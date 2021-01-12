canvas-sketch is a loose collection of tools, modules and resources for creating generative art in JavaScript and the browser.

example of canvas-sketch running in Chrome

↓

Quick Start with Node.js & npm

To jump directly into canvas-sketch , try the following terminal commands with node@8.x and npm@5.x or newer.

npm install canvas-sketch-cli -g mkdir my-sketches cd my-sketches canvas-sketch sketch.js --new --open

While in the browser, hit Cmd + S or Ctrl + S to export a high-resolution PNG of your artwork to your ~/Downloads folder.

Some other commands to try:

canvas-sketch src/foobar.js --output=./tmp/ canvas-sketch --new --template=three --open canvas-sketch src/foobar.js --build canvas-sketch src/foobar.js --hot

For more features and details, see the Documentation.

Code Example

Once you have the CLI tool running, you can try this example of an A4 print artwork.

const canvasSketch = require ( 'canvas-sketch' ); const settings = { dimensions : 'a4' , pixelsPerInch : 300 , units : 'in' }; const sketch = () => { return ( { context, width, height } ) => { const margin = 1 / 4 ; context.fillStyle = 'hsl(0, 0%, 98%)' ; context.fillRect( 0 , 0 , width, height); const fill = context.createLinearGradient( 0 , 0 , width, height); fill.addColorStop( 0 , 'cyan' ); fill.addColorStop( 1 , 'orange' ); context.fillStyle = fill; context.fillRect(margin, margin, width - margin * 2 , height - margin * 2 ); }; }; canvasSketch(sketch, settings);

When exporting the image in browser with Cmd + S or Ctrl + S keystrokes, the saved PNG file matches 21 x 29.7 cm at 300 DPI, and can be printed with archival ink on quality paper.

Resulting image looks something like this:

Note: The above PNG file has been scaled/optimized for web.

Roadmap

There are many features still outstanding, such as:

API & CLI Docs

Easy & beginner-friendly examples

Website/frontend

HUD/GUI controls

"Gallery Mode" for viewing many local sketches

External Module for utilities (randomness, geometry, etc)

Unit tests

More??

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.