Readme

Carbon Design System

Carbon Design System

Carbon is an open-source design system built by IBM. With the IBM Design Language as its foundation, the system consists of working code, design tools and resources, human interface guidelines, and a vibrant community of contributors.

Carbon is released under the Apache-2.0 license CI workflow status Maintained with Lerna PRs welcome Chat with us on Gitter

Getting started

If you're just getting started, check out carbon-components. If you're looking for React components, take a look at carbon-components-react.

We also have community-contributed components for the following technologies:

If you're trying to find something specific, here's a full list of packages that we support!

Package nameDescription
carbon-componentsComponent styles and Vanilla JavaScript
carbon-components-reactReact components
@carbon/elementsIBM Design Language elements like colors, type, iconography, and more
@carbon/colorsWork with IBM Design Language colors
@carbon/gridBuild layouts using the new 16 column grid system
@carbon/iconsIconography assets. We also offer support in: React, Angular, Vue, and Svelte
@carbon/pictogramsPictogram assets. We also offer support in: React and Svelte
@carbon/layoutLayout-based units and spacing scale
@carbon/motionProductive and expressive motion curves
@carbon/themesColor tokens available in the Carbon Design System, like $interactive-01
@carbon/typeNew type tokens used alongside IBM Plex

📚 Documentation

🙌 Contributing

We're always looking for contributors to help us fix bugs, build new features, or help us improve the project documentation. If you're interested, definitely check out our Contributing Guide and our Developer Guide! 👀

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

📝 License

Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.

