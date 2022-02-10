openbase logo
cjm

capacitor-jitsi-meet

by Calvin Ho
2.1.0 (see all)

This plugin is used to make video calls using Jitsi video platform (https://meet.jit.si) on iOS and Android using Ionic Capacitor.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

385

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Jitsi Meet Capacitor Plugin for Ionic Apps

This Ionic Capacitor plugin is created to make video calls through the free, open-sourced Jitsi video platform (https://meet.jit.si) on iOS and Android.

Compatibility to Capacitor Versions

Capacitor capacitor-jitsi-meet supported
v3 >= 2.0.0 current
v2 <= 1.5.14 until Sept 30, 2021
v1 <= 1.3.6 until June 30, 2020

Follow the official Capacitor doc to upgrade to Capacitor 3.

iOS Compatible Versions

See the plugin changelog for plugin versions that are compatible to your local Xcode version.

Embedding in web applications

This plugin does not currently support web implementation. We recommend using the Jitsi iFrame API (https://jitsi.github.io/handbook/docs/dev-guide/dev-guide-iframe) for full web implementation.

Usage

  1. npm install capacitor-jitsi-meet

  2. use it as a Capacitor Plugin

// On Capacitor 3
import { Jitsi } from 'capacitor-jitsi-meet';

// On Capacitor 1 and 2
import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
import 'capacitor-jitsi-meet';

const { Jitsi } = Plugins;

const result = await Jitsi.joinConference({
    // required parameters
    roomName: 'room1', // room identifier for the conference
    url: 'https://meet.jit.si', // endpoint of the Jitsi Meet video bridge
    // optional parameters
    token: string, // jwt authentication token
    displayName: string, // user's display name
    email: string, // user's email
    avatarURL: string, // user's avatar url
    startWithAudioMuted: true, // start with audio muted, default: false
    startWithVideoMuted: false, // start with video muted, default: false
    chatEnabled: false, // enable Chat feature, default: true
    inviteEnabled: false, // enable Invitation feature, default: true
    callIntegrationEnabled: true, // enable call integration (CallKit on iOS, ConnectionService on Android), default: true
    recordingEnabled: false, // enable recording feature, default: false, requires adding Dropbox APP_KEY to Info.plist and AndroidManifest.xml
    liveStreamingEnabled: false, // enable live streaming feature, default: auto-detected
    screenSharingEnabled: false, // enable screen sharing feature, default: false, iOS requires manually adding the Broadcast Upload Extension
});

window.addEventListener('onConferenceJoined', () => {
    // do things here
});
window.addEventListener('onConferenceLeft', () => {
    // do things here
});

await Jitsi.leaveConference();
  1. Build the project
$ npm run build
  1. Follow the deployment instructions for Android and iOS.

Sample React App for Android

You can see a React Demo App which runs the Jitsi meeting on the Android device

Feature Requests and Jitsi SDK Customizations

I appreciate those who use this plugin in their production apps and are funding this project as sponsors. Your sponsorship enables me to continue to maintain and roll out releases in a timely manner. Consider joining as a sponsor to get first-class support and consultation. For feature requests, create an issue with a label 'feature request'. I also offer paid consultation service to those needing to modify the Jitsi UI interface. To submit a request, create an issue and add the label 'sdk customization'.

Acknowledgements

This plugin uses the Jitsi Meet SDK. It was originally developed by then ESTOS' developer Philipp Hancke who then contributed it to the community where development continues with joint forces!

