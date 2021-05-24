Capacitor plugin for storing string values securly on iOS and Android.
For Capacitor v3
npm install capacitor-secure-storage-plugin
For Capacitor v2 - install with fixed version 0.5.1
npm install capacitor-secure-storage-plugin@0.5.1
For Capacitor v3
In a component where you want to use this plugin add to or modify imports:
import { SecureStoragePlugin } from 'capacitor-secure-storage-plugin';
For Capacitor v2
In a component where you want to use this plugin add to or modify imports:
import 'capacitor-secure-storage-plugin';
import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
const { SecureStoragePlugin } = Plugins;
First line is needed because of web part of the plugin (current behavior of Capacitor, this may change in future releases).
In Android you have to register plugins manually in MainActivity class of your app.
https://capacitor.ionicframework.com/docs/plugins/android/#export-to-capacitor
import com.whitestein.securestorage.SecureStoragePlugin;
...
public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity {
@Override
public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
// Initializes the Bridge
this.init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{
// Additional plugins you've installed go here
// Ex: add(TotallyAwesomePlugin.class);
add(SecureStoragePlugin.class);
}});
}
}
const key = 'username';
const value = 'hellokitty2';
SecureStoragePlugin.set({ key, value })
.then(success => console.log(success))
const key = 'username';
SecureStoragePlugin.get({ key })
.then(value => {
console.log(value);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Item with specified key does not exist.');
});
async getUsername(key: string) {
return await SecureStoragePlugin.get({ key });
}
This plugin uses SwiftKeychainWrapper under the hood for iOS.
Up to version v0.4.0 there was standard keychain used. Since v0.5.0 there is separate keychain wrapper, so keys() method returns only keys set in v0.5.0 or higher version.
On Android it is implemented by AndroidKeyStore and SharedPreferences. Source: Apriorit
For Android API < 18 values are stored as simple base64 encoded strings.
There is no secure storage in browser (not because it is not implemented by this plugin, but it does not exist at all). Values are stored in LocalStorage, but they are at least base64 encoded. Plugin adds 'capsec' prefix to keys to avoid conflicts with other data stored in LocalStorage.