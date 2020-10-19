A port of canvg that properly works in the browser as CommonJS module.
rgbcolor and
stackblur are required in the CommonJS way, too
npm install canvg-browser --save
Put a canvas on your page:
<canvas id="canvas" width="200px" height="200px"></canvas>
var canvg = require('canvg-browser'),
canvas = document.getElementById('canvas');
var svg = '<svg height="100" width="100"><circle cx="50" cy="50" r="40" stroke="black" /></svg>';
var options = {
log: false,
ignoreMouse: true
};
canvg(canvas, svg, options);
You can call canvg without parameters to replace all svg images on a page. See the example.
There is also a built in extension method to the canvas context to draw svgs similar to the way drawImage works:
var c = document.getElementById('canvas');
var ctx = c.getContext('2d');
ctx.drawSvg(SVG_XML_OR_PATH_TO_SVG, dx, dy, dw, dh);