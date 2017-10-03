CanvasTextWrapper(HTMLCanvasElement, String [, options]);
|Option
|Value
|Description
|font
|String
|Text style that includes font size (in px), font weight, font family, etc.
|lineHeight
|String or Number
|Number - 'n' times font size where 1 is equivalent to '100%'. Also the property can be set in '%' or 'px'.
|textAlign
"left"
"center"
"right"
|Horizontal alignment of each line.
|verticalAlign
"top"
"middle"
"bottom"
|Vertical alignment of the whole text block.
|paddingX
|Number
|Horizontal padding (in px) that is equally set on left and right sides.
|paddingY
|Number
|Vertical padding (in px) that is equally set on top and bottoms.
|fitParent
|Boolean
|Fit canvas' container size instead of its own size.
|lineBreak
"auto"
"word"
"auto" - text goes to the next line on a whole word when there's no room
"word" - each next word is placed on a new line
|sizeToFill
|Boolean
|Ignore given font size and line height and resize text to fill its padded container.
|maxFontSizeToFill
|Number
|If above option is
true text won't be bigger than set.
|strokeText
|Boolean
|Allow text outline based on canvas context configuration.
|justifyLines
|Boolean
|All lines will try to match the same width with flexed spaces between the words.
|allowNewLine
|Boolean
|Text breaks on a new line character "\n". Supports multiple consecutive new lines.
|renderHDPI
|Boolean
|Text is rendered based on device pixel ratio.
|textDecoration
"none"
"underline"
|Text is underlined according to
context.strokeStyle and
context.lineWidth
NOTE: if a single word is too long to fit the width with specified font size, it will break on any letter unless
sizeToFill option is enabled.
{
font: '18px Arial, sans-serif',
lineHeight: 1,
textAlign: 'left',
verticalAlign: 'top',
paddingX: 0,
paddingY: 0,
fitParent: false,
lineBreak: 'auto',
strokeText: false
sizeToFill: false,
maxFontSizeToFill: false,
allowNewLine: true,
justifyLines: false,
renderHDPI: true,
textDecoration: 'none'
}
Configure context properties such as
fillStyle,
lineWidth,
strokeStyle etc. before passing it to CanvasTextWrapper like so:
var CanvasTextWrapper = require('canvas-text-wrapper').CanvasTextWrapper;
var canvas = document.getElementById('#canvasText');
canvas.width = 200;
canvas.height = 200;
context = canvas.getContext('2d');
context.lineWidth = 2;
context.strokeStyle = '#ff0000';
CanvasTextWrapper(canvas, 'Hello', {strokeText: true});
Run
npm t
NOTE: Test requires beefy to be installed globally
npm i canvas-text-wrapper --save
bower install canvas-text-wrapper