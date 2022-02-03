Capture screenshots of websites from the command-line
It uses Puppeteer (Chrome) under the hood.
$ npm install --global capture-website-cli
Note to Linux users: If you get a "No usable sandbox!" error, you need to enable system sandboxing.
$ capture-website --help
Usage
$ capture-website <url|file>
$ echo "<h1>Unicorn</h1>" | capture-website
Options
--output Image file path (writes it to stdout if omitted)
--width Page width [default: 1280]
--height Page height [default: 800]
--type Image type: png|jpeg|webp [default: png]
--quality Image quality: 0...1 (Only for JPEG and WebP) [default: 1]
--scale-factor Scale the webpage `n` times [default: 2]
--list-devices Output a list of supported devices to emulate
--emulate-device Capture as if it were captured on the given device
--full-page Capture the full scrollable page, not just the viewport
--no-default-background Make the default background transparent
--timeout Seconds before giving up trying to load the page. Specify `0` to disable. [default: 60]
--delay Seconds to wait after the page finished loading before capturing the screenshot [default: 0]
--wait-for-element Wait for a DOM element matching the CSS selector to appear in the page and to be visible before capturing the screenshot
--element Capture the DOM element matching the CSS selector. It will wait for the element to appear in the page and to be visible.
--hide-elements Hide DOM elements matching the CSS selector (Can be set multiple times)
--remove-elements Remove DOM elements matching the CSS selector (Can be set multiple times)
--click-element Click the DOM element matching the CSS selector
--scroll-to-element Scroll to the DOM element matching the CSS selector
--disable-animations Disable CSS animations and transitions [default: false]
--no-javascript Disable JavaScript execution (does not affect --module/--script)
--module Inject a JavaScript module into the page. Can be inline code, absolute URL, and local file path with `.js` extension. (Can be set multiple times)
--script Same as `--module`, but instead injects the code as a classic script
--style Inject CSS styles into the page. Can be inline code, absolute URL, and local file path with `.css` extension. (Can be set multiple times)
--header Set a custom HTTP header (Can be set multiple times)
--user-agent Set the user agent
--cookie Set a cookie (Can be set multiple times)
--authentication Credentials for HTTP authentication
--debug Show the browser window to see what it's doing
--dark-mode Emulate preference of dark color scheme
--launch-options Puppeteer launch options as JSON
--overwrite Overwrite the destination file if it exists
--inset Inset the screenshot relative to the viewport or \`--element\`. Accepts a number or four comma-separated numbers for top, right, left, and bottom.
Examples
$ capture-website https://sindresorhus.com --output=screenshot.png
$ capture-website index.html --output=screenshot.png
$ echo "<h1>Unicorn</h1>" | capture-website --output=screenshot.png
$ capture-website https://sindresorhus.com | open -f -a Preview
Flag examples
--width=1000
--height=600
--type=jpeg
--quality=0.5
--scale-factor=3
--emulate-device="iPhone X"
--timeout=80
--delay=10
--wait-for-element="#header"
--element=".main-content"
--hide-elements=".sidebar"
--remove-elements="img.ad"
--click-element="button"
--scroll-to-element="#map"
--disable-animations
--no-javascript
--module=https://sindresorhus.com/remote-file.js
--module=local-file.js
--module="document.body.style.backgroundColor = 'red'"
--header="x-powered-by: capture-website-cli"
--user-agent="I love unicorns"
--cookie="id=unicorn; Expires=Wed, 21 Oct 2018 07:28:00 GMT;"
--authentication="username:password"
--launch-options='{"headless": false}'
--dark-mode
--inset=10,15,-10,15
--inset=30