A cross-platform binding for performing packet capturing with node.js.

(constructor)() - Creates and returns a new Cap instance.

open(< string >device, < string >filter, < integer >bufSize, < Buffer >buffer) - (void) - Opens device and starts capturing packets using filter . To see the syntax for filter check pcap-filter man page. bufSize is the size of the internal buffer that libpcap uses to temporarily store packets until they are emitted. buffer is a Buffer large enough to store one packet. If open() is called again without a previous call to close(), an implicit close() will occur first.

close() - (void) - Stops capturing.

setMinBytes(< integer >nBytes) - (void) - (Windows ONLY) This sets the minimum number of packet bytes that must be captured before the full packet data is made available. If this value is set too high, you may not receive any packets until WinPCap's internal buffer fills up. Therefore it's generally best to pass in 0 to this function after calling open(), despite it resulting in more syscalls.