define git hooks as scripts in your package.json (requires node >= 0.12 )

Usage

package.json

{ "scripts" : { "pre-commit" : "echo 'this prevents commiting' && exit 1" } }

Add a script to your package.json for any git hook you want to listen to.

Currently supported hooks:

pre-commit post-commit post-merge pre-push

Installation

npm i captain-git-hook

LICENSE

The MIT License (MIT) Maximilian Hoffmann