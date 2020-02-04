openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

carbon-addons-data-viz-react

by carbon-design-system
1.24.0 (see all)

DEPRECATED. Please use Carbon Charts instead

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

144

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

carbon-addons-data-viz-react

The React version of carbon-addons-data-viz (currently the only version).

Getting Started

Install:

npm install -S carbon-addons-data-viz-react

Import the graph:

import { LineGraph } from 'carbon-addons-data-viz-react';

Import the styles:

@import 'carbon-addons-data-viz-react/sass/index.scss';

Here is a link to a Code Sandbox example in which you can play around: https://codesandbox.io/s/ov4169pq36

Current Components

Bar Graph

Bar Graph

Bar Graph

Grouped Bar Graph

Grouped Bar Graph

Line graph

Line graphs connect individual data values together to show the continuity from one value to the next, making it a great way to display the shape of values as they change over time.

Line Graph

Gauge graph

Gauge graphs show the part-to-whole relationship of one value compared to its total.

Gauge Graph

Half-gauge graph

Like theGauge graph, half-gauge graphs show the part-to-whole relationship of one value compared to its total.

Half-gauge graph

Pie Chart

Pie charts show individual values that make up a whole data set so users can compare the values to each other and see how each value compares to the whole.

pie-chart

Graph Props

Bar Graph

nametypeexample
dataarray[[[214], 0], [[369], 1]
heightnumber300
widthnumber800
idstring'graph'
containerIdstring'graph-container'
marginobject{ top: 30, right: 20, bottom: 70, left: 65 }
labelOffsetXnumber65
labelOffsetYnumber55
axisOffsetnumber16
timeFormatstring%I:%M:%S
xAxisLabelstringX Axis
yAxisLabelstringY Axis
emptyTextstringThere is currently no data available
onHoverfunc() => {}
colorarray['#00a68f', '#3b1a40', '#473793', '#3c6df0', '#56D2BB']
maxValueYnumber1500

Line Graph

nametypeexample
dataarray[[25, 1507563000000], [100, 1507563900000]
heightnumber300
widthnumber800
idstring'graph'
containerIdstring'graph-container'
marginobject{ top: 30, right: 20, bottom: 70, left: 65 }
labelOffsetXnumber65
labelOffsetYnumber55
axisOffsetnumber16
timeFormatstring%I:%M:%S
xAxisLabelstringX Axis
yAxisLabelstringY Axis
emptyTextstringThere is currently no data available
onHoverfunc() => {}
onMouseOutfunc() => {}
isUTCboolfalse
colorarray['#00a68f', '#3b1a40', '#473793', '#3c6df0', '#56D2BB']
drawLinebooltrue
animateAxesbooltrue

Gauge Graph

nametypeexample
radiusnumber80
paddingnumber30
amountnumber75
totalnumber100
sizestringfull
gaugePercentagesarray[{ low: 0, high: 50, color: '#4B8400' },{ low: 50, high: 75, color: '#EFC100' },{ low: 75, high: 100, color: '#FF5050' }]
idstringgauge
tooltipIdstringtooltip-container
taunumber2 * Math.PI
valueTextstring75 out of 100GB
labelTextstring75%

Pie Chart

nametypeexample
dataarray[["Gryffindor", 21], ["Slytherin", 37], ["Ravenclaw", 84]]
radiusnumber96
formatFunctionfunc(value) => value
idstringpie-chart
colorarray['#00a68f', '#3b1a40', '#473793', '#3c6df0', '#56D2BB']

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial