Capture screenshots of websites
It uses Puppeteer (Chrome) under the hood.
See capture-website-cli for the command-line tool.
$ npm install capture-website
Note to Linux users: If you get a sandbox-related error, you need to enable system sandboxing.
import captureWebsite from 'capture-website';
await captureWebsite.file('https://sindresorhus.com', 'screenshot.png');
Capture a screenshot of the given
input and save it to the given
outputFilePath.
Returns a
Promise<void> that resolves when the screenshot is written.
Capture a screenshot of the given
input.
Returns a
Promise<Buffer> with the screenshot as binary.
Capture a screenshot of the given
input.
Returns a
Promise<string> with the screenshot as Base64.
Type:
string
The URL, file URL, data URL, local file path to the website, or HTML.
import captureWebsite from 'capture-website';
await captureWebsite.file('index.html', 'local-file.png');
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
'url'\
Values:
'url'
'html'
Set it to
html to treat
input as HTML content.
import captureWebsite from 'capture-website';
await captureWebsite.file('<h1>Awesome!</h1>', 'screenshot.png', {
inputType: 'html'
});
Type:
number\
Default:
1280
Page width.
Type:
number\
Default:
800
Page height.
Type:
string\
Values:
'png'
'jpeg'
'webp'\
Default:
'png'
Image type.
Type:
number\
Values:
0...1\
Default:
1
Image quality. Only for
{type: 'jpeg'} and
{type: 'webp'}.
Type:
number\
Default:
2
Scale the webpage
n times.
The default is what you would get if you captured a normal screenshot on a computer with a retina (High DPI) screen.
Type:
string\
Values: Devices (Use the
name property)
Make it look like the screenshot was taken on the specified device.
This overrides the
width,
height,
scaleFactor, and
userAgent options.
import captureWebsite from 'capture-website';
await captureWebsite.file('https://sindresorhus.com', 'screenshot.png', {
emulateDevice: 'iPhone X'
});
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Capture the full scrollable page, not just the viewport.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Include the default white background.
Disabling this lets you capture screenshots with transparency.
Type:
number (seconds)\
Default:
60
The number of seconds before giving up trying to load the page.
Specify
0 to disable the timeout.
Type:
number (seconds)\
Default:
0
The number of seconds to wait after the page finished loading before capturing the screenshot.
This can be useful if you know the page has animations that you like it to finish before capturing the screenshot.
Type:
string
Wait for a DOM element matching the given CSS selector to appear in the page and to be visible before capturing the screenshot. It times out after
options.timeout seconds.
Type:
string
Capture the DOM element matching the given CSS selector. It will wait for the element to appear in the page and to be visible. It times out after
options.timeout seconds. Any actions performed as part of
options.beforeScreenshot occur before this.
Type:
string[]
Hide DOM elements matching the given CSS selectors.
Can be useful for cleaning up the page.
This sets
visibility: hidden on the matched elements.
import captureWebsite from 'capture-website';
await captureWebsite.file('https://sindresorhus.com', 'screenshot.png', {
hideElements: [
'#sidebar',
'img.ad'
]
});
Type:
string[]
Remove DOM elements matching the given CSS selectors.
This sets
display: none on the matched elements, so it could potentially break the website layout.
Type:
string
Click the DOM element matching the given CSS selector.
Type:
string | object
Scroll to the DOM element matching the given CSS selector.
Type:
string
A CSS selector.
Type:
string\
Values:
'top' | 'right' | 'bottom' | 'left'
Offset origin.
Type:
number
Offset in pixels.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Disable CSS animations and transitions.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Whether JavaScript on the website should be executed.
This does not affect the
scripts and
modules options.
Type:
string[]
Inject JavaScript modules into the page.
Accepts an array of inline code, absolute URLs, and local file paths (must have a
.js extension).
import captureWebsite from 'capture-website';
await captureWebsite.file('https://sindresorhus.com', 'screenshot.png', {
modules: [
'https://sindresorhus.com/remote-file.js',
'local-file.js',
`
document.body.style.backgroundColor = 'red';
`
]
});
Type:
string[]
Same as the
modules option, but instead injects the code as
<script> instead of
<script type="module">. Prefer the
modules option whenever possible.
Type:
string[]
Inject CSS styles into the page.
