Capture screenshots using phantomjs.
Capture a
1024x768 screenshot of twitter.com:
const capture = require('capture-phantomjs')
const fs = require('fs')
capture({
url: 'https://twitter.com/',
width: 1024,
height: 768
}).then(screenshot => {
fs.writeFileSync(`${__dirname}/example.png`, screenshot)
console.log('open example.png')
})
Capture a screenshot of
url, returns a
Promise which resolves with a buffer.
Options:
url Page url
width Viewport width
height Viewport height
wait Time in
ms to wait after the page finished loading all initial resources
format File format (
png,
jpg,
gif)
clip Cut the image to exact dimensions, removing the fold
cookies Array of cookie objects, see below
ignoreSSLErrors ignore SSL errors
SSLCertificatesPath path for PhantomJS to look for SSL certificates
SSLProtocol Supported protocols:
sslv3,
sslv2,
tlsv1,
any
The cookie format is this:
{
name : 'valid-cookie-name', // required
value : 'valid-cookie-value', // required
domain : 'the-domain.com', // required
path : '/',
httponly : true,
secure : false,
expires : (new Date()).getTime() + 3600 // expires in 1 hour
}
With npm do:
npm install capture-phantomjs
This project requires
nodejs@8.0.0 or later.
This project will work in CI environments like Travis and AppVeyor without any additional configuration. It fetches phantomjs itself and doesn't need a X server to run.
(MIT)
