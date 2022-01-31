@capacitor-community/camera-preview
CAPACITOR 3
Capacitor plugin that allows camera interaction from Javascript and HTML
(based on cordova-plugin-camera-preview).
Version 2 of this plugin is compatible with Ionic 5+ and Capacitor 3. If your project uses Capacitor 2, please make sure you install version 1 of this plugin.
PR's are greatly appreciated.
-- @arielhernandezmusa and @pbowyer, current maintainers
yarn add @capacitor-community/camera-preview
or
npm install @capacitor-community/camera-preview
Then run
npx cap sync
Open
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml and above the closing
</manifest> tag add this line to request the CAMERA permission:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CAMERA" />
For more help consult the Capacitor docs.
You will need to add two permissions to
Info.plist. Follow the Capacitor docs and add permissions with the raw keys
NSCameraUsageDescription and
NSMicrophoneUsageDescription.
Add
import '@capacitor-community/camera-preview' to you entry script in ionic on
app.module.ts, so capacitor can register the web platform from the plugin
Starts the camera preview instance.
|Option
|values
|descriptions
|position
|front | rear
|Show front or rear camera when start the preview. Defaults to front
|width
|number
|(optional) The preview width in pixels, default window.screen.width (applicable to the android and ios platforms only)
|height
|number
|(optional) The preview height in pixels, default window.screen.height (applicable to the android and ios platforms only)
|x
|number
|(optional) The x origin, default 0 (applicable to the android and ios platforms only)
|y
|number
|(optional) The y origin, default 0 (applicable to the android and ios platforms only)
|toBack
|boolean
|(optional) Brings your html in front of your preview, default false (applicable to the android and ios platforms only)
|paddingBottom
|number
|(optional) The preview bottom padding in pixes. Useful to keep the appropriate preview sizes when orientation changes (applicable to the android and ios platforms only)
|rotateWhenOrientationChanged
|boolean
|(optional) Rotate preview when orientation changes (applicable to the ios platforms only; default value is true)
|storeToFile
|boolean
|(optional) Capture images to a file and return back the file path instead of returning base64 encoded data, default false.
|disableExifHeaderStripping
|boolean
|(optional) Disable automatic rotation of the image, and let the browser deal with it, default true (applicable to the android and ios platforms only)
|disableAudio
|boolean
|(optional) Disables audio stream to prevent permission requests, default false. (applicable to web only)
|lockAndroidOrientation
|boolean
|(optional) Locks device orientation when camera is showing, default false. (applicable to Android only)
|enableOpacity
|boolean
|(optional) Make the camera preview see-through. Ideal for augmented reality uses. Default false (applicable to Android and web only)
|enableZoom
|boolean
|(optional) Set if you can pinch to zoom. Default false (applicable to Android only)
import { Plugins } from "@capacitor/core"
const { CameraPreview } = Plugins;
import { CameraPreviewOptions } from '@capacitor-community/camera-preview';
const cameraPreviewOptions: CameraPreviewOptions = {
position: 'rear',
height: 1920,
width: 1080
};
CameraPreview.start(cameraPreviewOptions);
Remember to add the style below on your app's HTML or body element:
ion-content {
--background: transparent;
}
Take into account that this will make transparent all ion-content on application, if you want to show camera preview only in one page, just add a custom class to your ion-content and make it transparent:
.my-custom-camera-preview-content {
--background: transparent;
}
If the camera preview is not displaying after applying the above styles, apply transparent background color to the root div element of the parent component Ex: VueJS >> App.vue component
<template>
<ion-app id="app">
<ion-router-outlet />
</ion-app>
</template>
<style>
#app {
background-color: transparent !important;
}
<style>
Stops the camera preview instance.
CameraPreview.stop();
Switch between rear and front camera only for android and ios, web is not supported
CameraPreview.flip()
|Option
|values
|descriptions
|quality
|number
|(optional) The picture quality, 0 - 100, default 85
|width
|number
|(optional) The picture width, default 0 (Device default)
|height
|number
|(optional) The picture height, default 0 (Device default)
import { CameraPreviewFlashMode } from '@capacitor-community/camera-preview';
const cameraPreviewPictureOptions: CameraPreviewPictureOptions = {
quality: 50
};
const result = await CameraPreview.capture(cameraPreviewPictureOptions);
const base64PictureData = result.value;
// do sometime with base64PictureData
|Option
|values
|descriptions
|quality
|number
|(optional) The picture quality, 0 - 100, default 85
Captures a sample image from the video stream. Only for Android and iOS, web implementation falls back to
capture method. This can be used to perform real-time analysis on the current frame in the video. The argument
quality defaults to
85 and specifies the quality/compression value:
0=max compression,
100=max quality.
import { CameraSampleOptions } from '@capacitor-community/camera-preview';
const cameraSampleOptions: CameraSampleOptions = {
quality: 50
};
const result = await CameraPreview.captureSample(cameraSampleOptions);
const base64PictureData = result.value;
// do something with base64PictureData
Get the flash modes supported by the camera device currently started. Returns an array containing supported flash modes. See
FLASH_MODE for possible values that can be returned
import { CameraPreviewFlashMode } from '@capacitor-community/camera-preview';
const flashModes = await CameraPreview.getSupportedFlashModes();
const supportedFlashModes: CameraPreviewFlashMode[] = flashModes.result;
Set the flash mode. See
FLASH_MODE for details about the possible values for flashMode.
const CameraPreviewFlashMode: CameraPreviewFlashMode = 'torch';
CameraPreview.setFlashMode(cameraPreviewFlashMode);
Start capturing video
const cameraPreviewOptions: CameraPreviewOptions = {
position: 'front',
width: window.screen.width,
height: window.screen.height,
};
CameraPreview.startRecordVideo(cameraPreviewOptions);
Finish capturing a video. The captured video will be returned as a file path and the video format is .mp4
const resultRecordVideo = await CameraPreview.stopRecordVideo();
this.stopCamera();
Set the opacity for the camera preview
const myCamera = CameraPreview.start({enableOpacity: true});
myCamera.setOpacity({opacity: 0.4});
Flash mode settings:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Note
|OFF
|string
|off
|ON
|string
|on
|AUTO
|string
|auto
|RED_EYE
|string
|red-eye
|Android Only
|TORCH
|string
|torch
A working example can be found at Demo
To run the demo on your local network and access media devices, a secure context is needed. Add an
.env file at the root of the demo folder with
HTTPS=true to start react with HTTPS.