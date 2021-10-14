Capture screenshots using electron.

Features

Promise and Stream interfaces

Configurable Viewport

Waits for DOMContentLoaded

File formats png , jpg and bmp

Example

Capture a 800x600 screenshot of github.com:

const capture = require ( 'capture-electron' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) capture({ url : 'https://github.com/' , width : 800 , height : 600 }).then( screenshot => { fs.writeFileSync( ` ${__dirname} /example.png` , screenshot) console .log( 'open example.png' ) })

API

screenshot({ url, width = 1024, height = 768, wait = 0, format = 'png' })

Capture a screenshot of url , returns a Promise which resolves with a buffer.

Options:

url Page url

Page url width Viewport width

Viewport width height Viewport height

Viewport height wait Time in ms to wait after the DOMContentLoaded event

Time in to wait after the event format File format ( png , jpg , bmp )

Takes the same options as above, but returns a stream instead.

Example:

capture .stream({ url : 'https://github.com/' , width : 800 , height : 600 }) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( ` ${__dirname} /example-stream.png` )) .on( 'close' , () => console .log( 'open example-stream.png' ))

Installation

With npm do:

npm install capture-electron

CI

This project requires an xvfb setup to be running in your CI environment. For an example how to set one up, check out the .travis.yml. After that, no further setup is required however, as the electron executable is installed automatically.

