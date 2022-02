canvas-toBlob.js implements the standard HTML5 canvas.toBlob() and canvas.toBlobHD() methods in browsers that do not natively support it. canvas-toBlob.js requires Blob support to function, which is not present in all browsers. Blob.js is a cross-browser Blob implementation that solves this.

Supported browsers

canvas-toBlob.js has the same browser support as FileSaver.js.