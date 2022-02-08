@capacitor-community/sqlite
CAPACITOR 3
Capacitor community plugin for Native and Electron SQLite Databases. In Native databases could be encrypted with SQLCipher
|Maintainer
|GitHub
|Social
|Quéau Jean Pierre
|jepiqueau
🚨 Since release 3.3.3-2 ->> 🚨
const config: CapacitorConfig of the
capacitor.config.ts file of your application the following:
Pre-existing databases from the
plugins: {
CapacitorSQLite: {
"iosDatabaseLocation": "Library/CapacitorDatabase"
}
}
Documents folder will be moved to the new folder
Library/CapacitorDatabase and your application will work as before.
If you do not modify the
capacitor.config.ts file of your application the databases will still reside in the
Documents folder
🚨 Since release 3.3.3-2 <<- 🚨
🚨 Since release 3.2.5-2 ->> 🚨
overwrite parameter (true/false) default to true
🚨 Since release 3.2.5-2 <<- 🚨
🚨 Since release 3.2.3-1 ->> 🚨
The
initWebStore and
saveToStore methods have been added to the Web platform.
initWebStore has been added to fix the issue#172 and since then is
MANDATORY
...
if(platform === "web") {
await customElements.whenDefined('jeep-sqlite');
const jeepSqliteEl = document.querySelector('jeep-sqlite');
if(jeepSqliteEl != null) {
await sqliteConnection.initWebStore()
...
}
}
...
saveToStore allows to perform intermediate save of the database in case the browser needs to delete the cache.
🚨 Since release 3.2.3-1 <<- 🚨
The test has been achieved on:
The plugin follows the guidelines from the
Capacitor Team,
meaning that it will not work in IE11 without additional JavaScript transformations, e.g. with Babel.
npm install @capacitor-community/sqlite
npm run build
npx cap add android
npx cap add ios
npx cap add @capacitor-community/electron
and do when you update
npx cap sync
npx cap sync @capacitor-community/electron
sql-wasm.wasm from
node_modules/sql.js/dist/sql-wasm.wasm to the
src/assets folder of YOUR_APP
sql-wasm.wasm from
node_modules/sql.js/dist/sql-wasm.wasm to the
public/assets folder of YOUR_APP
cd electron
npm install --save sqlite3
npm install --save jszip
npm install --save-dev @types/sqlite3
npm run build
npm run build
npx cap copy
npx cap copy web
npx cap copy @capacitor-community/electron
ionic serve
npm run serve
npm run start
npx cap open ios
npx cap open android
npx cap open @capacitor-community/electron
No configuration required for this plugin
|Name
|Android
|iOS
|Electron
|Web
|createConnection
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|closeConnection
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|isConnection
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|open (non-encrypted DB)
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|open (encrypted DB)
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|close
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getUrl
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getVersion
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|execute
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|executeSet
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|run
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|query
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|deleteDatabase
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|importFromJson
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|exportToJson
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|createSyncTable
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|setSyncDate
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getSyncDate
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|isJsonValid
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|isDBExists
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|addUpgradeStatement
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|copyFromAssets
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|isDBOpen
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|isDatabase
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|isTableExists
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getDatabaseList
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getMigratableDbList
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|addSQLiteSuffix
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|deleteOldDatabases
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|checkConnectionsConsistency
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|isSecretStored
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|setEncryptionSecret
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|changeEncryptionSecret
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|initWebStore
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|saveToStore
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|getNCDatabasePath
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|createNCConnection
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|closeNCConnection
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|isNCDatabase
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
-Datatypes In SQLite Version 3
The iOS and Android codes are using
SQLCipher allowing for database encryption.
The iOS codes is using
ZIPFoundation for unzipping assets files
The Electron code is using
sqlite3.
The Web code is using the Stencil component
jeep-sqlite based on
sql.js,
localforage. and
jszip
