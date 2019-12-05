CanvasJS, as depicted in its official website, is a charting library:

CanvasJS is an easy to use JavaScript & HTML5 Charts library built on Canvas element. It runs across devices including iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows Phone, Microsoft Surface, Desktops, etc. This allows you to create rich dashboards that work on all the devices without compromising on maintainability or functionality of your web application. CanvasJS comes with beautiful themes and is over 10x faster than conventional Flash and SVG Charts – resulting in lightweight, beautiful and responsive dashboards.

Download

npm install canvasjs

Getting Started

First of all, you need to import it. This can be achieved in different ways depending up on what module definition pattern your application is using.

The CanvasJS package works by default with CommonJS so you can use it with browserify/webpack as shown below:

var CanvasJS = require ( 'canvasjs' ); import CanvasJS from 'canvasjs' ;

It is also possible to use it with AMD loaders as Require.js. If so, you can import it this way:

require ( 'canvasjs/dist/canvasjs.js' , function ( CanvasJS ) { });

Finally, you may also import it as a global dependence:

< script src = "canvasjs/dist/canvasjs.js" >

Then you can access the global variable CanvasJS .

** Note: dist folder also contains a minified version located at dist/canvasjs.min.js and ready for production, and also a wrapper for using it with jQuery.

Build

npm run build

Disclaimer

This repository just extends the original code by including new features and several fixes.

The original code can be found at http://canvasjs.com. It was released as CC for personal use and it needs to be licensed under commercial use - see terms here.