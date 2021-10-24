Capitalize the first letter of a string, or all words in a string.
Capitalize the first letter of a string:
var capitalize = require('capitalize')
var test = require('tape')
test('Capitalize first letter', function (t) {
t.plan(1)
t.equal(capitalize("united states"), "United states")
})
Or capitalize each word in a string:
test('Capitalize each word', function (t) {
t.plan(1)
t.equal(capitalize.words("united states"), "United States")
})
No matter the original case:
test('Capitalize first letter with original string...', function (t) {
t.plan(2)
t.test('...in upper case', function (t1) {
t1.plan(1)
t1.equal(capitalize.words("UNITED STATES"), "United States")
})
t.test('...in mixed case', function (t2) {
t2.plan(1)
t2.equal(capitalize.words("uNiTeD sTaTeS"), "United States")
})
})
test('Capitalize each word with original string...', function (t) {
t.plan(2)
t.test('...in upper case', function (t1) {
t1.plan(1)
t1.equal(capitalize.words("UNITED STATES"), "United States")
})
t.test('...in mixed case', function (t2) {
t2.plan(1)
t2.equal(capitalize.words("uNiTeD sTaTeS"), "United States")
})
})
Thanks to @c990802 and Stack Overflow, capitalize handles international characters:
test('Capitalize words with international characters', function (t) {
t.plan(1)
t.equal(capitalize.words('hello-cañapolísas'), 'Hello-Cañapolísas')
})
and thanks to @6akcuk it can also capitalize cyrillic characters:
test('Capitalize words with cyrillic characters', function (t) {
t.plan(1)
t.equal(capitalize.words('привет мир'), "Привет Мир")
})
and thanks to @ultraflynn and @DatGuyJonathon capitalize properly handles quotes within the string:
test('Capitalize each word, ignoring quotes', function(t) {
t.plan(1)
t.equal(capitalize.words("it's a nice day"), "It's A Nice Day")
})
test('Quotes test case 2', function(t) {
t.plan(1)
t.equal(capitalize.words("It’s a Boy"), "It’s A Boy")
})
test('Handles embedded quotes', function(t) {
t.plan(1)
t.equal(capitalize.words("'There's angels among us'"), "'There's Angels Among Us'")
})
and thanks to @sergejkaravajnij, capitalize also supports a second boolean parameter to preserve casing of the rest of the strings content:
test('Capitalize a string, preserving the original case of other letters', function (t) {
t.plan(1)
t.equal(capitalize('canDoItRight', true), 'CanDoItRight')
})
test('Capitalize words, preserving the case', function (t) {
t.plan(1)
t.equal(capitalize.words('on gitHub', true), 'On GitHub')
})
and thanks to @rubengmurray, capitalize now handles shorthand ordinal numbers as would be expected:
test('Capitalize words, handling shorthand ordinals (1st, 2nd, 3rd) correctly', function (t) {
t.plan(1)
t.equal(capitalize.words('1st place'), '1st Place')
})
and thanks to a suggestion from @Songyu-Wang, capitalize supports skipping words that should never be capitalized (e.g. articles and coordinating conjunctions in English).
test('Title-case words, by providing a skipWord regex', function (t) {
t.plan(1)
var opts = { skipWord: /^(a|the|an|and|or|but|in|on|of|it)$/ }
t.equal(
capitalize.words('the story of an unlikely feature and the way it was implemented', opts),
'The Story of an Unlikely Feature and the Way it Was Implemented'
)
})
test('Title-case words, by providing a skipWord callback', function (t) {
t.plan(1)
t.equal(
capitalize.words('this is nice eh?', { skipWord: (word) => word.length < 3 }),
'This is Nice eh?'
)
})
npm install capitalize
MIT