbon-icon]");
// selects all `Add16` icons
document.querySelectorAll('[data-carbon-icon="Add16"]');
class
<style>
:global(svg.custom-class) {
fill: blue;
}
</style>
<Add16 class="custom-class" />
style
<Add16 style="fill: blue" />
<Add16 aria-label="Add" />
<Add16 aria-label="Add" tabindex="0" />
<label id="addFile">Add file</label>
<Add16 aria-labelledby="addFile" />
Svelte version 3.31 or greater is required to use this library with TypeScript.
The icon preview is deployed to Render as a Static Site. See render.yaml for details.