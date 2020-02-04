The React version of carbon-addons-data-viz (currently the only version).

Getting Started

Install:

npm install -S carbon-addons-data-viz-react

Import the graph:

import { LineGraph } from 'carbon-addons-data-viz-react';

Import the styles:

@import 'carbon-addons-data-viz-react/sass/index.scss';

Here is a link to a Code Sandbox example in which you can play around: https://codesandbox.io/s/ov4169pq36

Current Components

Bar Graph

Grouped Bar Graph

Line graph

Line graphs connect individual data values together to show the continuity from one value to the next, making it a great way to display the shape of values as they change over time.

Gauge graph

Gauge graphs show the part-to-whole relationship of one value compared to its total.

Half-gauge graph

Like theGauge graph, half-gauge graphs show the part-to-whole relationship of one value compared to its total.

Pie Chart

Pie charts show individual values that make up a whole data set so users can compare the values to each other and see how each value compares to the whole.

Graph Props

Bar Graph

name type example data array [[[214], 0], [[369], 1] height number 300 width number 800 id string 'graph' containerId string 'graph-container' margin object { top: 30, right: 20, bottom: 70, left: 65 } labelOffsetX number 65 labelOffsetY number 55 axisOffset number 16 timeFormat string %I:%M:%S xAxisLabel string X Axis yAxisLabel string Y Axis emptyText string There is currently no data available onHover func () => {} color array ['#00a68f', '#3b1a40', '#473793', '#3c6df0', '#56D2BB'] maxValueY number 1500

Line Graph

name type example data array [[25, 1507563000000], [100, 1507563900000] height number 300 width number 800 id string 'graph' containerId string 'graph-container' margin object { top: 30, right: 20, bottom: 70, left: 65 } labelOffsetX number 65 labelOffsetY number 55 axisOffset number 16 timeFormat string %I:%M:%S xAxisLabel string X Axis yAxisLabel string Y Axis emptyText string There is currently no data available onHover func () => {} onMouseOut func () => {} isUTC bool false color array ['#00a68f', '#3b1a40', '#473793', '#3c6df0', '#56D2BB'] drawLine bool true animateAxes bool true

Gauge Graph

name type example radius number 80 padding number 30 amount number 75 total number 100 size string full gaugePercentages array [{ low: 0, high: 50, color: '#4B8400' },{ low: 50, high: 75, color: '#EFC100' },{ low: 75, high: 100, color: '#FF5050' }] id string gauge tooltipId string tooltip-container tau number 2 * Math.PI valueText string 75 out of 100GB labelText string 75%

Pie Chart