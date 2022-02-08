



capacitor-video-player

CAPACITOR 3

Capacitor Video Player Plugin is a custom Native Capacitor plugin to play a video

fullscreen on IOS, Android, Web and Electron platforms

embedded on Web and Electron platforms





LATEST FOR CAPACITOR 3 (Master)

The master release has been upgraded to @capacitor/core@3.3.1 .

🚨 Since release 3.3.1 ->> 🚨

the PIP (Picture in Picture) mode has been added to the Android (API >= N) and iOS (iPad - iOS >= 13, iPhone - iOS >= 14) plugins. Is it accessible by clicking on the PiP button next to the Close button on the top-left window corner.

In Android, to have it running in your application, you must include in the AndroidManifest.xml file under the <activity tag the following

android:resizeableActivity= "true" android:supportsPictureInPicture= "true"

In iOS, to have it running in your application, you must set the Background Modes application capabilities and switch on the mode Audio, Air-Play, and Picture in Picture

🚨 Since release 3.3.1 <<- 🚨

PREVIOUS CAPACITOR 2.4.7

The 2.4.7 is now 🛑 NOT MAINTAINED ANYMORE 🛑 and can be used as is.

Browser Support

The plugin follows the guidelines from the Capacitor Team ,

meaning that it will not work in IE11 without additional JavaScript transformations, e.g. with Babel.

Installation

Release 2.4.7

npm install --save capacitor-video-player@2.4.7 npx cap sync npx cap sync @capacitor-community/electron

On Web and Electron, no further steps are needed.

on iOS, you need to set your app Capabilities Background Modes (Audio and AirPlay) in Xcode

On Android, register the plugin in your main activity: import com.jeep.plugin.capacitor.CapacitorVideoPlayer; public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity { public void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); this .init( savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() { { add(CapacitorVideoPlayer . class ) ; } } ); } }

Release 3.0.0

npm install --save capacitor-video-player@latest npx cap sync npx cap sync @capacitor-community/electron

On Web and Electron , npm install --save hls .js

on iOS, you need to set your app Capabilities Background Modes (Audio and AirPlay) in Xcode

On Android, the AndroidManifest.xml should include < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.INTERNET" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />

Build

Then build YOUR_APPLICATION

npm run build npx cap copy npx cap copy web npx cap copy @capacitor-community/electron npx cap open android npx cap open ios npx cap open @capacitor-community/electron npx cap serve

Configuration

No configuration required for this plugin

Supported methods

Name Android iOS Electron Web initPlayer (mode fullscreen) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ initPlayer (mode embedded) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ initPlayer (url assets) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ initPlayer (url internal) ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ initPlayer (url application/files) ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ initPlayer (subtitles) ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ isPlaying ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ play ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ pause ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ getCurrentTime ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ setCurrentTime ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ getDuration ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ getMuted ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ setMuted ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ getVolume ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ setVolume ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ stopAllPlayers ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Supported listeners

Name Android iOS Electron Web jeepCapVideoPlayerReady ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ jeepCapVideoPlayerPlay ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ jeepCapVideoPlayerPause ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ jeepCapVideoPlayerEnded ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ jeepCapVideoPlayerExit ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Documentation

API_Documentation

Applications demonstrating the use of the plugin

Application Starter 2.4.7

Application Starter 3.0.0 🚧

Usage 2.4.7

Usage 3.0.0 🚧

Dependencies

hls.js for HLS videos on Web and Electron platforms

ExoPlayer for HLS, DASH, SmoothStreaming videos on Android platform

