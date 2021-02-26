A micro-library for taking screenshots from a running HTML5 video.
$ npm install --save capture-video-frame
or
$ yarn add capture-video-frame
HTML:
<video id="my-video" autoplay>
<source src="movie.mp4" type="video/mp4" />
</video>
<img id="my-screenshot" />
JavaScript:
import captureVideoFrame from "capture-video-frame";
// ...
// Call captureVideoFrame() when you want to record a screenshot
const frame = captureVideoFrame("my-video-id", "png");
// Show the image
const img = document.getElementById("my-screenshot");
img.setAttribute("src", frame.dataUri);
// Upload the image...
const formData = new FormData();
formData.append("file", frame.blob, `my-screenshot.${frame.format}`);
// ...with plain JS
const request = new XMLHttpRequest();
request.open("POST", "/api/upload", true);
request.setRequestHeader(
"Content-Type",
"application/multipart/form-data; charset=UTF-8"
);
request.send(formData);
// ...or with jQuery
$.ajax({
url: "/api/upload",
method: "POST",
data: formData,
processData: false,
contentType: false,
});
Tested on current Chrome and Firefox.
captureVideoFrame(source, format, quality)
source (element or string, mandatory) Source video. If string, id of the element.
format (string, optional) Output image format. Can be either
png or
jpeg.
png is the default.
quality (number, optional) A Number between 0 and 1 indicating image quality if the requested type is image/jpeg or image/webp. The default value is 0.92.
blob,
dataUri, and
format properties if the capture succeeded
false if the capture failed.
Image blob can be easily uploaded to the server using XHR2 FormData API.
Image data URI can be easily set as
<img>
src attribute to show the captured image.
MIT