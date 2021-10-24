capitalize

Capitalize the first letter of a string, or all words in a string.

Synopsis

Capitalize the first letter of a string:

var capitalize = require ( 'capitalize' ) var test = require ( 'tape' ) test( 'Capitalize first letter' , function ( t ) { t.plan( 1 ) t.equal(capitalize( "united states" ), "United states" ) })

Or capitalize each word in a string:

test( 'Capitalize each word' , function ( t ) { t.plan( 1 ) t.equal(capitalize.words( "united states" ), "United States" ) })

No matter the original case:

test( 'Capitalize first letter with original string...' , function ( t ) { t.plan( 2 ) t.test( '...in upper case' , function ( t1 ) { t1.plan( 1 ) t1.equal(capitalize.words( "UNITED STATES" ), "United States" ) }) t.test( '...in mixed case' , function ( t2 ) { t2.plan( 1 ) t2.equal(capitalize.words( "uNiTeD sTaTeS" ), "United States" ) }) }) test( 'Capitalize each word with original string...' , function ( t ) { t.plan( 2 ) t.test( '...in upper case' , function ( t1 ) { t1.plan( 1 ) t1.equal(capitalize.words( "UNITED STATES" ), "United States" ) }) t.test( '...in mixed case' , function ( t2 ) { t2.plan( 1 ) t2.equal(capitalize.words( "uNiTeD sTaTeS" ), "United States" ) }) })

Thanks to @c990802 and Stack Overflow, capitalize handles international characters:

test( 'Capitalize words with international characters' , function ( t ) { t.plan( 1 ) t.equal(capitalize.words( 'hello-cañapolísas' ), 'Hello-Cañapolísas' ) })

and thanks to @6akcuk it can also capitalize cyrillic characters:

test( 'Capitalize words with cyrillic characters' , function ( t ) { t.plan( 1 ) t.equal(capitalize.words( 'привет мир' ), "Привет Мир" ) })

and thanks to @ultraflynn and @DatGuyJonathon capitalize properly handles quotes within the string:

test( 'Capitalize each word, ignoring quotes' , function ( t ) { t.plan( 1 ) t.equal(capitalize.words( "it's a nice day" ), "It's A Nice Day" ) }) test( 'Quotes test case 2' , function ( t ) { t.plan( 1 ) t.equal(capitalize.words( "It’s a Boy" ), "It’s A Boy" ) }) test( 'Handles embedded quotes' , function ( t ) { t.plan( 1 ) t.equal(capitalize.words( "'There's angels among us'" ), "'There's Angels Among Us'" ) })

and thanks to @sergejkaravajnij, capitalize also supports a second boolean parameter to preserve casing of the rest of the strings content:

test( 'Capitalize a string, preserving the original case of other letters' , function ( t ) { t.plan( 1 ) t.equal(capitalize( 'canDoItRight' , true ), 'CanDoItRight' ) }) test( 'Capitalize words, preserving the case' , function ( t ) { t.plan( 1 ) t.equal(capitalize.words( 'on gitHub' , true ), 'On GitHub' ) })

and thanks to @rubengmurray, capitalize now handles shorthand ordinal numbers as would be expected:

test( 'Capitalize words, handling shorthand ordinals (1st, 2nd, 3rd) correctly' , function ( t ) { t.plan( 1 ) t.equal(capitalize.words( '1st place' ), '1st Place' ) })

and thanks to a suggestion from @Songyu-Wang, capitalize supports skipping words that should never be capitalized (e.g. articles and coordinating conjunctions in English).

test( 'Title-case words, by providing a skipWord regex' , function ( t ) { t.plan( 1 ) var opts = { skipWord : /^(a|the|an|and|or|but|in|on|of|it)$/ } t.equal( capitalize.words( 'the story of an unlikely feature and the way it was implemented' , opts), 'The Story of an Unlikely Feature and the Way it Was Implemented' ) }) test( 'Title-case words, by providing a skipWord callback' , function ( t ) { t.plan( 1 ) t.equal( capitalize.words( 'this is nice eh?' , { skipWord : ( word ) => word.length < 3 }), 'This is Nice eh?' ) })

Install

npm install capitalize

License

MIT