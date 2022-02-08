



SQLITE DATABASE

@capacitor-community/sqlite

CAPACITOR 3

Capacitor community plugin for Native and Electron SQLite Databases. In Native databases could be encrypted with SQLCipher





Maintainers

CAPACITOR 3 (Master)

🚨 Since release 3.3.3-2 ->> 🚨

iOS only Support for a database location not visible to iTunes and backed up to iCloud. For this you must add to the const config: CapacitorConfig of the capacitor.config.ts file of your application the following: plugins: { CapacitorSQLite: { "iosDatabaseLocation" : "Library/CapacitorDatabase" } } Pre-existing databases from the Documents folder will be moved to the new folder Library/CapacitorDatabase and your application will work as before. If you do not modify the capacitor.config.ts file of your application the databases will still reside in the Documents folder

🚨 Since release 3.3.3-2 <<- 🚨

🚨 Since release 3.2.5-2 ->> 🚨

support zip file in copyFromAssets method

add optional overwrite parameter (true/false) default to true

🚨 Since release 3.2.5-2 <<- 🚨

🚨 Since release 3.2.3-1 ->> 🚨

The initWebStore and saveToStore methods have been added to the Web platform.

The initWebStore has been added to fix the issue#172 and since then is MANDATORY ... if(platform === "web" ) { await customElements.whenDefined( 'jeep-sqlite' ); const jeepSqliteEl = document .querySelector( 'jeep-sqlite' ); if (jeepSqliteEl != null ) { await sqliteConnection.initWebStore() ... } } ...

has been added to fix the issue#172 and since then is the saveToStore allows to perform intermediate save of the database in case the browser needs to delete the cache.

🚨 Since release 3.2.3-1 <<- 🚨

The test has been achieved on:

Browser Support

The plugin follows the guidelines from the Capacitor Team ,

meaning that it will not work in IE11 without additional JavaScript transformations, e.g. with Babel.

Installation

npm install @capacitor-community/sqlite npm run build npx cap add android npx cap add ios npx cap add @capacitor-community/electron

and do when you update

npx cap sync npx cap sync @capacitor-community/electron

Web

For Angular framework

copy manually the file sql-wasm.wasm from node_modules/sql.js/dist/sql-wasm.wasm to the src/assets folder of YOUR_APP

For Vue & React frameworks

copy manually the file sql-wasm.wasm from node_modules/sql.js/dist/sql-wasm.wasm to the public/assets folder of YOUR_APP

IOS

on iOS, no further steps needed.

Android

On Android, no further steps needed.

Electron

On Electron, go to the Electron folder of YOUR_APPLICATION

cd electron npm install --save sqlite3 npm install --save jszip npm install --save-dev @types/sqlite3 npm run build

Build & Run

npm run build npx cap copy npx cap copy web npx cap copy @capacitor-community/electron

Web

Angular

ionic serve

Vue

npm run serve

React

npm run start

IOS

npx cap open ios

Android

npx cap open android

Electron

npx cap open @ capacitor - community / electron

Readme previous releases

previous releases

Issues

issues

Configuration

No configuration required for this plugin

Supported methods

Name Android iOS Electron Web createConnection ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ closeConnection ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ isConnection ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ open (non-encrypted DB) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ open (encrypted DB) ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ close ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ getUrl ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ getVersion ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ execute ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ executeSet ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ run ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ query ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ deleteDatabase ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ importFromJson ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ exportToJson ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ createSyncTable ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ setSyncDate ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ getSyncDate ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ isJsonValid ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ isDBExists ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ addUpgradeStatement ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ copyFromAssets ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ isDBOpen ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ isDatabase ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ isTableExists ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ getDatabaseList ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ getMigratableDbList ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ addSQLiteSuffix ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ deleteOldDatabases ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ checkConnectionsConsistency ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ isSecretStored ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ setEncryptionSecret ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ changeEncryptionSecret ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ initWebStore ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ saveToStore ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ getNCDatabasePath ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ createNCConnection ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ closeNCConnection ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ isNCDatabase ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌

Supported SQLite Types

-Datatypes In SQLite Version 3

Documentation

API

Framework's Usage

Applications demonstrating the use of the plugin

Vue

Usage

Dependencies

The iOS and Android codes are using SQLCipher allowing for database encryption. The iOS codes is using ZIPFoundation for unzipping assets files The Electron code is using sqlite3 . The Web code is using the Stencil component jeep-sqlite based on sql.js , localforage . and jszip

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!