Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.6K

GitHub Stars

3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

52

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

canvg

NPM version Dependencies status Build status Coverage status Dependabot badge Documentation badge

JavaScript SVG parser and renderer on Canvas. It takes the URL to the SVG file or the text of the SVG file, parses it in JavaScript and renders the result on Canvas.

Demo

Playground

Install

pnpm add canvg
# or
yarn add canvg
# or
npm i canvg

Usage

Basic module exports:

export {
  Canvg,
  presets
};

Description of all exports you can find in Documentation.

Example

import { Canvg } from 'canvg';

let v = null;

window.onload = async () => {
  const canvas = document.querySelector('canvas');
  const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');

  v = await Canvg.from(ctx, './svgs/1.svg');

  // Start SVG rendering with animations and mouse handling.
  v.start();
};

window.onbeforeunload = () => {
  v.stop();
};
OffscreenCanvas 
import {
  Canvg,
  presets
} from 'canvg';

self.onmessage = async (event) => {
  const {
    width,
    height,
    svg
  } = event.data;
  const canvas = new OffscreenCanvas(width, height);
  const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');
  const v = await Canvg.from(ctx, svg, presets.offscreen());

  // Render only first frame, ignoring animations and mouse.
  await v.render();

  const blob = await canvas.convertToBlob();
  const pngUrl = URL.createObjectURL(blob);

  self.postMessage({
    pngUrl
  });
};

OffscreenCanvas browsers compatibility.

NodeJS 
import {
  promises as fs
} from 'fs';
import {
  DOMParser
} from 'xmldom';
import * as canvas from 'canvas';
import fetch from 'node-fetch';
import {
  Canvg,
  presets
} from 'canvg';

const preset = presets.node({
  DOMParser,
  canvas,
  fetch
});

(async (output, input) => {
  const svg = await fs.readFile(input, 'utf8');
  const canvas = preset.createCanvas(800, 600);
  const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');
  const v = Canvg.fromString(ctx, svg, preset);

  // Render only first frame, ignoring animations.
  await v.render();

  const png = canvas.toBuffer();

  await fs.writeFile(output, png);

})(
  process.argv.pop(),
  process.argv.pop()
);
Resize 
import {
  Canvg,
  presets
} from 'canvg';

self.onmessage = async (event) => {
  const {
    width,
    height,
    svg
  } = event.data;
  const canvas = new OffscreenCanvas(width, height);
  const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');
  const v = await Canvg.from(ctx, svg, presets.offscreen());

  /**
   * Resize SVG to fit in given size.
   * @param width
   * @param height
   * @param preserveAspectRatio
   */
  v.resize(width, height, 'xMidYMid meet');

  // Render only first frame, ignoring animations and mouse.
  await v.render();

  const blob = await canvas.convertToBlob();
  const pngUrl = URL.createObjectURL(blob);

  self.postMessage({
    pngUrl
  });
};
Browser 
<script type="module">
import { Canvg } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/canvg';

window.onload = () => {
  const canvas = document.querySelector('canvas');
  const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');

  v = Canvg.fromString(ctx, '<svg width="600" height="600"><text x="50" y="50">Hello World!</text></svg>');

  // Start SVG rendering with animations and mouse handling.
  v.start();

};
</script>
<canvas />

Options

The third parameter of new Canvg(...), Canvg.from(...) and Canvg.fromString(...) is options:

interface IOptions {
  /**
   * WHATWG-compatible `fetch` function.
   */
  fetch?: typeof fetch;
  /**
   * XML/HTML parser from string into DOM Document.
   */
  DOMParser?: typeof DOMParser;
  /**
   * Window object.
   */
  window?: Window;
  /**
   * Whether enable the redraw.
   */
  enableRedraw?: boolean;
  /**
   * Ignore mouse events.
   */
  ignoreMouse?: boolean;
  /**
   * Ignore animations.
   */
  ignoreAnimation?: boolean;
  /**
   * Does not try to resize canvas.
   */
  ignoreDimensions?: boolean;
  /**
   * Does not clear canvas.
   */
  ignoreClear?: boolean;
  /**
   * Scales horizontally to width.
   */
  scaleWidth?: number;
  /**
   * Scales vertically to height.
   */
  scaleHeight?: number;
  /**
   * Draws at a x offset.
   */
  offsetX?: number;
  /**
   * Draws at a y offset.
   */
  offsetY?: number;
  /**
   * Will call the function on every frame, if it returns true, will redraw.
   */
  forceRedraw?(): boolean;
  /**
   * Default `rem` size.
   */
  rootEmSize?: number;
  /**
   * Default `em` size.
   */
  emSize?: number;
  /**
   * Function to create new canvas.
   */
  createCanvas?: (width: number, height: number) => HTMLCanvasElement | OffscreenCanvas;
  /**
   * Function to create new image.
   */
  createImage?: (src: string, anonymousCrossOrigin?: boolean) => Promise<CanvasImageSource>;
  /**
   * Load images anonymously.
   */
  anonymousCrossOrigin?: boolean;
}

Options presets

There are two options presets:

  • presets.offscreen(): options for OffscreenCanvas;
  • presets.node({ DOMParser, canvas, fetch }): options for NodeJS with node-canvas.

What's implemented?

The end goal is everything from the SVG spec. The majority of the rendering and animation is working. If you would like to see a feature implemented, don't hesitate to add it to the issues list, or better is to create pull request 😎

