capacitor-video-player
CAPACITOR 3
Capacitor Video Player Plugin is a custom Native Capacitor plugin to play a video
fullscreen on IOS, Android, Web and Electron platforms
embedded on Web and Electron platforms
The master release has been upgraded to
@capacitor/core@3.3.1.
🚨 Since release 3.3.1 ->> 🚨
the PIP (Picture in Picture) mode has been added to the Android (API >= N) and iOS (iPad - iOS >= 13, iPhone - iOS >= 14) plugins. Is it accessible by clicking on the PiP button next to the Close button on the top-left window corner.
In Android, to have it running in your application, you must include in the
AndroidManifest.xmlfile under the
<activity tag the following
android:resizeableActivity="true"
android:supportsPictureInPicture="true"
In iOS, to have it running in your application, you must set the
Background Modes application capabilities and switch on the mode
Audio, Air-Play, and Picture in Picture
🚨 Since release 3.3.1 <<- 🚨
The
2.4.7 is now 🛑 NOT MAINTAINED ANYMORE 🛑 and can be used as is.
The plugin follows the guidelines from the
Capacitor Team,
meaning that it will not work in IE11 without additional JavaScript transformations, e.g. with Babel.
npm install --save capacitor-video-player@2.4.7
npx cap sync
npx cap sync @capacitor-community/electron
On Web and Electron, no further steps are needed.
on iOS, you need to set your app Capabilities Background Modes (Audio and AirPlay) in Xcode
On Android, register the plugin in your main activity:
import com.jeep.plugin.capacitor.CapacitorVideoPlayer;
public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity {
@Override
public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
// Initializes the Bridge
this.init(
savedInstanceState,
new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {
{
// Additional plugins you've installed go here
// Ex: add(TotallyAwesomePlugin.class);
add(CapacitorVideoPlayer.class);
}
}
);
}
}
npm install --save capacitor-video-player@latest
npx cap sync
npx cap sync @capacitor-community/electron
On Web and Electron ,
npm install --save hls.js
on iOS, you need to set your app Capabilities Background Modes (Audio and AirPlay) in Xcode
On Android, the
AndroidManifest.xmlshould include
<!-- Permissions -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" />
<!-- Camera, Photos, input file -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE"/>
Then build YOUR_APPLICATION
npm run build
npx cap copy
npx cap copy web
npx cap copy @capacitor-community/electron
npx cap open android
npx cap open ios
npx cap open @capacitor-community/electron
npx cap serve
No configuration required for this plugin
|Name
|Android
|iOS
|Electron
|Web
|initPlayer (mode fullscreen)
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|initPlayer (mode embedded)
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|initPlayer (url assets)
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|initPlayer (url internal)
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|initPlayer (url application/files)
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|initPlayer (subtitles)
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|isPlaying
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|play
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|pause
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getCurrentTime
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|setCurrentTime
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getDuration
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getMuted
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|setMuted
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getVolume
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|setVolume
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|stopAllPlayers
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Name
|Android
|iOS
|Electron
|Web
|jeepCapVideoPlayerReady
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|jeepCapVideoPlayerPlay
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|jeepCapVideoPlayerPause
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|jeepCapVideoPlayerEnded
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|jeepCapVideoPlayerExit
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
