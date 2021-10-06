A faster, more stable alternative to @capacitor/filesystem's
Filesystem.writeFile for writing Blobs to the filesystem. While the plugin may be used by all platforms for improved stability, only iOS and Android benefit from significantly faster writes.
/*jslint browser */
import {Directory} from "@capacitor/filesystem";
import {Capacitor} from "@capacitor/core";
import write_blob from "capacitor-blob-writer";
// Firstly, obtain yourself a Blob. This could be a file downloaded from the
// internet, or some binary data generated by your app.
let my_video_blob;
// Secondly, write the Blob to disk. The 'write_blob' function takes an options
// object and returns a Promise. If the Blob is successfully written to disk,
// the Promise is resolved with the absolute path of the newly written file.
write_blob({
// The 'path' option should be a string describing where to write the file. It
// may be specified as an absolute URL (beginning with "file://") or a relative
// path, in which case it is assumed to be relative to the 'directory' option.
path: "media/videos/funny.mp4",
// The 'directory' option is used to resolve 'path' to a location on the disk.
// It is optional if the 'path' option begins with "file://".
directory: Directory.Data,
// The 'blob' option must be a Blob, which will be written to the file. The file
// on disk is overwritten, not appended to.
blob: my_video_blob,
// If the 'recursive' option is 'true', intermediate directories will be created
// as required. It defaults to 'false' if not specified.
recursive: true,
// If 'write_blob' falls back to its alternative strategy on failure, the
// 'on_fallback' function will be called with the underlying error. This can be
// useful to diagnose slow writes. It is optional.
// See the "Fallback mode" section below for a detailed explanation.
on_fallback(error) {
console.error(error);
}
}).then(function (my_video_uri) {
// You can make use of the new file's URI immediately.
const video_element = document.createElement("video");
video_element.src = Capacitor.convertFileSrc(my_video_uri);
document.body.appendChild(video_element);
});
Different versions of the plugin support different versions of Capacitor:
|Capacitor
|Plugin
|v2
|v0.2
|v3
|v1
Read the documentation for v0.2 here. See the changelog below for breaking changes.
npm install capacitor-blob-writer
npx cap update
Run
Product -> Clean Build Folder within Xcode if you experience weird runtime errors (#32).
Create
res/xml/network_security_config.xml, configure it to allow cleartext communication with the local BlobWriter server.
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<network-security-config>
<domain-config cleartextTrafficPermitted="true">
<domain includeSubdomains="false">localhost</domain>
</domain-config>
</network-security-config>
Reference the network security configuration in
AndroidManifest.xml:
<application
android:networkSecurityConfig="@xml/network_security_config"
...
When the plugin is loaded, an HTTP server is started on a random port, which streams authenticated PUT requests to disk, then moves them into place. The
write_blob function makes the actual
fetch call and handles the necessary authentication. Because browsers are highly optimised for network operations, this write does not block the UI.
I had dreamed of having the WebView intercept the PUT request and write the request's body to disk. Incredibly, neither iOS nor Android's webview are capable of correctly reading request bodies, due to this and this. Hence an actual webserver will be required for the forseeable future.
There are times when
write_blob inexplicably fails to communicate with the webserver, or the webserver fails to write the file. A fallback mode is provided, which invokes an alternative strategy if an error occurs. In fallback mode, the Blob is split into chunks and serially concatenated on disk using
Filesystem.appendFile. While slower than
Filesystem.writeFile, this strategy avoids Base64-encoding the entire Blob at once, making it stable for large Blobs.
append option yet (see #11)
I have compared the performance & stability of
Filesystem.writeFile with
write_blob on my devices, see
demo/src/index.ts for more details.
|Size
|Filesystem
|BlobWriter
|1 kilobyte
|18ms
|89ms
|1 megabyte
|1009ms
|87ms
|8 megabytes
|10.6s
|0.4s
|32 megabytes
|Out of memory[1]
|1.1s
|256 megabytes
|17.5s
|512 megabytes
|Quota exceeded[2]
java.lang.OutOfMemoryError
|Size
|Filesystem
|BlobWriter
|1 kilobyte
|6ms
|16ms
|1 megabyte
|439ms
|26ms
|8 megabytes
|3.7s
|0.2s
|32 megabytes
|Out of memory[1]
|0.7s
|128 megabytes
|3.1s
|512 megabytes
|WebKit error[2]
Failed to load resource: WebKit encountered an internal error
The plugin falls back to
Filesystem.appendFile in the browser, so these results should be approximately equal.
|Size
|Filesystem
|BlobWriter
|1 kilobyte
|46ms
|45ms
|1 megabyte
|113ms
|105ms
|8 megabytes
|1.5s
|1.3s
|32 megabytes
|6.7s
|5.9s
|64 megabytes
|12.5s
|16.7s
|512 megabytes
|Error[1]
|Error[1]
DOMException: The serialized keys and/or value are too large
write_blob is now the default export of the capacitor-blob-writer package.
write_blob returns a string, not an object.
data option has been renamed
blob.
fallback option has been removed. Now, fallback mode can not be turned off. However you can still detect when fallback mode has been triggered by supplying an
on_fallback function in the options.