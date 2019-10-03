Utilities for generative art in Canvas, WebGL and JavaScript.
This is designed to be used alongside the canvas-sketch toolset, but it is generic enough to work for various Node.js/Browser use cases.
You can require each module individually, and grab only the necessary functions.
Some examples:
const math = require('canvas-sketch-util/math');
console.log(math.clamp(1.25, 0, 1));
// 1
Or by using destructuring to grab only a select few functions:
const { fract, lerp } = require('canvas-sketch-util/math');
console.log(fract(51.23));
// 0.23
console.log(lerp(0, 50, 0.5));
// 25
The
random utility has been inspired by Unity3D, as well as other engines.
const random = require('canvas-sketch-util/random');
console.log(random.value());
// some random number between 0 (inclusive) and 1 (exclusive)
// Create a seeded random generator
const seeded = random.createRandom(25);
console.log(seeded.range(25, 50));
// some deterministic random number
console.log(seeded.shuffle([ 'a', 'b', 'c' ]));
// deterministically shuffles a copy of the array
The following modules have been implemented:
math - Math & interpolation utilities
random - A random number generator
color - RGB and HSL color utilities
geometry - Utilities for geometry & shapes
penplot - Utilities for working with pen plotters (e.g. AxiDraw)
shader - A full-screen GLSL shader utility
The following are planned but not yet implemented:
tween - Tweening, easing & animation utilities
And more to come...
Use npm to install.
npm install canvas-sketch-util --save
For full API documentation, see Documentation.
You can also see a few examples in ./test/examples.js.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.