Capture video screenshot from a <video> tag (at the current time)

Works in the browser with browserify! This module is used by WebTorrent Desktop.

install

npm install capture-frame

usage

simple example

const captureFrame = require ( 'capture-frame' ) const frame = captureFrame( '.video' ) const image = document .createElement( 'img' ) image.width = frame.width image.height = frame.height image.src = window .URL.createObjectURL( new window .Blob([frame.image])) document .body.appendChild(image)

complete example

const captureFrame = require ( 'capture-frame' ) const video = document .createElement( 'video' ) video.addEventListener( 'canplay' , onCanPlay) video.volume = 0 video.autoplay = true video.muted = true video.setAttribute( 'crossOrigin' , 'anonymous' ) video.src = 'http://example.com/test.mp4' function onCanPlay ( ) { video.removeEventListener( 'canplay' , onCanPlay) video.addEventListener( 'seeked' , onSeeked) video.currentTime = 2 } function onSeeked ( ) { video.removeEventListener( 'seeked' , onSeeked) const frame = captureFrame(video) video.pause() video.src = '' video.load() const image = document .createElement( 'img' ) image.width = frame.width image.height = frame.height image.src = window .URL.createObjectURL( new window .Blob([frame.image])) document .body.appendChild(image) }

api

frame = captureFrame(video, [format])

Capture a video frame the the video tag specified by video . This can be a reference to a video element in the page, or a string CSS selector. This must refer to a video element.

Optionally, specify a format for the image to be captured in. Must be one of "png", "jpeg", or "webp".

The returned object, frame , has three properties:

The captured image, as a Buffer .

The captured image's width, as a number .

The captured image's height, as a number .

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.