Capture screenshots of websites from the command-line

It uses Puppeteer (Chrome) under the hood.

Install

$ npm install

Note to Linux users: If you get a "No usable sandbox!" error, you need to enable system sandboxing.

Usage

$ capture-website Usage $ capture-website <url|file> $ echo "<h1>Unicorn</h1>" | capture-website Options Examples $ capture-website https://sindresorhus.com $ capture-website index .html $ echo "<h1>Unicorn</h1>" | capture-website $ capture-website https://sindresorhus.com | open -f -a Preview Flag examples

FAQ

