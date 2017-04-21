openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cap

captcha

by napa3um
0.1.3 (see all)

Simple captcha for Node.JS and Express.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16

GitHub Stars

131

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Captcha, Node.js Captcha API

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
atomract

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Unwelcoming Community

Readme

Captcha

Simple captcha for Express.

WARNING! New API (0.0.5 -> 0.1.0)

Installation

Via npm:

$ npm install captcha

Usage (for Express 4)

'use strict'

const express = require('express')
const session = require('express-session')
const bodyParser = require('body-parser')

const captchaUrl = '/captcha.jpg'
const captchaId = 'captcha'
const captchaFieldName = 'captcha'

const captcha = require('./captcha').create({ cookie: captchaId })

const app = express()
app.use(session({
    secret: 'keyboard cat',
    resave: false,
    saveUninitialized: true,
}))
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: false }))

app.get(captchaUrl, captcha.image())

app.get('/', (req, res) => {
    res.type('html')
    res.end(`
        <img src="${ captchaUrl }"/>
        <form action="/login" method="post">
            <input type="text" name="${ captchaFieldName }"/>
            <input type="submit"/>
        </form>
    `)
})

app.post('/login', (req, res) => {
    res.type('html')
    res.end(`
        <p>CAPTCHA VALID: ${ captcha.check(req, req.body[captchaFieldName]) }</p>
    `)
})

app.listen(8080, () => {
    console.log('server started')
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community1
100
Siddhant AggarwalDehradun21 Ratings0 Reviews
Hi! I am Siddhant Aggarwal, I have been working on Robotics, Data Science, Machine Learning, MERN stack, React Native development, and IoT.
October 9, 2020
Easy to Use
Unwelcoming Community
Great Documentation

Captcha api is really useful mostly when you don't want another 3rd party library use it with node and express. Had very good experience

0

Alternatives

er
express-recaptchaImplementation of google recaptcha v2 & V3 solutions for express.js
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
svg-captchagenerate svg captcha in node
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
rec
recaptcha2Easy verifier for google reCAPTCHA version 2 for Node.js and Express.js
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5K
cor
@slider-captcha/coreUser-friendly puzzle slider captcha for React and Express
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
186
sce
svg-captcha-expressExpress middleware that generates svg captcha
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
98
See 16 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial