canvas-sketch is a loose collection of tools, modules and resources for creating generative art in JavaScript and the browser.
example of
canvas-sketch running in Chrome
↓
To jump directly into
canvas-sketch, try the following terminal commands with
node@8.x and
npm@5.x or newer.
# Install the CLI tool globally
npm install canvas-sketch-cli -g
# Make a new folder to hold all your generative sketches
mkdir my-sketches
# Move into that folder
cd my-sketches
# Scaffold a new 'sketch.js' file and open the browser
canvas-sketch sketch.js --new --open
While in the browser, hit
Cmd + S or
Ctrl + S to export a high-resolution PNG of your artwork to your
~/Downloads folder.
Some other commands to try:
# Start the tool on an existing file and change PNG export folder
canvas-sketch src/foobar.js --output=./tmp/
# Start a new sketch from the Three.js template
canvas-sketch --new --template=three --open
# Build your sketch to a sharable HTML + JS website
canvas-sketch src/foobar.js --build
# Develop with "Hot Reloading" instead of full page reload
canvas-sketch src/foobar.js --hot
For more features and details, see the Documentation.
Once you have the CLI tool running, you can try this example of an A4 print artwork.
const canvasSketch = require('canvas-sketch');
// Sketch parameters
const settings = {
dimensions: 'a4',
pixelsPerInch: 300,
units: 'in'
};
// Artwork function
const sketch = () => {
return ({ context, width, height }) => {
// Margin in inches
const margin = 1 / 4;
// Off-white background
context.fillStyle = 'hsl(0, 0%, 98%)';
context.fillRect(0, 0, width, height);
// Gradient foreground
const fill = context.createLinearGradient(0, 0, width, height);
fill.addColorStop(0, 'cyan');
fill.addColorStop(1, 'orange');
// Fill rectangle
context.fillStyle = fill;
context.fillRect(margin, margin, width - margin * 2, height - margin * 2);
};
};
// Start the sketch
canvasSketch(sketch, settings);
When exporting the image in browser with
Cmd + S or
Ctrl + S keystrokes, the saved PNG file matches 21 x 29.7 cm at 300 DPI, and can be printed with archival ink on quality paper.
Resulting image looks something like this:
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.