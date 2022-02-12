Carbon Components Svelte is a Svelte component library that implements the Carbon Design System, an open source design system by IBM.
Design systems facilitate design and development through reuse, consistency, and extensibility.
The Carbon Svelte portfolio also includes:
The documentation site is deployed to Render as a Static Site. See render.yaml for details.
Other forms of documentation are auto-generated:
Install
carbon-components-svelte as a development dependency.
Yarn
yarn add -D carbon-components-svelte
NPM
npm i -D carbon-components-svelte
pnpm
pnpm i -D carbon-components-svelte
Before importing components, you will need to first apply Carbon component styles. The Carbon Design System supports five themes (2 light, 3 dark).
Each StyleSheet is generated from the flagship carbon-components library.
The compiled CSS is generated from the following
.scss files:
// White theme
import "carbon-components-svelte/css/white.css";
// Gray 10 theme
import "carbon-components-svelte/css/g10.css";
// Gray 80 theme
import "carbon-components-svelte/css/g80.css";
// Gray 90 theme
import "carbon-components-svelte/css/g90.css";
// Gray 100 theme
import "carbon-components-svelte/css/g100.css";
// All themes
import "carbon-components-svelte/css/all.css";
An alternative to loading styles is to link an external StyleSheet from a Content Delivery Network (CDN) like unpkg.com.
This is best suited for rapid prototyping.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://unpkg.com/carbon-components-svelte/css/white.css"
/>
</head>
</html>
svelte:head
<svelte:head>
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://unpkg.com/carbon-components-svelte/css/white.css"
/>
</svelte:head>
The most performant method to load styles is to import SCSS directly from carbon-components. Although it requires more set up, you can reduce the size of the bundle CSS by importing individual component styles instead of a pre-compiled CSS StyleSheet.
Refer to the official Carbon guide on SASS for documentation.
Use the "all.css" StyleSheet for dynamic, client-side theming.
import "carbon-components-svelte/css/all.css";
Update the theme by setting the
theme attribute on the
html element. The default
theme is
"white".
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en" theme="g10">
<body>
...
</body>
</html>
Programmatically switch between each of the five Carbon themes by setting the "theme" attribute on the HTML element.
<script>
let theme = "white"; // "white" | "g10" | "g80" | "g90" | "g100"
$: document.documentElement.setAttribute("theme", theme);
</script>
Import components from
carbon-components-svelte in the
script tag of your Svelte file. Visit the documentation site for examples.
<!-- App.svelte -->
<script>
import { Accordion, AccordionItem } from "carbon-components-svelte";
</script>
<Accordion>
<AccordionItem title="Section 1" open> Content 1 </AccordionItem>
<AccordionItem title="Section 2"> Content 2 </AccordionItem>
<AccordionItem title="Section 3"> Content 3 </AccordionItem>
</Accordion>
Refer to COMPONENT_INDEX.md for component API documentation.
carbon-preprocess-svelte is a collection of Svelte preprocessors for Carbon.
Yarn
yarn add -D carbon-preprocess-svelte
NPM
npm i -D carbon-preprocess-svelte
pnpm
pnpm i -D carbon-preprocess-svelte
optimizeImports
optimizeImports is a script preprocessor that rewrites base imports from Carbon components/icons/pictograms packages to their source Svelte code paths. This can greatly speed up compile times during development while preserving typeahead and autocompletion hinting offered by integrated development environments (IDE) like VSCode.
The preprocessor optimizes imports from the following packages:
Example
- import { Button } from "carbon-components-svelte";
- import { Add16 } from "carbon-icons-svelte";
- import { Airplane } from "carbon-pictograms-svelte";
+ import Button from "carbon-components-svelte/src/Button/Button.svelte";
+ import Add16 from "carbon-icons-svelte/lib/Add16/Add16.svelte";
+ import Airplane from "carbon-pictograms-svelte/lib/Airplane/Airplane.svelte";
// svelte.config.js
import { optimizeImports } from "carbon-preprocess-svelte";
export default {
preprocess: [optimizeImports()],
};
TypeScript definitions are generated by sveld.
Refer to the Contributing guidelines.
Carbon components is probably the most complete UI framework for Svelte. They are incredibly easy to use compared to others components and they can be customized in depth. The documentation lacks some information that could prevent some bugs. I'm also not really a fan of carbon style that IBM developed. That's why I extracted the CSS file and worked on my own style. But instead of that, everything else is awesome !