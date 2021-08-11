Capture screenshots in multiple browsers. One module, to rule them all!
Capture
1024x768 screenshots of
https://twitter.com/ in Chrome, Electron and PhantomJS:
const capture = require('capture-screenshot')
const fs = require('fs')
capture({ url: 'https://twitter.com/' })
.then(imgs => {
fs.writeFileSync('chrome.png', imgs.chrome)
fs.writeFileSync('electron.png', imgs.electron)
fs.writeFileSync('phantomjs.png', imgs.phantomjs)
})
|Chrome
|Electron
|PhantomJS
Capture a screenshot of
url, returns a
Promise which resolves with an Object of Buffers.
Options:
url Page url
browsers The browsers to test
width Viewport width
height Viewport height
$ npm install capture-screenshot
If you use the
electron browser, this project requires an
xvfb setup to be running in your CI environment.
For an example how to set one up, check out the .travis.yml.
After that, no further setup is required however, as all the executables are
installed automatically.
