Backbone environment for node.js (capt)

capt is a tool to help you quickly create backbone.js applications and maintain a good directory structure and give you build tools to help development.

Requirements

Glob module

Development build targets:

localhost using built in server

file:// with file watching and recompiling

Production build targets:

web

html5 w/ offline manifest [planned]

nokia webruntime [planned]

phonegap [planned]

chrome appstore [planned]

Optimizers supported:

Google Closure (css)

YUI (css and js)

Languages supported:

Coffeescript

Javascript

LESS

Testing framework:

Jasmine

Libraries built in:

jQuery

backbone.js

underscore.js

License

BSD Licensed. YUI Compressor and Closure are licenced under their respective licences.

Author

Ben Nolan @bnolan bnolan@gmail.com

Changelog