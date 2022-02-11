openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

carbon-components

by carbon-design-system

A design system built by IBM

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

125K

GitHub Stars

5.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

391

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Component Library, Vanilla JavaScript CSS Framework, Vanilla JavaScript Design System

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/55
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
2Hard to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Carbon Design System

Carbon Design System

Carbon is an open-source design system built by IBM. With the IBM Design Language as its foundation, the system consists of working code, design tools and resources, human interface guidelines, and a vibrant community of contributors.

Carbon is released under the Apache-2.0 license CI workflow status Maintained with Lerna PRs welcome Chat with us on Gitter

Getting started

If you're just getting started, check out carbon-components. If you're looking for React components, take a look at carbon-components-react.

We also have community-contributed components for the following technologies:

If you're trying to find something specific, here's a full list of packages that we support!

Package nameDescription
carbon-componentsComponent styles and Vanilla JavaScript
carbon-components-reactReact components
@carbon/elementsIBM Design Language elements like colors, type, iconography, and more
@carbon/colorsWork with IBM Design Language colors
@carbon/gridBuild layouts using the new 16 column grid system
@carbon/iconsIconography assets. We also offer support in: React, Angular, Vue, and Svelte
@carbon/pictogramsPictogram assets. We also offer support in: React and Svelte
@carbon/layoutLayout-based units and spacing scale
@carbon/motionProductive and expressive motion curves
@carbon/themesColor tokens available in the Carbon Design System, like $interactive-01
@carbon/typeNew type tokens used alongside IBM Plex

📚 Documentation

🙌 Contributing

We're always looking for contributors to help us fix bugs, build new features, or help us improve the project documentation. If you're interested, definitely check out our Contributing Guide and our Developer Guide! 👀

Contributors


TJ Egan
💻 📖 🚇 👀 ️️️️♿️
Josh Black
💻 📖 🚇 👀 ️️️️♿️
Alessandra Davila
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️
DAK
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️
Andrea N. Cardona
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️
emyarod
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️
Josefina Mancilla
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️

Vince Picone
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️
Ricardo Henriquez
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️
Scott Strubberg
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️
Alison Joseph
💻 📖 👀 ️️️️♿️
Anna Gonzales
🎨 👀
jillianhowarth
🖋 🎨 👀
Lauren Rice
🎨 👀

johnbister
🎨 👀
Dominik Brugger
💻 🚧
Jan Hassel
💻 📖
Alexander Lyon
💻
Rosie Z
💻
Abdul Rehman
💻
Nick Gong
💻

Nishith P
📖
Eric Charpentier
💻
Luiza Mendes
💻 🚧
Akmal Hakimi Mohd Zamri
💻
sanjitbauli
📖
Laszlo Moczo
💻
LMapes
🖋 📖

conradennis
🎨
Eric Liu
💻 📖
Richard Všianský
💻
Lee Chase
💻 📖
Anton
💻
Panpan Lin
📖
Ashley Harrison
💻

Jen Downs
💻 📖 ️️️️♿️
Taylor Jones
💻 📖 ️️️️♿️
MIchael Dudley
🎨
David Bradshaw
💻
Simon Finney
💻 ️️️️♿️
Attila Bartha
💻
배하람
💻

Yohanna Gadelrab
📖
Akira Sudoh
💻 📖 ️️️️♿️ 🚇
Oyinkan Oyetunmibi
📖
pbenson322
📖
Abbey Hart
💻 📖 ️️️️♿️
Lucas
💻
Dylan Klohr
📖

Gilli Sigurdsson
🎨
kennylam
💻 ️️️️♿️
Sébastien
💻
Dusan Milko
💻
Taras Polovyi
💻
Chris Connors
🎨 📖
David Conner
💻 ️️️️♿️

Harish Mohanani
💻
Frivalszky-Mayer Péter
💻 ️️️️♿️
s100
💻
Taranveer Virk
💻
Niall Cargill
📖
Matt Chapman
💻
Boston Cartwright
💻

DavidSCChen
💻
molyholy
💻
Scott Dickerson
💻
Evgeniy Podgaetskiy
💻
CassidyJensen
💻 ️️️️♿️
Zsolt Lattmann
💻
Conrad Schmidt
💻

Ignacio Becerra
💻
Swapnil Patil
📖
Fei Z
💻
Ignas Ausiejus
📖
Ryan O. Mackey
💻
Dávid Halász
💻
Bill Guigue
💻

szymonbrandys
💻
Adam Alston
📖
Krithika S Udupa
📖
Eshin Griffith
💻
@RianTavaresOn
💻 🎨
ColbyJohnIBM
💻
Håkon
💻
Tanner Summers
💻

Zhen Wang
💻 📖
Cathal Kenneally
💻
Joel Humberto Gómez Paredes
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

📝 License

Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use2
Slow1
Buggy1
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community1
100
배하람Seoul, Korea14 Ratings0 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Friedhold MatzSpremberg, DE24 Ratings0 Reviews
Oracle - DB - ERM - PL/SQL - SQL - Forms - Spatial - Maps - Concurrent & - Real-Time programming.
December 30, 2020
Tim BulaMexico City4 Ratings0 Reviews
November 27, 2020
Martin ČochnerPrague4 Ratings0 Reviews
September 15, 2020
rakibulalamBangladesh, Dhaka1 Rating0 Reviews
Since 2008 experienced in software design, development and maintain covering the entire software development life cycle.
July 8, 2020
Hard to Use
Buggy
Unwelcoming Community
Slow
Abandoned

Alternatives

admin-lteAdminLTE - Free admin dashboard template based on Bootstrap 4
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
105
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
6Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation
@coreui/coreui-proOpen Source UI Kit built on top of Bootstrap 5 and plain JavaScript without any additional libraries like jQuery
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
9K
gojsJavaScript diagramming library for interactive flowcharts, org charts, design tools, planning tools, visual languages.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
38K
@syncfusion/ej2Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
8K
jf
jqwidgets-frameworkAngular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6K
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial