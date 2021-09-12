Description

CanvasInput recreates and improves a full DOM element within HTML5 Canvas.

More documentation, examples and demos can be found at CanvasInput.

Features

Closest recreation of a DOM input in canvas to date

Full CSS-type styling

Text selection

Tab between inputs

Full native copy/paste support

Text place holder support

Readonly property support

Auto text scrolling

Uses an off-DOM canvas for efficiency

Supports all keyboard types

Caps lock support

Browser Compatibility

Tested in the following browsers/versions:

Google Chrome

Internet Explorer 9.0+

Firefox

Safari

Opera

Most mobile browsers

Documentation

Examples

Most basic, default text box:

< canvas id = "canvas" width = "200" height = "50" > </ canvas >

var input = new CanvasInput({ canvas : document .getElementById( 'canvas' ) });

More styling options:

< canvas id = "canvas" width = "350" height = "50" > </ canvas >

var input = new CanvasInput({ canvas : document .getElementById( 'canvas' ), fontSize : 18 , fontFamily : 'Arial' , fontColor : '#212121' , fontWeight : 'bold' , width : 300 , padding : 8 , borderWidth : 1 , borderColor : '#000' , borderRadius : 3 , boxShadow : '1px 1px 0px #fff' , innerShadow : '0px 0px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)' , placeHolder : 'Enter message here...' });

Properties

canvas : Object ( null by default) Specify a canvas element to draw the text box to (the off-DOM canvas can be accessed through a helper method if you want to leave this blank and handle it on your own).

: ( by default) Specify a canvas element to draw the text box to (the off-DOM canvas can be accessed through a helper method if you want to leave this blank and handle it on your own). x : Number ( 0 by default) X-coordinate position on the canvas.

: ( by default) X-coordinate position on the canvas. y : Number ( 0 by default) Y-coordinate position on the canvas.

: ( by default) Y-coordinate position on the canvas. extraX : Number ( 0 by default) This is an optional x-value for use when no canvas is passed into CanvasInput.

: ( by default) This is an optional x-value for use when no canvas is passed into CanvasInput. extraY : Number ( 0 by default) This is an optional y-value for use when no canvas is passed into CanvasInput.

: ( by default) This is an optional y-value for use when no canvas is passed into CanvasInput. fontSize : Number ( 14 by default) Text font size.

: ( by default) Text font size. fontFamily : String ( Arial by default) Text font family.

: ( by default) Text font family. fontColor : String ( #000 by default) Text color.

: ( by default) Text color. placeHolderColor : String ( #bfbebd by default) Place holder text color.

: ( by default) Place holder text color. fontWeight : String ( normal by default) Font weight such as bold or normal .

: ( by default) Font weight such as or . fontStyle : String ( normal by default) Font style such as italic or normal .

: ( by default) Font style such as or . fontShadowColor : String ( '' by default) Shadow color for both placeholder and value text.

: ( by default) Shadow color for both placeholder and value text. fontShadowBlur : String ( 0 by default) Shadow blur for both placeholder and value text.

: ( by default) Shadow blur for both placeholder and value text. fontShadowOffsetX : String ( 0 by default) Shadow x-offset for both placeholder and value text.

: ( by default) Shadow x-offset for both placeholder and value text. fontShadowOffsetY : String ( 0 by default) Shadow y-offset for both placeholder and value text.

: ( by default) Shadow y-offset for both placeholder and value text. readonly : Boolean ( false by default) Set to true to disable user input.

: ( by default) Set to to disable user input. maxlength : Number ( null by default) Sets the max length of characters.

: ( by default) Sets the max length of characters. width : Number ( 150 by default) The width of the text box (just like in the DOM, padding, borders and shadows add onto this width).

: ( by default) The width of the text box (just like in the DOM, padding, borders and shadows add onto this width). height : Number ( 14 by default) The height of the text box (just like in the DOM, padding, borders and shadows add onto this height).

: ( by default) The height of the text box (just like in the DOM, padding, borders and shadows add onto this height). padding : Number ( 5 by default) The padding in pixels around all 4 sides of the text input area.

: ( by default) The padding in pixels around all 4 sides of the text input area. borderWidth : Number ( 1 by default) Size of the border.

: ( by default) Size of the border. borderColor : String ( #959595 by default) Color of the border.

: ( by default) Color of the border. borderRadius : Number ( 3 by default) Create rounded corners by setting a border radius.

: ( by default) Create rounded corners by setting a border radius. backgroundImage : String ( '' by default) Use an image instead of styling for the background (it is usually best to set borderWidth to 0, backgroundColor to 'none' and the inner and box shadows to 'none' when using this).

: ( by default) Use an image instead of styling for the background (it is usually best to set to 0, to 'none' and the inner and box shadows to 'none' when using this). backgroundColor : String ( #fff by default) Sets the background color of the text box.

: ( by default) Sets the background color of the text box. backgroundGradient : Array ( ['', ''] by default) Instead of a single background color, you can set a gradient of two colors.

: ( by default) Instead of a single background color, you can set a gradient of two colors. boxShadow : String ( 1px 1px 0px rgba(255, 255, 255, 1) by default) Define a box shadow just as you would with CSS.

: ( by default) Define a box shadow just as you would with CSS. innerShadow : String ( 0px 0px 4px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4) by default) Define an inner-shadow just as you would with the box shadow.

: ( by default) Define an inner-shadow just as you would with the box shadow. selectionColor : String ( rgba(179, 212, 253, 0.8) by default) The default color for the text selection highlight.

: ( by default) The default color for the text selection highlight. placeHolder : String ( '' by default) The default place holder text. This text will disappear when the user focusses on the input.

: ( by default) The default place holder text. This text will disappear when the user focusses on the input. value : String ( '' by default) Set the default value for an input.

: ( by default) Set the default value for an input. onsubmit : Function ( function() {} by default) Callback fires when user hits the enter key.

: ( by default) Callback fires when user hits the enter key. onkeydown : Function ( function() {} by default) Callback fires on key down.

: ( by default) Callback fires on key down. onkeyup : Function ( function() {} by default) Callback fires on key up.

: ( by default) Callback fires on key up. onfocus : Function ( function() {} by default) Callback fires on focus.

: ( by default) Callback fires on focus. onblur: Function ( function() {} by default) Callback fires on blur (un-focus).

Methods

In addition to getter/setter methods for each of the above properties, the following methods have also been made available.

focus : Sets the focus on the input box (focus must already be on the canvas element). pos: Number (optional) Set the default character position for the cursor. Goes to the end by default.

: Sets the focus on the input box (focus must already be on the canvas element). blur : Removes the focus from the text input box.

: Removes the focus from the text input box. renderCanvas : Returns the off-DOM canvas, allowing you to draw its contents to whatever canvas you would like (or do whatever else with the data that you want).

: Returns the off-DOM canvas, allowing you to draw its contents to whatever canvas you would like (or do whatever else with the data that you want). render : This rerenders the full input box.

: This rerenders the full input box. selectText : Select part or all of the text in the input box programmatically. range: Array (optional) Leave empty to select all text, or pass range values in this form: [start, end] .

: Select part or all of the text in the input box programmatically. destroy: Destroy the input and stop rendering it.

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2017 James Simpson and GoldFire Studios, Inc.

Released under the MIT License.