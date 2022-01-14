IMPORTANT NOTE

I am not actively working on the project anymore. v3 have almost all the features I need to make captcha and that's why I decided to stop working on this project from here on. I started this project so that I can create captchas for my discord bots easily. v3 is still active and working perfectly.

This is an npm package captcha-canvas helps you to make custom captcha of all types. The package uses skia-canvas to create captcha imagas. See installation section to know how to install.

Install skia-canvas before captcha-canvas installation. As skia-canvas is the peer dependencies.

Captcha Image:

Features

Highly customisable you can customise every single value use to make this package.

95% OCR fails to read this captcha image and throw Error.

Use class constructor method so you can generate as many frames as many you want by using same values.

No bundled dependencies. You need to install them to use the package.

Support of background images is also possible.

Captcha adapt all the external options very easily.

How to use?

v2: If you are using v2 click here for documentation and examples.

If you are using v2 click here for documentation and examples. v3: If you are using v3 click here for documentation and examples.

Note: v3 also contain alot of functions to create instant captcha like createCaptcha .

Need Help:

Open an issue if you need help regarding this module or want to report any bug.

Wanna support developer?

Star the github repo of the project. More stars motivate me to work on this project.

Open an issue to recommend some new features or report bug regarding this module.

For now, you don't have anyway to fund this project but maybe in future I update this.

Supported versions

We always recommend you to use the most latest version for more methods and better performance.

If you are at v1.x.y and I launched a new version 2.0.0 do not update it. Because it is major change which may (basically always) break your present code or the output is not as expected.

If you are at same major change version but a new patch/minor changed version is available install without any fear. Usually minor change comes with some new methods, and patch release comes with bug fixes/updated readme.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License