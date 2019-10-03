Utilities for generative art in Canvas, WebGL and JavaScript.

This is designed to be used alongside the canvas-sketch toolset, but it is generic enough to work for various Node.js/Browser use cases.

Example

You can require each module individually, and grab only the necessary functions.

Some examples:

const math = require ( 'canvas-sketch-util/math' ); console .log(math.clamp( 1.25 , 0 , 1 ));

Or by using destructuring to grab only a select few functions:

const { fract, lerp } = require ( 'canvas-sketch-util/math' ); console .log(fract( 51.23 )); console .log(lerp( 0 , 50 , 0.5 ));

The random utility has been inspired by Unity3D, as well as other engines.

const random = require ( 'canvas-sketch-util/random' ); console .log(random.value()); const seeded = random.createRandom( 25 ); console .log(seeded.range( 25 , 50 )); console .log(seeded.shuffle([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]));

Features

The following modules have been implemented:

math - Math & interpolation utilities

- Math & interpolation utilities random - A random number generator

- A random number generator color - RGB and HSL color utilities

- RGB and HSL color utilities geometry - Utilities for geometry & shapes

- Utilities for geometry & shapes penplot - Utilities for working with pen plotters (e.g. AxiDraw)

- Utilities for working with pen plotters (e.g. AxiDraw) shader - A full-screen GLSL shader utility

The following are planned but not yet implemented:

tween - Tweening, easing & animation utilities

And more to come...

Install

Use npm to install.

npm install canvas-sketch-util --save

Docs

For full API documentation, see Documentation.

You can also see a few examples in ./test/examples.js.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.