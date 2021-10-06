A faster, more stable alternative to @capacitor/filesystem's Filesystem.writeFile for writing Blobs to the filesystem. While the plugin may be used by all platforms for improved stability, only iOS and Android benefit from significantly faster writes.

Usage

import {Directory} from "@capacitor/filesystem" ; import {Capacitor} from "@capacitor/core" ; import write_blob from "capacitor-blob-writer" ; let my_video_blob; write_blob({ path : "media/videos/funny.mp4" , directory : Directory.Data, blob : my_video_blob, recursive : true , on_fallback(error) { console .error(error); } }).then( function ( my_video_uri ) { const video_element = document .createElement( "video" ); video_element.src = Capacitor.convertFileSrc(my_video_uri); document .body.appendChild(video_element); });

Installation

Different versions of the plugin support different versions of Capacitor:

Capacitor Plugin v2 v0.2 v3 v1

Read the documentation for v0.2 here. See the changelog below for breaking changes.

npm install capacitor-blob-writer npx cap update

iOS

Run Product -> Clean Build Folder within Xcode if you experience weird runtime errors (#32).

Android

Create res/xml/network_security_config.xml , configure it to allow cleartext communication with the local BlobWriter server.

< network-security-config > < domain-config cleartextTrafficPermitted = "true" > < domain includeSubdomains = "false" > localhost </ domain > </ domain-config > </ network-security-config >

Reference the network security configuration in AndroidManifest.xml :

< application android:networkSecurityConfig = "@xml/network_security_config" ...

How it works

When the plugin is loaded, an HTTP server is started on a random port, which streams authenticated PUT requests to disk, then moves them into place. The write_blob function makes the actual fetch call and handles the necessary authentication. Because browsers are highly optimised for network operations, this write does not block the UI.

I had dreamed of having the WebView intercept the PUT request and write the request's body to disk. Incredibly, neither iOS nor Android's webview are capable of correctly reading request bodies, due to this and this. Hence an actual webserver will be required for the forseeable future.

Fallback mode

There are times when write_blob inexplicably fails to communicate with the webserver, or the webserver fails to write the file. A fallback mode is provided, which invokes an alternative strategy if an error occurs. In fallback mode, the Blob is split into chunks and serially concatenated on disk using Filesystem.appendFile . While slower than Filesystem.writeFile , this strategy avoids Base64-encoding the entire Blob at once, making it stable for large Blobs.

Known limitations & issues

potential security risk (only as secure as GCDWebServer/nanohttpd), and also #12

no append option yet (see #11)

Benchmarks

I have compared the performance & stability of Filesystem.writeFile with write_blob on my devices, see demo/src/index.ts for more details.

Android (Samsung A5)

Size Filesystem BlobWriter 1 kilobyte 18ms 89ms 1 megabyte 1009ms 87ms 8 megabytes 10.6s 0.4s 32 megabytes Out of memory[1] 1.1s 256 megabytes 17.5s 512 megabytes Quota exceeded[2]

[1] Crash java.lang.OutOfMemoryError

[2] File cannot be moved into the app's sandbox, I assume because the app's disk quota is exceeded

iOS (iPhone 6)

Size Filesystem BlobWriter 1 kilobyte 6ms 16ms 1 megabyte 439ms 26ms 8 megabytes 3.7s 0.2s 32 megabytes Out of memory[1] 0.7s 128 megabytes 3.1s 512 megabytes WebKit error[2]

[1] Crashes the WKWebView, which immediately reloads the page

[2] Failed to load resource: WebKit encountered an internal error

Google Chrome (MacBook Pro 2012)

The plugin falls back to Filesystem.appendFile in the browser, so these results should be approximately equal.

Size Filesystem BlobWriter 1 kilobyte 46ms 45ms 1 megabyte 113ms 105ms 8 megabytes 1.5s 1.3s 32 megabytes 6.7s 5.9s 64 megabytes 12.5s 16.7s 512 megabytes Error[1] Error[1]

[1] DOMException: The serialized keys and/or value are too large

Changelog