Accepts an array of inline code, absolute URLs, and local file paths (must have a
.css extension).
import captureWebsite from 'capture-website';
await captureWebsite.file('https://sindresorhus.com', 'screenshot.png', {
styles: [
'https://sindresorhus.com/remote-file.css',
'local-file.css',
`
body {
background-color: red;
}
`
]
});
Type:
object\
Default:
{}
Set custom HTTP headers.
import captureWebsite from 'capture-website';
await captureWebsite.file('https://sindresorhus.com', 'screenshot.png', {
headers: {
'x-powered-by': 'https://github.com/sindresorhus/capture-website'
}
});
Type:
string
Set a custom user agent.
Type:
Array<string | object>
Set cookies in browser string format or object format.
Tip: Go to the website you want a cookie for and copy-paste it from DevTools.
import captureWebsite from 'capture-website';
await captureWebsite.file('https://sindresorhus.com', 'screenshot.png', {
cookies: [
// This format is useful for when you copy it from the browser
'id=unicorn; Expires=Wed, 21 Oct 2018 07:28:00 GMT;',
// This format is useful for when you have to manually create a cookie
{
name: 'id',
value: 'unicorn',
expires: Math.round(new Date('2018-10-21').getTime() / 1000)
}
]
});
Type:
object
Credentials for HTTP authentication.
Type:
string
Type:
string
Type:
Function
The specified function is called right before the screenshot is captured, as well as before any bounding rectangle is calculated as part of
options.element. It receives the Puppeteer
Page instance as the first argument and the
browser instance as the second argument. This gives you a lot of power to do custom stuff. The function can be async.
Note: Make sure to not call
page.close() or
browser.close().
import captureWebsite from 'capture-website';
import checkSomething from './check-something.js';
await captureWebsite.file('https://sindresorhus.com', 'screenshot.png', {
beforeScreenshot: async (page, browser) => {
await checkSomething();
await page.click('#activate-button');
await page.waitForSelector('.finished');
}
});
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Show the browser window so you can see what it's doing, redirect page console output to the terminal, and slow down each Puppeteer operation.
Note: This overrides
launchOptions with
{headless: false, slowMo: 100}.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Emulate preference of dark color scheme (
prefers-color-scheme).
Type:
object | number\
Default:
0
Inset the bounding box of the screenshot.
Accepts an object
{top?: number; right?: number; bottom?: number; left?: number} or a
number as a shorthand for all directions.
Positive values, for example
inset: 10, will decrease the size of the screenshot.
Negative values, for example
inset: {left: -10}, will increase the size of the screenshot.
Note: This option is ignored if the
fullPage option is set to
true. Can be combined with the
element option.
Note: When the
width or
height of the screenshot is equal to
0 an error is thrown.
Example: Include 10 pixels around the element.
import captureWebsite from 'capture-website';
await captureWebsite.file('index.html', 'screenshot.png', {
element: '.logo',
inset: -10
});
Example: Ignore 15 pixels from the top of the viewport.
import captureWebsite from 'capture-website';
await captureWebsite.file('index.html', 'screenshot.png', {
inset: {
top: 15
}
});
Type:
object\
Default:
{}
Options passed to
puppeteer.launch().
Note: Some of the launch options are overridden by the
debug option.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Overwrite the destination file if it exists instead of throwing an error.
This option applies only to
captureWebsite.file().
Type:
string | Function\
Default:
undefined
Inject a function to be executed prior to navigation.
This can be useful for altering the JavaScript environment. For example, you could define a global method on the
window, overwrite
navigator.languages to change the language presented by the browser, or mock
Math.random to return a fixed value.
Type:
string[]
Devices supported by the
emulateDevice option.
import captureWebsite from 'capture-website';
const options = {
width: 1920,
height: 1000
};
const items = [
['https://sindresorhus.com', 'sindresorhus'],
['https://github.com', 'github'],
// …
];
await Promise.all(items.map(([url, filename]) => {
return captureWebsite.file(url, `${filename}.png`, options);
}));
Check out
filenamify-url if you need to create a filename from the URL.
If you get an error like
No usable sandbox! or
Running as root without --no-sandbox is not supported, you need to properly set up sandboxing on your Linux instance.
Alternatively, if you completely trust the content, you can disable sandboxing (strongly discouraged):
import captureWebsite from 'capture-website';
await captureWebsite.file('…', '…', {
launchOptions: {
args: [
'--no-sandbox',
'--disable-setuid-sandbox'
]
}
});
The biggest difference is that Pageres supports capturing multiple screenshots in a single call and it automatically generates the filenames and writes the files. Also, when projects are popular and mature, like Pageres, it becomes harder to make drastic changes. There are many things I would change in Pageres today, but I don't want to risk making lots of breaking changes for such a large userbase before I know whether it will work out or not. So this package is a rethink of how I would have made Pageres had I started it today. I plan to bring some things back to Pageres over time.