A port of canvg that properly works in the browser as CommonJS module.

Differences to canvg

Exposes CommonJS module

Dependencies such as rgbcolor and stackblur are required in the CommonJS way, too

and are required in the CommonJS way, too Test cases verify this project works in the browser

Installation

npm install canvg-browser --save

Usage

Put a canvas on your page:

< canvas id = "canvas" width = "200px" height = "200px" > </ canvas >

var canvg = require ( 'canvg-browser' ), canvas = document .getElementById( 'canvas' ); var svg = '<svg height="100" width="100"><circle cx="50" cy="50" r="40" stroke="black" /></svg>' ; var options = { log : false , ignoreMouse : true }; canvg(canvas, svg, options);

Options

log: true => console.log information

ignoreMouse: true => ignore mouse events

ignoreAnimation: true => ignore animations

ignoreDimensions: true => does not try to resize canvas

ignoreClear: true => does not clear canvas

offsetX: int => draws at a x offset

offsetY: int => draws at a y offset

scaleWidth: int => scales horizontally to width

scaleHeight: int => scales vertically to height

renderCallback: function => will call the function after the first render is completed

forceRedraw: function => will call the function on every frame, if it returns true, will redraw

useCORS: true => will attempt to use CORS on images to not taint canvas

You can call canvg without parameters to replace all svg images on a page. See the example.

There is also a built in extension method to the canvas context to draw svgs similar to the way drawImage works:

var c = document .getElementById( 'canvas' ); var ctx = c.getContext( '2d' ); ctx.drawSvg(SVG_XML_OR_PATH_TO_SVG, dx, dy, dw, dh);

