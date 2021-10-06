openbase logo
cbw

capacitor-blob-writer

by James Diacono
0.2.5

Capacitor plugin to write binary data to the filesystem

npm
GitHub
Overview

Readme

capacitor-blob-writer

A faster, more stable alternative to @capacitor/filesystem's Filesystem.writeFile for writing Blobs to the filesystem. While the plugin may be used by all platforms for improved stability, only iOS and Android benefit from significantly faster writes.

Usage

/*jslint browser */
import {Directory} from "@capacitor/filesystem";
import {Capacitor} from "@capacitor/core";
import write_blob from "capacitor-blob-writer";

// Firstly, obtain yourself a Blob. This could be a file downloaded from the
// internet, or some binary data generated by your app.

let my_video_blob;

// Secondly, write the Blob to disk. The 'write_blob' function takes an options
// object and returns a Promise. If the Blob is successfully written to disk,
// the Promise is resolved with the absolute path of the newly written file.

write_blob({

// The 'path' option should be a string describing where to write the file. It
// may be specified as an absolute URL (beginning with "file://") or a relative
// path, in which case it is assumed to be relative to the 'directory' option.

    path: "media/videos/funny.mp4",

// The 'directory' option is used to resolve 'path' to a location on the disk.
// It is optional if the 'path' option begins with "file://".

    directory: Directory.Data,

// The 'blob' option must be a Blob, which will be written to the file. The file
// on disk is overwritten, not appended to.

    blob: my_video_blob,

// If the 'recursive' option is 'true', intermediate directories will be created
// as required. It defaults to 'false' if not specified.

    recursive: true,

// If 'write_blob' falls back to its alternative strategy on failure, the
// 'on_fallback' function will be called with the underlying error. This can be
// useful to diagnose slow writes. It is optional.

// See the "Fallback mode" section below for a detailed explanation.

    on_fallback(error) {
        console.error(error);
    }
}).then(function (my_video_uri) {

// You can make use of the new file's URI immediately.

  const video_element = document.createElement("video");
  video_element.src = Capacitor.convertFileSrc(my_video_uri);
  document.body.appendChild(video_element);
});

Installation

Different versions of the plugin support different versions of Capacitor:

CapacitorPlugin
v2v0.2
v3v1

Read the documentation for v0.2 here. See the changelog below for breaking changes.

npm install capacitor-blob-writer
npx cap update

iOS

Run Product -> Clean Build Folder within Xcode if you experience weird runtime errors (#32).

Android

Create res/xml/network_security_config.xml, configure it to allow cleartext communication with the local BlobWriter server.

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<network-security-config>
    <domain-config cleartextTrafficPermitted="true">
        <domain includeSubdomains="false">localhost</domain>
    </domain-config>
</network-security-config>

Reference the network security configuration in AndroidManifest.xml:

<application
    android:networkSecurityConfig="@xml/network_security_config"
    ...

How it works

When the plugin is loaded, an HTTP server is started on a random port, which streams authenticated PUT requests to disk, then moves them into place. The write_blob function makes the actual fetch call and handles the necessary authentication. Because browsers are highly optimised for network operations, this write does not block the UI.

I had dreamed of having the WebView intercept the PUT request and write the request's body to disk. Incredibly, neither iOS nor Android's webview are capable of correctly reading request bodies, due to this and this. Hence an actual webserver will be required for the forseeable future.

Fallback mode

There are times when write_blob inexplicably fails to communicate with the webserver, or the webserver fails to write the file. A fallback mode is provided, which invokes an alternative strategy if an error occurs. In fallback mode, the Blob is split into chunks and serially concatenated on disk using Filesystem.appendFile. While slower than Filesystem.writeFile, this strategy avoids Base64-encoding the entire Blob at once, making it stable for large Blobs.

Known limitations & issues

  • potential security risk (only as secure as GCDWebServer/nanohttpd), and also #12
  • no append option yet (see #11)

Benchmarks

I have compared the performance & stability of Filesystem.writeFile with write_blob on my devices, see demo/src/index.ts for more details.

Android (Samsung A5)

SizeFilesystemBlobWriter
1 kilobyte18ms89ms
1 megabyte1009ms87ms
8 megabytes10.6s0.4s
32 megabytesOut of memory[1]1.1s
256 megabytes17.5s
512 megabytesQuota exceeded[2]
  • [1] Crash java.lang.OutOfMemoryError
  • [2] File cannot be moved into the app's sandbox, I assume because the app's disk quota is exceeded

iOS (iPhone 6)

SizeFilesystemBlobWriter
1 kilobyte6ms16ms
1 megabyte439ms26ms
8 megabytes3.7s0.2s
32 megabytesOut of memory[1]0.7s
128 megabytes3.1s
512 megabytesWebKit error[2]
  • [1] Crashes the WKWebView, which immediately reloads the page
  • [2] Failed to load resource: WebKit encountered an internal error

Google Chrome (MacBook Pro 2012)

The plugin falls back to Filesystem.appendFile in the browser, so these results should be approximately equal.

SizeFilesystemBlobWriter
1 kilobyte46ms45ms
1 megabyte113ms105ms
8 megabytes1.5s1.3s
32 megabytes6.7s5.9s
64 megabytes12.5s16.7s
512 megabytesError[1]Error[1]
  • [1] DOMException: The serialized keys and/or value are too large

Changelog

v1.0.0

  • BREAKING: write_blob is now the default export of the capacitor-blob-writer package.
  • BREAKING: write_blob returns a string, not an object.
  • BREAKING: The data option has been renamed blob.
  • BREAKING: The fallback option has been removed. Now, fallback mode can not be turned off. However you can still detect when fallback mode has been triggered by supplying an on_fallback function in the options.
  • BREAKING: Support for Capacitor v2, and hence iOS v11, has been dropped.
  • Adds support for Capacitor v3.

