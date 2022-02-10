This Ionic Capacitor plugin is created to make video calls through the free, open-sourced Jitsi video platform (https://meet.jit.si) on iOS and Android.
|Capacitor
|capacitor-jitsi-meet
|supported
|v3
|>= 2.0.0
|current
|v2
|<= 1.5.14
|until Sept 30, 2021
|v1
|<= 1.3.6
|until June 30, 2020
Follow the official Capacitor doc to upgrade to Capacitor 3.
See the plugin changelog for plugin versions that are compatible to your local Xcode version.
This plugin does not currently support web implementation. We recommend using the Jitsi iFrame API (https://jitsi.github.io/handbook/docs/dev-guide/dev-guide-iframe) for full web implementation.
npm install capacitor-jitsi-meet
use it as a Capacitor Plugin
// On Capacitor 3
import { Jitsi } from 'capacitor-jitsi-meet';
// On Capacitor 1 and 2
import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
import 'capacitor-jitsi-meet';
const { Jitsi } = Plugins;
const result = await Jitsi.joinConference({
// required parameters
roomName: 'room1', // room identifier for the conference
url: 'https://meet.jit.si', // endpoint of the Jitsi Meet video bridge
// optional parameters
token: string, // jwt authentication token
displayName: string, // user's display name
email: string, // user's email
avatarURL: string, // user's avatar url
startWithAudioMuted: true, // start with audio muted, default: false
startWithVideoMuted: false, // start with video muted, default: false
chatEnabled: false, // enable Chat feature, default: true
inviteEnabled: false, // enable Invitation feature, default: true
callIntegrationEnabled: true, // enable call integration (CallKit on iOS, ConnectionService on Android), default: true
recordingEnabled: false, // enable recording feature, default: false, requires adding Dropbox APP_KEY to Info.plist and AndroidManifest.xml
liveStreamingEnabled: false, // enable live streaming feature, default: auto-detected
screenSharingEnabled: false, // enable screen sharing feature, default: false, iOS requires manually adding the Broadcast Upload Extension
});
window.addEventListener('onConferenceJoined', () => {
// do things here
});
window.addEventListener('onConferenceLeft', () => {
// do things here
});
await Jitsi.leaveConference();
$ npm run build
You can see a React Demo App which runs the Jitsi meeting on the Android device
I appreciate those who use this plugin in their production apps and are funding this project as sponsors. Your sponsorship enables me to continue to maintain and roll out releases in a timely manner. Consider joining as a sponsor to get first-class support and consultation. For feature requests, create an issue with a label 'feature request'. I also offer paid consultation service to those needing to modify the Jitsi UI interface. To submit a request, create an issue and add the label 'sdk customization'.
This plugin uses the Jitsi Meet SDK. It was originally developed by then ESTOS' developer Philipp Hancke who then contributed it to the community where development continues with joint forces!