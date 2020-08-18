<video> tag (at the current time)
Works in the browser with browserify! This module is used by WebTorrent Desktop.
npm install capture-frame
const captureFrame = require('capture-frame')
const frame = captureFrame('.video') // Buffer that contains .png file data
// show the captured video frame in the DOM
const image = document.createElement('img')
image.width = frame.width
image.height = frame.height
image.src = window.URL.createObjectURL(new window.Blob([frame.image]))
document.body.appendChild(image)
const captureFrame = require('capture-frame')
const video = document.createElement('video')
video.addEventListener('canplay', onCanPlay)
video.volume = 0
video.autoplay = true
video.muted = true // most browsers block autoplay unless muted
video.setAttribute('crossOrigin', 'anonymous') // optional, when cross-domain
video.src = 'http://example.com/test.mp4'
function onCanPlay () {
video.removeEventListener('canplay', onCanPlay)
video.addEventListener('seeked', onSeeked)
video.currentTime = 2 // seek 2 seconds into the video
}
function onSeeked () {
video.removeEventListener('seeked', onSeeked)
const frame = captureFrame(video)
// unload video element, to prevent memory leaks
video.pause()
video.src = ''
video.load()
// show the captured image in the DOM
const image = document.createElement('img')
image.width = frame.width
image.height = frame.height
image.src = window.URL.createObjectURL(new window.Blob([frame.image]))
document.body.appendChild(image)
}
frame = captureFrame(video, [format])
Capture a video frame the the video tag specified by
video. This can be a
reference to a video element in the page, or a string CSS selector. This must
refer to a video element.
Optionally, specify a
format for the image to be captured in. Must be one of
"png", "jpeg", or "webp".
The returned object,
frame, has three properties:
frame.image
The captured image, as a
Buffer.
frame.width
The captured image's width, as a
number.
frame.height
The captured image's height, as a
number.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.