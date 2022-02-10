Jitsi Meet Capacitor Plugin for Ionic Apps

This Ionic Capacitor plugin is created to make video calls through the free, open-sourced Jitsi video platform (https://meet.jit.si) on iOS and Android.

Compatibility to Capacitor Versions

Capacitor capacitor-jitsi-meet supported v3 >= 2.0.0 current v2 <= 1.5.14 until Sept 30, 2021 v1 <= 1.3.6 until June 30, 2020

Follow the official Capacitor doc to upgrade to Capacitor 3.

iOS Compatible Versions

See the plugin changelog for plugin versions that are compatible to your local Xcode version.

Embedding in web applications

This plugin does not currently support web implementation. We recommend using the Jitsi iFrame API (https://jitsi.github.io/handbook/docs/dev-guide/dev-guide-iframe) for full web implementation.

Usage

npm install capacitor-jitsi-meet use it as a Capacitor Plugin

import { Jitsi } from 'capacitor-jitsi-meet' ; import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core' ; import 'capacitor-jitsi-meet' ; const { Jitsi } = Plugins;

const result = await Jitsi.joinConference({ roomName : 'room1' , url : 'https://meet.jit.si' , token : string, displayName : string, email : string, avatarURL : string, startWithAudioMuted : true , startWithVideoMuted : false , chatEnabled : false , inviteEnabled : false , callIntegrationEnabled : true , recordingEnabled : false , liveStreamingEnabled : false , screenSharingEnabled : false , }); window .addEventListener( 'onConferenceJoined' , () => { }); window .addEventListener( 'onConferenceLeft' , () => { }); await Jitsi.leaveConference();

Build the project

npm run build

Follow the deployment instructions for Android and iOS.

Sample React App for Android

You can see a React Demo App which runs the Jitsi meeting on the Android device

Feature Requests and Jitsi SDK Customizations

I appreciate those who use this plugin in their production apps and are funding this project as sponsors. Your sponsorship enables me to continue to maintain and roll out releases in a timely manner. Consider joining as a sponsor to get first-class support and consultation. For feature requests, create an issue with a label 'feature request'. I also offer paid consultation service to those needing to modify the Jitsi UI interface. To submit a request, create an issue and add the label 'sdk customization'.

Acknowledgements

This plugin uses the Jitsi Meet SDK. It was originally developed by then ESTOS' developer Philipp Hancke who then contributed it to the community where development continues with joint forces!