capacitor-resources

by Leonardo Quevedo
2.0.5 (see all)

Generates icon & splash screen for Capacitor projects using javascript only.

Readme

Capacitor Resources

Generate icon & splash screen for Capacitor projects using javascript only.

Introduction

Automatic icon and splash screen resizing CLI tool for Capacitor based applications.

It automatically resizes and copies your icon.png and splash.png files to platform dedicated directories.

It does NOT require any external binary libraries. Javascript only.

Installation

$ npm install capacitor-resources -g

Usage

Required files

Add your icon.png (1024x1024 px) and splash.png (2732x2732 px) files to the 'resources' folder under the root of your capacitor based project.

Command line

$ capacitor-resources

ATTENTION: while preserving source files, it overwrites previous output if any.

Options

-V, --version               output the version number
-t, --transform-splash [optional] method used to generate splash screen 
                                  available tokens: cover, crop
-i, --icon [optional]       optional icon file path
                            (default: ./resources/icon.png)
-s, --splash [optional]     optional splash file path
                            (default: ./resources/splash.png)
-p, --platforms [optional]  optional platform token comma separated list
                            available tokens: android, ios, windows, blackberry10
                            (default: all platforms processed)
-o, --outputdir [optional]  optional output directory
                            (default: ./resources/)
-I, --makeicon [optional]   option to process icon files only
-S, --makesplash [optional] option to process splash files only
-h, --help                  output usage information

Do yourself a favour

Add to your package.json a script definition to match your file generation needs. This way, you won't have to type every now and again the whole command line with its options.

An example

{
  ...
  "scripts": {
    ...
      "resources": "capacitor-resources -p android,ios"
  }
}

All you have to do then is type :

$ npm run resources

or

$ yarn resources

NPM will cope with typing the whole command line for you.

Platforms

Supported platforms:

  • iOS
    • icons
    • splash screens
  • Android
    • icons
    • splash screens

License

MIT

