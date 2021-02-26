openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cvf

capture-video-frame

by Ilkka Oksanen
1.0.0 (see all)

Take screenshots from a <video> element

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

capture-video-frame

A micro-library for taking screenshots from a running HTML5 video.

Installation

$ npm install --save capture-video-frame

or

$ yarn add capture-video-frame

Example

HTML:

<video id="my-video" autoplay>
  <source src="movie.mp4" type="video/mp4" />
</video>

<img id="my-screenshot" />

JavaScript:

import captureVideoFrame from "capture-video-frame";

// ...

// Call captureVideoFrame() when you want to record a screenshot
const frame = captureVideoFrame("my-video-id", "png");

// Show the image
const img = document.getElementById("my-screenshot");
img.setAttribute("src", frame.dataUri);

// Upload the image...
const formData = new FormData();
formData.append("file", frame.blob, `my-screenshot.${frame.format}`);

// ...with plain JS
const request = new XMLHttpRequest();
request.open("POST", "/api/upload", true);
request.setRequestHeader(
  "Content-Type",
  "application/multipart/form-data; charset=UTF-8"
);
request.send(formData);

// ...or with jQuery
$.ajax({
  url: "/api/upload",
  method: "POST",
  data: formData,
  processData: false,
  contentType: false,
});

Browser support

Tested on current Chrome and Firefox.

API

captureVideoFrame(source, format, quality)

Parameters

source (element or string, mandatory) Source video. If string, id of the element.

format (string, optional) Output image format. Can be either png or jpeg. png is the default.

quality (number, optional) A Number between 0 and 1 indicating image quality if the requested type is image/jpeg or image/webp. The default value is 0.92.

Return value

  • Object with blob, dataUri, and format properties if the capture succeeded
  • false if the capture failed.

Image blob can be easily uploaded to the server using XHR2 FormData API.

Image data URI can be easily set as <img> src attribute to show the captured image.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial