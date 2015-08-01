Caplet is a tiny (11kb) modeling library.
Caplet is the M in "MVC". It works independently from any other library, and can easily be used with your existing framework/view layer such as AngularJS, ReactJS, RactiveJS, or PaperclipJS (shameless plug).
Caplet doesn't make any assumptions about your code. It just gives organization to your model relationships in a sane way. It also gives you a relatively higher level of encapsulation for your data, while also encouraging you, but not forcefuly, to follow design patterns that scale quite well.
Caplet has been an evolution of many libraries in the past, which have been used in a few pretty large applications (30k-ish loc). The first version came about sometime around 2013 as mojo-models, and has since been further generalized for all intensive purposes.
The newer, hip version of Caplet has been designed for React, and pairs wells with the Hierarchial nature of React-based applications.
Caplet can be a great companion to Flux. It also serves as a Flux alternative if you enjoy the good 'ol (and well proven when done right) MVC approach (Caplet (M) + React (VC)).
models &
collections.
npm install caplet
var Caplet = require("caplet");
var React = require("react");
var TodoModel = Caplet.createModelClass({
});
var TodoCollection = Caplet.createCollectionClass({
modelClass: TodoModel,
create: function(properties) {
var todo = this.createModel(properties);
this.push(todo);
return todo;
}
});
var TodoComponent = React.createClass({
mixins: [Caplet.watchModelsMixin],
render: function() {
return <li><a href="#" onClick={this.props.todo.dispose.bind(this.props.todo)}>x</a> {this.props.todo.text}</li>
}
});
var TodosComponent = React.createClass({
mixins: [Caplet.watchModelsMixin],
handleKeyDown: function(event) {
if (event.keyCode !== 13) return;
this.props.todos.create({ text: this.refs.todoText.getDOMNode().value });
},
render: function() {
return <div>
<input type="text" ref="todoText" onKeyDown={this.handleKeyDown} />
<ul>{ this.props.todos.map(function(todo) {
return <TodoComponent todo={todo} />;
})}</ul>
</div>
}
});
React.render(<TodosComponent todos={ TodoCollection({
data: [{ text: "drive car" }, { text: "wash car" }]
})} />, document.body);
creates a new model class
properties - prototype properties to set on the new class
mixins - array of mixins to add - adds to the prototype of class
creates a new model
var model = new Model(); // this is valid
var model = Model(); // you can also omit the "new" keyword
called when the model is instantiated
var Model = Caplet.createModelClass({
initialize: function() {
// initialize stuff here
}
});
Model(); // initialize() called
called when the data property is set. This method deserializes data and sets the returned object as properties on the model.
Note that
uidshould be set for an existing model
var Address = Caplet.createModelClass({
// impl here
});
var Person = Caplet.createModelClass({
fromData: function(data) {
return {
uid : data._id,
firstName : data.firstName,
lastName : data.lastName,
address : Address({ data: data.address })
};
}
});
var person = Person({
data: {
_id : "dbId",
firstName : "Jeff",
lastName : "Gordon",
address : {
city : "San Francisco",
state : "CA",
zip : 94114
}
}
});
console.log(person.firstName); // Jeff
console.log(person.lastName); // Gordon
console.log(person.address); // [object Address]
console.log(person.data); // data prop
Serializes the model back into data.
var Person = Caplet.createModelClass({
toData: function(data) {
return {
_id : this.uid,
firstName : this.firstName,
lastName : this.lastName,
address : this.address ? this.address.toData() : void 0
};
}
});
called when the
data property changes
calls
toData()
returns a property
sets a property value
unserialized data on the model
sets multiple property values
watches the model for any changes
var m = new Caplet.Model({ name: "Oprah" });
m.watch(function() {
console.log("changed!");
});
m.set("name", "Ryan"); // triggers watcher
disposes the model - also removes it from a collection if it is in one
creates a new collection class
properties - prototype properties to set on the new class
mixins - array of mixins to add - adds to the prototype of class
creates a new collection
var collection = new Collection();
var collection = Collection();
called when the collection is created
deserializes properties on the collection. This is already set, but you can easily override it.
var People = Caplet.createCollectionClass({
fromData: function(data) {
return {
anotherProp: "blah",
source: data.source.map(function(data) {
return this.createModel({ data: data });
}.bind(this))
};
}
});
called when the
data property changes
The model class to instantiate for each data item
var Person = Caplet.createModelClass();
var People = Caplet.createCollectionClass({
modelClass: Person
});
var people = People({ data: [{ name: "Ben"}, { name: "Carmen" }]});
console.log(people.at(0)); // [object Person]
the source of the collection
override this if you want to listen for any changes on the collection
var Todo = Caplet.createModelClass({
toggleComplete: function() {
this.set("complete", !this.complete);
}
});
var Todos = Caplet.createCollectionClass({
modelClass: Todo,
getInitialProperties: function() {
return {
allComplete: this._isAllComplete();
}
},
onChange: function() {
this.setProperties(this.getInitialProperties());
},
_isAllComplete: function() {
for (var i = this.length; i--;) if (!this.at(i).complete) return false;
return true;
}
});
var todos = Todos({
data: [
{ text: "wash car" },
{ text: "buy groceries", "complete": true }
]
});
console.log(todos.allComplete); // false
todos.at(0).set("complete", true);
console.log(todos.allComplete); // true
returns a model at the given index
filters the collection
pushes a model onto the collection
unshifts a mdoel
Removes / replaces items in the collection
maps & returns values
source of the collection (array of models)
raw unserialized data
Sets virtual properties which get called on demand
var People = Caplet.createCollectionClass({
load: function() {
Caplet.load(this, function(next) {
$.get(this.person ? "/people/" + this.person.uid + "/friends" : "/people", next);
})
}
});
var Person = Caplet.createModelClass({
initialize: function() {
Caplet.setVirtuals(this, {
friends: function(onLoad) {
People({ person: this }).load(onLoad);
}
})
}
});
var person = Person({ uid: "personId" });
person.watch(function() {
console.log(person.get("people")); // should be defined
});
person.get("people"); // trigger virtual property
watches a property on the model or collection
var Person = Caplet.createModelClass({
load: function(onLoad) {
Caplet.load(this, function(onLoad) {
$.get("/people/" + this.uid, onLoad);
}, onLoad);
}
})
React mixin which automatically watches properties on a component & triggers a re-render if anything changes