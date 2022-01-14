I am not actively working on the project anymore.
v3 have almost all the features I need to make captcha and that's why I decided to stop working on this project from here on. I started this project so that I can create captchas for my discord bots easily.
v3 is still active and working perfectly.
This is an npm package captcha-canvas helps you to make custom captcha of all types. The package uses
skia-canvas to create captcha imagas. See installation section to know how to install.
Install skia-canvas before captcha-canvas installation. As skia-canvas is the peer dependencies.
Note: v3 also contain alot of functions to create instant captcha like
createCaptcha.
Open an issue if you need help regarding this module or want to report any bug.
Star the github repo of the project.
Open an issue to recommend some new features or report bug regarding this module.
For now, you don't have anyway to fund this project but maybe in future I update this.
We always recommend you to use the most latest version for more methods and better performance.
If you are at v1.x.y and I launched a new version 2.0.0 do not update it. Because it is major change which may (basically always) break your present code or the output is not as expected.
If you are at same major change version but a new patch/minor changed version is available install without any fear. Usually minor change comes with some new methods, and patch release comes with bug fixes/updated readme.
