@capacitor-community/firebase-analytics
Capacitor community plugin for native Firebase Analytics.
Using npm:
npm install @capacitor-community/firebase-analytics@latest
Using yarn:
yarn add @capacitor-community/firebase-analytics@latest
Sync native files:
# Update the native plugins and dependencies referenced in package.json
npx cap sync
Note: You may also need to run File > Sync Project with Gradle Files in order for Android Studio to recognize the import.
No configuration is required for this plugin.
Click here for an example on how to implement this plugin.
You can also clone the repository:
git clone https://github.com/priyankpat/capacitor-plugins-example
git checkout -b firebase-analytics
|Name
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|setUserId
|✅
|✅
|✅
|setUserProperty
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getAppInstanceId
|✅
|✅
|❌
|setScreenName
|✅
|✅
|❌
|reset
|✅
|✅
|❌
|logEvent
|✅
|✅
|✅
|setCollectionEnabled
|✅
|✅
|✅
|setSessionTimeoutDuration
|✅
|✅
|✅
|enable
|✅
|✅
|✅
|disable
|✅
|✅
|✅
import { FirebaseAnalytics } from "@capacitor-community/firebase-analytics";
/**
* Platform: Web
* Configure and initialize the firebase app.
* @param options - firebase web app configuration options
* */
FirebaseAnalytics.initializeFirebase({
apiKey: "...",
authDomain: "...",
databaseURL: "...",
projectId: "...",
storageBucket: "...",
messagingSenderId: "...",
appId: "...",
measurementId: "...",
});
/**
* Platform: Web/Android/iOS
* Sets the user ID property.
* @param userId - unique identifier of a user
* @returns void
* https://firebase.google.com/docs/analytics/userid
*/
FirebaseAnalytics.setUserId({
userId: "john_doe_123",
});
/**
* Platform: Web/Android/iOS
* Sets a user property to a given value.
* @param options - property name and value to set
* @returns void
* https://firebase.google.com/docs/analytics/user-properties
*/
FirebaseAnalytics.setUserProperty({
name: "favorite_food",
value: "pizza",
});
/**
* Platform: Android/iOS
* Retrieves the app instance id from the service.
* @param none
* @returns instanceId - individual instance id value
* https://firebase.google.com/docs/analytics/user-properties
*/
FirebaseAnalytics.getAppInstanceId();
/**
* Platform: Android/iOS
* Sets the current screen name, which specifies the current visual context in your app.
* @param screenName - name of the current screen to track
* nameOverride - name of the screen class to override
* @returns instanceId - individual instance id value
* https://firebase.google.com/docs/analytics/screenviews
*/
FirebaseAnalytics.setScreenName({
screenName: "login",
nameOverride: "LoginScreen",
});
/**
* Platform: Web/Android/iOS
* Clears all analytics data for this app from the device and resets the app instance id.
* @param none
* @returns void
*/
FirebaseAnalytics.reset();
/**
* Platform: Web/Android/iOS
* Logs an app event.
* @param name - name of the event to log
* params - key/value pairs of properties (25 maximum per event)
* @returns void
*/
FirebaseAnalytics.logEvent({
name: "select_content",
params: {
content_type: "image",
content_id: "P12453",
items: [{ name: "Kittens" }],
},
});
/**
* Platform: Web/Android/iOS
* Sets whether analytics collection is enabled for this app on this device.
* @param name - enabled - boolean true/false
* @returns void
*/
FirebaseAnalytics.setCollectionEnabled({
enabled: false,
});
/**
* Platform: Web/Android/iOS
* Deprecated - use setCollectionEnabled() instead
* Enable analytics collection for this app on this device.
* @param none
* @returns void
*/
FirebaseAnalytics.enable();
/**
* Platform: Web/Android/iOS
* Deprecated - use setCollectionEnabled() instead
* Disable analytics collection for this app on this device.
* @param none
* @returns void
*/
FirebaseAnalytics.disable();
/**
* Platform: Web/Android/iOS
* Sets the duration of inactivity that terminates the current session.
* @param duration - duration in seconds (default - 18000)
* @returns void
*/
FirebaseAnalytics.setSessionTimeoutDuration({
duration: 10000,
});
Navigate to the project settings page for your app on Firebase.
Download the
GoogleService-Info.plist file. In Xcode right-click on the yellow folder named "App" and select the
Add files to "App".
Tip: if you drag and drop your file to this location, Xcode may not be able to find it.
Download the
google-services.json file and copy it to
android/app/ directory of your capacitor project.
ionic start my-cap-app --capacitor
cd my-cap-app
npm install --save @capacitor-community/firebase-analytics
mkdir www && touch www/index.html
sudo gem install cocoapods (only once)
npx cap add ios
npx cap sync ios (every time you run
npm install)
npx cap open ios
GoogleService-Info.plist to the app folder in xcode
-FIRAnalyticsDebugEnabled
Tip: every time you change a native code you may need to clean up the cache (Product > Clean build folder) and then run the app again.
ionic start my-cap-app --capacitor
cd my-cap-app
npm install --save @capacitor-community/firebase-analytics
mkdir www && touch www/index.html
npx cap add android
npx cap sync android (every time you run
npm install)
npx cap open android
google-services.json to your
android/app folder
Now you should be set to go. Try to run your client using
ionic cap run android --livereload --address=0.0.0.0.
Tip: every time you change a native code you may need to clean up the cache (Build > Clean Project | Build > Rebuild Project) and then run the app again.
For existing projects you can upgrade all capacitor related packages (including this plugin) with this single command
npx npm-upgrade '*capacitor*' && npm install
If you were previously using the
capacitor-analytics package from npm
Update NPM package:
npm uninstall --save capacitor-analytics
npm install --save-prod @capacitor-community/firebase-analytics@latest
Update the plugin initialization in Android's MainActivity.java
Remove the old plugin import:
-import io.stewan.capacitor.analytics.AnalyticsPlugin;
Update the
init() call to remove the old plugin import. You may be able to remove the entire
init() call if there is nothing else in there.
// Initializes the Bridge
this.init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{
// Additional plugins you've installed go here
// Ex: add(TotallyAwesomePlugin.class);
- add(AnalyticsPlugin.class);
}});
Public API changes:
instance() has been renamed to
getAppInstanceId()
setScreen() has been renamed to
setScreenName()
setUserID() has been renamed to
setUserId()
setUserProp() has been renamed to
setUserProperty()
enable() has been deprecated in favor of
setCollectionEnabled()
disable() has been deprecated in favor of
setCollectionEnabled()
