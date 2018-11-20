openbase logo
captchagen

by Fractal
1.2.0

Captcha generation for NodeJS

Readme

status

Information

Packagecaptchagen
Description Captcha image generator
Node Version >= 0.6

example

Dependencies

This relies on a native module called node-canvas. You will need to install cairo, so read https://github.com/learnboost/node-canvas/wiki before installing.

Usage

var captchagen = require('captchagen');

// optional object arg with keys: height, width, text, font
var captcha = captchagen.create();

captcha.text();     // Returns captcha text (randomly generated by default)
captcha.height();   // Returns captcha height (150 by default)
captcha.width();    // Returns captcha width (300 by default)
captcha.generate(); // Draws the image to the canvas

/* call `generate()` before running the below */

captcha.uri(cb);      // outputs png data-uri. works sync and async (cb is optional)
captcha.buffer(cb);   // outputs png buffer. works sync and async (cb is optional)
captcha.buffer(type); // outputs an image stream. type can be either png or jpeg (png is the default)

Middleware

The whole thing is a middleware stack. When you use .create() it uses our default settings which look like this:

captcha.use(drawBackground);
captcha.use(drawLines);
captcha.use(drawText);
captcha.use(drawLines);

To add your own look at the middle folder in lib. You take a canvas in, modify it, and output it again. Simple stuff.

LICENSE

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Fractal contact@wearefractal.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

