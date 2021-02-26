A micro-library for taking screenshots from a running HTML5 video.

Installation

$ npm install --save capture-video-frame

or

$ yarn add capture-video-frame

Example

HTML:

< video id = "my-video" autoplay > < source src = "movie.mp4" type = "video/mp4" /> </ video > < img id = "my-screenshot" />

JavaScript:

import captureVideoFrame from "capture-video-frame" ; const frame = captureVideoFrame( "my-video-id" , "png" ); const img = document .getElementById( "my-screenshot" ); img.setAttribute( "src" , frame.dataUri); const formData = new FormData(); formData.append( "file" , frame.blob, `my-screenshot. ${frame.format} ` ); const request = new XMLHttpRequest(); request.open( "POST" , "/api/upload" , true ); request.setRequestHeader( "Content-Type" , "application/multipart/form-data; charset=UTF-8" ); request.send(formData); $.ajax({ url : "/api/upload" , method : "POST" , data : formData, processData : false , contentType : false , });

Browser support

Tested on current Chrome and Firefox.

API

Parameters

source (element or string, mandatory) Source video. If string, id of the element.

format (string, optional) Output image format. Can be either png or jpeg . png is the default.

quality (number, optional) A Number between 0 and 1 indicating image quality if the requested type is image/jpeg or image/webp. The default value is 0.92.

Return value

Object with blob , dataUri , and format properties if the capture succeeded

, , and properties if the capture succeeded false if the capture failed.

Image blob can be easily uploaded to the server using XHR2 FormData API.

Image data URI can be easily set as <img> src attribute to show the captured image.

License

MIT