Capacitor Native Biometric

Use biometrics confirm device owner presence or authenticate users. A couple of methods are provided to handle user credentials. These are securely stored using Keychain (iOS) and Keystore (Android).

Installation (Only supports Capacitor 3)

npm i capacitor-native-biometric

Usage

import { NativeBiometric } from "capacitor-native-biometric" ; NativeBiometric.isAvailable().then( ( result: AvailableResult ) => { const isAvailable = result.isAvailable; const isFaceId = result.biometryType == BiometryType.FACE_ID; if (isAvailable) { NativeBiometric.getCredentials({ server: "www.example.com" , }).then( ( credentials: Credentials ) => { NativeBiometric.verifyIdentity({ reason: "For easy log in" , title: "Log in" , subtitle: "Maybe add subtitle here?" , description: "Maybe a description too?" , }).then( () => { this .login(credentials.username, credentials.password); }, ( error ) => { } ); }); } }, ( error ) => { } ); NativeBiometric.setCredentials({ username: "username" , password: "password" , server: "www.example.com" , }).then(); NativeBiometric.deleteCredentials({ server: "www.example.com" , }).then();

Methods

Method Default Type Description isAvailable() Promise<AvailableOptions> Gets available biometrics verifyIdentity(options?: BiometricOptions) Promise<any> Shows biometric prompt setCredentials(options: SetCredentialOptions) Promise<any> Securely stores user's credentials in Keychain (iOS) or encypts them using Keystore (Android) getCredentials(options: GetCredentialOptions) Promise<Credentials> Retrieves user's credentials if any deleteCredentials(options: DeleteCredentialOptions) Promise<any> Removes user's credentials if any

Interfaces

AvailableOptions

Properties Default Type Description isAvailable boolean Specifies if the devices has biometric enrollment biometryType BiometricType Specifies if the available biometric hardware on the device

BiometryType - enum

Properties Description NONE There is no biometry available TOUCH_ID TouchID is available (iOS) FACE_ID FaceID is available (iOS) FINGERPRINT Fingerprint is available (Android) FACE_AUTHENTICATION Face Authentication is available (Android) IRIS_AUTHENTICATION Iris Authentication is available (Android)

BiometricOptions

Properties Default Type Description reason? "For biometric authentication" string Reason for requesting authentication in iOS. Displays in the authentication dialog presented to the user. title? "Authenticate" string Title for the Android prompt subtitle? string Subtitle for the Android prompt description? string Description for the Android prompt negativeButtonText? "Cancel" string Text for the negative button displayed on Android

VerifyIdentityErrors

code Description "0" Biometrics error or unavailable "10" authenticationFailed "11" appCancel "12" invalidContext "13" notInteractive "14" passcodeNotSet "15" systemCancel "16" userCancel "17" userFallback

SetCredentialOptions

Properties Default Type Description username string The string used as the alias at the time of loggin in. It doesn't have to be a username. For example if you're using email to log in your users then provide the email. password string The users' password server string Any string to identify the credentials object with

GetCredentialOptions

Properties Default Type Description server string The string used to identify the credentials object when setting the credentials

DeleteCredentialOptions

Properties Default Type Description server string The string used to identify the credentials object when setting the credentials

Face ID (iOS)

To use FaceID Make sure to provide a value for NSFaceIDUsageDescription, otherwise your app may crash on iOS devices with FaceID.

This value is just the reason for using FaceID. You can add something like the following example to App/info.plist:

< key > NSFaceIDUsageDescription </ key > < string > For an easier and faster log in. </ string >

Biometric (Android)

To use android's BiometricPrompt api you must add the following permission to your AndroidManifest.xml:

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.USE_BIOMETRIC" >

And register the plugin by adding it to you MainActivity's onCreate (Not needed for Capacitor 3):

import com.epicshaggy.biometric.NativeBiometric; public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity { public void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); this .init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{ add(NativeBiometric . class ) ; }}); } }

Notes

Hasn't been tested on Android API level 22 or lower.