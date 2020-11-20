Generate icon & splash screen for Capacitor projects using javascript only.
Automatic icon and splash screen resizing CLI tool for Capacitor based applications.
It automatically resizes and copies your
icon.png and
splash.png files to platform dedicated directories.
It does NOT require any external binary libraries. Javascript only.
$ npm install capacitor-resources -g
Add your
icon.png (1024x1024 px) and
splash.png (2732x2732 px) files to the 'resources' folder under the root of your capacitor based project.
$ capacitor-resources
ATTENTION: while preserving source files, it overwrites previous output if any.
-V, --version output the version number
-t, --transform-splash [optional] method used to generate splash screen
available tokens: cover, crop
-i, --icon [optional] optional icon file path
(default: ./resources/icon.png)
-s, --splash [optional] optional splash file path
(default: ./resources/splash.png)
-p, --platforms [optional] optional platform token comma separated list
available tokens: android, ios, windows, blackberry10
(default: all platforms processed)
-o, --outputdir [optional] optional output directory
(default: ./resources/)
-I, --makeicon [optional] option to process icon files only
-S, --makesplash [optional] option to process splash files only
-h, --help output usage information
Add to your package.json a script definition to match your file generation needs. This way, you won't have to type every now and again the whole command line with its options.
{
...
"scripts": {
...
"resources": "capacitor-resources -p android,ios"
}
}
All you have to do then is type :
$ npm run resources
or
$ yarn resources
NPM will cope with typing the whole command line for you.
Supported platforms:
MIT