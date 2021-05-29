Capture screenshots using Chrome's new headless mode. This means it does not require a graphical environment / X server to run!
Also you don't even need to have Chromium or Chrome installed, this will fetch an up to date binary for you.
Capture a
1024x768 screenshot of github.com:
import capture from 'capture-chrome'
import fs from 'fs/promises'
const screenshot = await capture({ url: 'https://github.com/' })
await fs.writeFile('./example.png', screenshot)
console.log('open example.png')
Capture a screenshot of
url, returns a
Promise which resolves with a buffer.
Options:
url Page url
width Viewport width
height Viewport height
wait Time in
ms to wait after the page finished loading all resources
With npm do:
npm install capture-chrome
This project will work in CI environments like Travis and AppVeyor without any additional configuration. It fetches Chromium itself and doesn't need a X server to run.
(MIT)
Copyright (c) 2017 Julian Gruber <julian@juliangruber.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.