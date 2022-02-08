openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cvp

capacitor-video-player

by QUEAU Jean Pierre
3.3.2 (see all)

Capacitor Video Player Plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

397

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


Video Player

capacitor-video-player


CAPACITOR 3


Capacitor Video Player Plugin is a custom Native Capacitor plugin to play a video
fullscreen on IOS, Android, Web and Electron platforms
embedded on Web and Electron platforms


Maintainers

MaintainerGitHubSocial
Quéau Jean Pierrejepiqueau

LATEST FOR CAPACITOR 3 (Master)

The master release has been upgraded to @capacitor/core@3.3.1.

🚨 Since release 3.3.1 ->> 🚨

the PIP (Picture in Picture) mode has been added to the Android (API >= N) and iOS (iPad - iOS >= 13, iPhone - iOS >= 14) plugins. Is it accessible by clicking on the PiP button next to the Close button on the top-left window corner.

In Android, to have it running in your application, you must include in the AndroidManifest.xmlfile under the <activity tag the following

    android:resizeableActivity="true"
    android:supportsPictureInPicture="true"

In iOS, to have it running in your application, you must set the Background Modes application capabilities and switch on the mode Audio, Air-Play, and Picture in Picture

🚨 Since release 3.3.1 <<- 🚨

PREVIOUS CAPACITOR 2.4.7

The 2.4.7 is now 🛑 NOT MAINTAINED ANYMORE 🛑 and can be used as is.

Browser Support

The plugin follows the guidelines from the Capacitor Team,

meaning that it will not work in IE11 without additional JavaScript transformations, e.g. with Babel.

Installation

Release 2.4.7

npm install --save capacitor-video-player@2.4.7
npx cap sync
npx cap sync @capacitor-community/electron

  • On Web and Electron, no further steps are needed.

  • on iOS, you need to set your app Capabilities Background Modes (Audio and AirPlay) in Xcode

  • On Android, register the plugin in your main activity:

    import com.jeep.plugin.capacitor.CapacitorVideoPlayer;

public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity {

  @Override
  public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
    super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);

    // Initializes the Bridge
    this.init(
        savedInstanceState,
        new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {
          {
            // Additional plugins you've installed go here
            // Ex: add(TotallyAwesomePlugin.class);
            add(CapacitorVideoPlayer.class);
          }
        }
      );
  }
}

Release 3.0.0

npm install --save capacitor-video-player@latest
npx cap sync
npx cap sync @capacitor-community/electron

  • On Web and Electron , 

    npm install --save hls.js

  • on iOS, you need to set your app Capabilities Background Modes (Audio and AirPlay) in Xcode

  • On Android, the AndroidManifest.xmlshould include

      <!-- Permissions -->

  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" />
  <!-- Camera, Photos, input file -->
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE"/>

Build

Then build YOUR_APPLICATION

npm run build
npx cap copy
npx cap copy web
npx cap copy @capacitor-community/electron
npx cap open android
npx cap open ios
npx cap open @capacitor-community/electron
npx cap serve

Configuration

No configuration required for this plugin

Supported methods

NameAndroidiOSElectronWeb
initPlayer (mode fullscreen)
initPlayer (mode embedded)
initPlayer (url assets)
initPlayer (url internal)
initPlayer (url application/files)
initPlayer (subtitles)
isPlaying
play
pause
getCurrentTime
setCurrentTime
getDuration
getMuted
setMuted
getVolume
setVolume
stopAllPlayers

Supported listeners

NameAndroidiOSElectronWeb
jeepCapVideoPlayerReady
jeepCapVideoPlayerPlay
jeepCapVideoPlayerPause
jeepCapVideoPlayerEnded
jeepCapVideoPlayerExit

Documentation

API_Documentation

Applications demonstrating the use of the plugin

Application Starter 2.4.7

Application Starter 3.0.0 🚧

Usage 2.4.7

Usage 3.0.0 🚧

Dependencies

  • hls.js for HLS videos on Web and Electron platforms
  • ExoPlayer for HLS, DASH, SmoothStreaming videos on Android platform

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Jean Pierre Quéau
💻
Yelhouti
💻
Mamane10
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial