The React version of carbon-addons-data-viz (currently the only version).
Install:
npm install -S carbon-addons-data-viz-react
Import the graph:
import { LineGraph } from 'carbon-addons-data-viz-react';
Import the styles:
@import 'carbon-addons-data-viz-react/sass/index.scss';
Here is a link to a Code Sandbox example in which you can play around: https://codesandbox.io/s/ov4169pq36
Bar Graph
Grouped Bar Graph
Line graphs connect individual data values together to show the continuity from one value to the next, making it a great way to display the shape of values as they change over time.
Gauge graphs show the part-to-whole relationship of one value compared to its total.
Like theGauge graph, half-gauge graphs show the part-to-whole relationship of one value compared to its total.
Pie charts show individual values that make up a whole data set so users can compare the values to each other and see how each value compares to the whole.
|name
|type
|example
|data
|array
|[[[214], 0], [[369], 1]
|height
|number
|300
|width
|number
|800
|id
|string
|'graph'
|containerId
|string
|'graph-container'
|margin
|object
|{ top: 30, right: 20, bottom: 70, left: 65 }
|labelOffsetX
|number
|65
|labelOffsetY
|number
|55
|axisOffset
|number
|16
|timeFormat
|string
|%I:%M:%S
|xAxisLabel
|string
|X Axis
|yAxisLabel
|string
|Y Axis
|emptyText
|string
|There is currently no data available
|onHover
|func
|() => {}
|color
|array
|['#00a68f', '#3b1a40', '#473793', '#3c6df0', '#56D2BB']
|maxValueY
|number
|1500
|name
|type
|example
|data
|array
|[[25, 1507563000000], [100, 1507563900000]
|height
|number
|300
|width
|number
|800
|id
|string
|'graph'
|containerId
|string
|'graph-container'
|margin
|object
|{ top: 30, right: 20, bottom: 70, left: 65 }
|labelOffsetX
|number
|65
|labelOffsetY
|number
|55
|axisOffset
|number
|16
|timeFormat
|string
|%I:%M:%S
|xAxisLabel
|string
|X Axis
|yAxisLabel
|string
|Y Axis
|emptyText
|string
|There is currently no data available
|onHover
|func
|() => {}
|onMouseOut
|func
|() => {}
|isUTC
|bool
|false
|color
|array
|['#00a68f', '#3b1a40', '#473793', '#3c6df0', '#56D2BB']
|drawLine
|bool
|true
|animateAxes
|bool
|true
|name
|type
|example
|radius
|number
|80
|padding
|number
|30
|amount
|number
|75
|total
|number
|100
|size
|string
|full
|gaugePercentages
|array
|[{ low: 0, high: 50, color: '#4B8400' },{ low: 50, high: 75, color: '#EFC100' },{ low: 75, high: 100, color: '#FF5050' }]
|id
|string
|gauge
|tooltipId
|string
|tooltip-container
|tau
|number
|2 * Math.PI
|valueText
|string
|75 out of 100GB
|labelText
|string
|75%
|name
|type
|example
|data
|array
|[["Gryffindor", 21], ["Slytherin", 37], ["Ravenclaw", 84]]
|radius
|number
|96
|formatFunction
|func
|(value) => value
|id
|string
|pie-chart
|color
|array
|['#00a68f', '#3b1a40', '#473793', '#3c6df0', '#56D2BB']